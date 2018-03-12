Morepen Laboratories Ltd

Morepen Laboratories Limited is an India-based pharmaceutical company. Its products include Loratadine, Montelukast Sodium, Atorvastatin Calcium and Sultamicillin. The company markets formulation products in various therapeutic categories, such as antibiotics, gastrointestinal, respiratory, analgesic, antiallergic and neuropsychiatry with brands, such as Saltum, Saltumax, Cefpopen, Cefpen-S, Dom-D...> More