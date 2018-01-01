Morarka Finance Ltd.
|BSE: 511549
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE367A01015
|BSE LIVE 13:07 | 07 Mar
|34.00
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
33.95
|
HIGH
34.00
|
LOW
33.95
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Morarka Finance Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|33.95
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|34.00
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|51.40
|52-Week low
|23.15
|P/E
|7.05
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|15
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|34.00
|Sell Qty
|9.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|7.05
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|15
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Morarka Finance Ltd.
Morarka Finance Limited is the Leading Non Banking Finance Company (NBFC) from the Morarka Group. It has undertaken series of initiatives to diversify its traditional business activities. Its growth has been composite. At present it is engaged in the activities related to the Portfolio Management which includes Investment in Securities, Corporate Advisory Services, Advancing of Loans. Morarka F...> More
Morarka Finance Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|15
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|4.82
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|7.05
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|25.46
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.34
Morarka Finance Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.14
|0.14
|0
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|0.14
|0.14
|0
|Total Expenses
|0.08
|0.15
|-46.67
|Operating Profit
|0.06
|-0.01
|700
|Net Profit
|0.06
|-0.01
|700
|Equity Capital
|4.5
|4.5
|-
Morarka Finance Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Enbee Trade
|98.95
|1.96
|15.83
|Smart Finsec
|51.90
|4.95
|15.57
|SHRI NIWAS L& F.
|38.50
|-4.94
|15.40
|Morarka Finance
|34.00
|0.00
|15.30
|Shree Nidhi Trad
|19.40
|0.00
|15.11
|Vishwamitra Fin.
|21.45
|-4.88
|14.93
|Intl. Housg.Fin.
|8.28
|-4.94
|14.87
Morarka Finance Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Morarka Finance Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|0.00%
|NA
|0.47%
|-0.63%
|1 Month
|-0.73%
|NA
|-1.16%
|-0.59%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.04%
|1.24%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.43%
|4.61%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.13%
|16.42%
|3 Year
|317.18%
|NA
|17.19%
|18.68%
Morarka Finance Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|33.95
|
|34.00
|Week Low/High
|33.95
|
|34.00
|Month Low/High
|32.10
|
|38.00
|YEAR Low/High
|23.15
|
|51.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.53
|
|51.00
Quick Links for Morarka Finance:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices