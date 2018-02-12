JUST IN
Moongipa Capital Finance Ltd.

BSE: 530167 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE153K01018
BSE 14:42 | 09 Mar 9.25 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

9.25

 HIGH

9.25

 LOW

9.25
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Moongipa Capital Finance Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Moongipa Capital Finance Ltd.

Moongipa Capital Finance Ltd

Incorporated as private limited company in 1987 Moongipa Capital Finance (MCFL) was promoted by R C Jain and Sanjay Jain. In Dec, 93 it was converted into a public limited company. When the company was incorporated the main business of the company was estates & properties then its diversified into the financial sector. The company is engaged in financial activities such as merchant banking, bil...> More

Moongipa Capital Finance Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   3
EPS - TTM () [*S] 2.31
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 4.00
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 14.06
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.66
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Moongipa Capital Finance Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.18 0.2 -10
Other Income 0.09 0.07 28.57
Total Income 0.28 0.27 3.7
Total Expenses 0.13 0.13 0
Operating Profit 0.15 0.14 7.14
Net Profit 0.11 0.1 10
Equity Capital 3.05 3.05 -
> More on Moongipa Capital Finance Ltd Financials Results

Moongipa Capital Finance Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Anna Infrastruct 7.73 -4.92 2.94
Rajath Finance 7.23 -0.55 2.89
PAL Credit & Cap 1.31 -4.38 2.83
Moongipa Capital 9.25 0.00 2.82
Guj. Investa 3.74 0.00 2.81
Ramsons Projects 9.09 0.00 2.74
Tiaan Ayurvedic 8.72 -1.91 2.70
> More on Moongipa Capital Finance Ltd Peer Group

Moongipa Capital Finance Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 34.02
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 62.56
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.42
> More on Moongipa Capital Finance Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Moongipa Capital Finance Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 5.71% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Moongipa Capital Finance Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 9.25
9.25
Week Low/High 9.25
9.00
Month Low/High 9.25
9.00
YEAR Low/High 7.25
13.00
All TIME Low/High 3.80
58.00

