Morepen Laboratories Ltd.
|BSE: 500288
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: MOREPENLAB
|ISIN Code: INE083A01026
About Morepen Laboratories Ltd.
Morepen Laboratories Ltd
Morepen Laboratories Limited is an India-based pharmaceutical company. Its products include Loratadine, Montelukast Sodium, Atorvastatin Calcium and Sultamicillin. The company markets formulation products in various therapeutic categories, such as antibiotics, gastrointestinal, respiratory, analgesic, antiallergic and neuropsychiatry with brands, such as Saltum, Saltumax, Cefpopen, Cefpen-S, Dom-D
Morepen Laboratories Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Morepen Laboratories Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Morepen Laboratories Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|141.59
|139.03
|1.84
|Other Income
|1.14
|0.02
|5600
|Total Income
|142.74
|139.05
|2.65
|Total Expenses
|124.57
|123.71
|0.7
|Operating Profit
|18.17
|15.34
|18.45
|Net Profit
|9.67
|4.68
|106.62
|Equity Capital
|89.96
|89.96
| -
Morepen Laboratories Ltd - Peer Group
Morepen Laboratories Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Morepen Laboratories Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-6.02%
|-8.03%
|-0.07%
|-1.00%
|1 Month
|-17.74%
|-17.82%
|-1.69%
|-0.97%
|3 Month
|28.00%
|16.76%
|1.49%
|0.86%
|6 Month
|86.59%
|66.06%
|4.86%
|4.22%
|1 Year
|58.81%
|59.06%
|16.50%
|15.98%
|3 Year
|152.57%
|167.08%
|16.56%
|18.24%
Morepen Laboratories Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|31.20
|
|32.45
|Week Low/High
|30.65
|
|35.00
|Month Low/High
|30.65
|
|40.00
|YEAR Low/High
|14.80
|
|44.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.05
|
|234.00
Quick Links for Morepen Laboratories: