Morepen Laboratories Ltd.

BSE: 500288 Sector: Health care
NSE: MOREPENLAB ISIN Code: INE083A01026
BSE LIVE 13:49 | 12 Mar 32.00 0.20
(0.63%)
OPEN

32.05

 HIGH

32.45

 LOW

31.20
NSE LIVE 13:42 | 12 Mar 32.05 0.25
(0.79%)
OPEN

32.50

 HIGH

32.60

 LOW

31.20
OPEN 32.05
PREVIOUS CLOSE 31.80
VOLUME 128221
52-Week high 44.35
52-Week low 14.80
P/E 48.48
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1,440
Buy Price 32.00
Buy Qty 3832.00
Sell Price 32.10
Sell Qty 4700.00
OPEN 32.05
CLOSE 31.80
VOLUME 128221
52-Week high 44.35
52-Week low 14.80
P/E 48.48
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1,440
Buy Price 32.00
Buy Qty 3832.00
Sell Price 32.10
Sell Qty 4700.00

About Morepen Laboratories Ltd.

Morepen Laboratories Ltd

Morepen Laboratories Limited is an India-based pharmaceutical company. Its products include Loratadine, Montelukast Sodium, Atorvastatin Calcium and Sultamicillin. The company markets formulation products in various therapeutic categories, such as antibiotics, gastrointestinal, respiratory, analgesic, antiallergic and neuropsychiatry with brands, such as Saltum, Saltumax, Cefpopen, Cefpen-S, Dom-D

Morepen Laboratories Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1,440
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.66
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 48.48
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 5.44
P/B Ratio () [*S] 5.88
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Morepen Laboratories Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 141.59 139.03 1.84
Other Income 1.14 0.02 5600
Total Income 142.74 139.05 2.65
Total Expenses 124.57 123.71 0.7
Operating Profit 18.17 15.34 18.45
Net Profit 9.67 4.68 106.62
Equity Capital 89.96 89.96 -
Morepen Laboratories Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Alembic 61.30 -0.08 1637.02
Novartis India 624.00 -0.19 1541.28
Marksans Pharma 35.20 -2.09 1440.74
Morepen Labs. 32.00 0.63 1439.52
Hester Bios 1625.00 0.17 1382.88
Aarti Drugs 533.95 -4.91 1274.00
TTK Healthcare 1190.20 -0.56 924.79
Morepen Laboratories Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 34.54
Banks/FIs 0.47
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 4.82
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 37.87
Custodians 0.00
Other 9.29
Morepen Laboratories Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -6.02% -8.03% -0.07% -1.00%
1 Month -17.74% -17.82% -1.69% -0.97%
3 Month 28.00% 16.76% 1.49% 0.86%
6 Month 86.59% 66.06% 4.86% 4.22%
1 Year 58.81% 59.06% 16.50% 15.98%
3 Year 152.57% 167.08% 16.56% 18.24%

Morepen Laboratories Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 31.20
32.45
Week Low/High 30.65
35.00
Month Low/High 30.65
40.00
YEAR Low/High 14.80
44.00
All TIME Low/High 2.05
234.00

