You are here » Home
» Company
» Moongipa Capital Finance Ltd
Moongipa Capital Finance Ltd.
|BSE: 530167
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE153K01018
|
BSE
14:42 | 09 Mar
|
9.25
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
9.25
|
HIGH
9.25
|
LOW
9.25
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Moongipa Capital Finance Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|9.25
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|9.25
|VOLUME
|455
|52-Week high
|12.60
|52-Week low
|7.25
|P/E
|4.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|9.25
|Buy Qty
|45.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|4.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|9.25
|CLOSE
|9.25
|VOLUME
|455
|52-Week high
|12.60
|52-Week low
|7.25
|P/E
|4.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|9.25
|Buy Qty
|45.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|4.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2.82
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Moongipa Capital Finance Ltd.
Moongipa Capital Finance Ltd
Incorporated as private limited company in 1987 Moongipa Capital Finance (MCFL) was promoted by R C Jain and Sanjay Jain. In Dec, 93 it was converted into a public limited company. When the company was incorporated the main business of the company was estates & properties then its diversified into the financial sector.
The company is engaged in financial activities such as merchant banking, bil...> More
Moongipa Capital Finance Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Moongipa Capital Finance Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Moongipa Capital Finance Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.18
|0.2
|-10
|Other Income
|0.09
|0.07
|28.57
|Total Income
|0.28
|0.27
|3.7
|Total Expenses
|0.13
|0.13
|0
|Operating Profit
|0.15
|0.14
|7.14
|Net Profit
|0.11
|0.1
|10
|Equity Capital
|3.05
|3.05
| -
Moongipa Capital Finance Ltd - Peer Group
Moongipa Capital Finance Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Moongipa Capital Finance Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|5.71%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Moongipa Capital Finance Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|9.25
|
|9.25
|Week Low/High
|9.25
|
|9.00
|Month Low/High
|9.25
|
|9.00
|YEAR Low/High
|7.25
|
|13.00
|All TIME Low/High
|3.80
|
|58.00
Quick Links for Moongipa Capital Finance: