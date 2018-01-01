JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Morarka Finance Ltd

Morarka Finance Ltd.

BSE: 511549 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE367A01015
BSE LIVE 13:07 | 07 Mar 34.00 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

33.95

 HIGH

34.00

 LOW

33.95
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Morarka Finance Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 33.95
PREVIOUS CLOSE 34.00
VOLUME 100
52-Week high 51.40
52-Week low 23.15
P/E 7.05
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 15
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 34.00
Sell Qty 9.00
OPEN 33.95
CLOSE 34.00
VOLUME 100
52-Week high 51.40
52-Week low 23.15
P/E 7.05
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 15
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 34.00
Sell Qty 9.00

About Morarka Finance Ltd.

Morarka Finance Ltd

Morarka Finance Limited is the Leading Non Banking Finance Company (NBFC) from the Morarka Group. It has undertaken series of initiatives to diversify its traditional business activities. Its growth has been composite. At present it is engaged in the activities related to the Portfolio Management which includes Investment in Securities, Corporate Advisory Services, Advancing of Loans. Morarka F...> More

Morarka Finance Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   15
EPS - TTM () [*S] 4.82
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 7.05
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 25.46
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.34
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Morarka Finance Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.14 0.14 0
Other Income -
Total Income 0.14 0.14 0
Total Expenses 0.08 0.15 -46.67
Operating Profit 0.06 -0.01 700
Net Profit 0.06 -0.01 700
Equity Capital 4.5 4.5 -
> More on Morarka Finance Ltd Financials Results

Morarka Finance Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Enbee Trade 98.95 1.96 15.83
Smart Finsec 51.90 4.95 15.57
SHRI NIWAS L& F. 38.50 -4.94 15.40
Morarka Finance 34.00 0.00 15.30
Shree Nidhi Trad 19.40 0.00 15.11
Vishwamitra Fin. 21.45 -4.88 14.93
Intl. Housg.Fin. 8.28 -4.94 14.87
> More on Morarka Finance Ltd Peer Group

Morarka Finance Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 64.78
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 33.24
Custodians 0.00
Other 1.98
> More on Morarka Finance Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Morarka Finance Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 0.00% NA 0.47% -0.63%
1 Month -0.73% NA -1.16% -0.59%
3 Month NA NA 2.04% 1.24%
6 Month NA NA 5.43% 4.61%
1 Year NA NA 17.13% 16.42%
3 Year 317.18% NA 17.19% 18.68%

Morarka Finance Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 33.95
34.00
Week Low/High 33.95
34.00
Month Low/High 32.10
38.00
YEAR Low/High 23.15
51.00
All TIME Low/High 0.53
51.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Morarka Finance: