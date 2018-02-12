Moongipa Capital Finance Ltd

Incorporated as private limited company in 1987 Moongipa Capital Finance (MCFL) was promoted by R C Jain and Sanjay Jain. In Dec, 93 it was converted into a public limited company. When the company was incorporated the main business of the company was estates & properties then its diversified into the financial sector. The company is engaged in financial activities such as merchant banking, bil...> More