JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Morgan Ventures Ltd

Morgan Ventures Ltd.

BSE: 526237 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE902C01015
BSE 11:13 | 08 Mar 13.42 0.63
(4.93%)
OPEN

12.16

 HIGH

13.42

 LOW

12.16
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Morgan Ventures Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 12.16
PREVIOUS CLOSE 12.79
VOLUME 200
52-Week high 14.68
52-Week low 6.06
P/E 223.67
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 13
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 12.16
CLOSE 12.79
VOLUME 200
52-Week high 14.68
52-Week low 6.06
P/E 223.67
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 13
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Morgan Ventures Ltd.

Morgan Ventures Ltd

Incorporated in the year 1986,Morgan Ventures Ltd(formerly Doogar & Associates Ltd) has been engaged in Financial & Investment services. The name of the company has been changed during the May 2004,from Doogar & Associated Ltd to Morgan Ventures Ltd....> More

Morgan Ventures Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   13
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.06
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 223.67
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 39.55
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.34
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Morgan Ventures Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.03 0.02 50
Other Income -
Total Income 0.03 0.02 50
Total Expenses 0.05 0.07 -28.57
Operating Profit -0.03 -0.05 40
Net Profit -0.03 -0.05 40
Equity Capital 9.9 9.9 -
> More on Morgan Ventures Ltd Financials Results

Morgan Ventures Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
MPIL Corporation 237.50 -5.00 13.54
Rajsanket Realty 56.00 0.00 13.44
Gilada Finance 37.90 -1.56 13.30
Morgan Ventures 13.42 4.93 13.29
P. H. Capital 43.65 4.93 13.10
Indus Finance 14.15 0.00 13.10
Prism Finance 19.85 4.75 12.90
> More on Morgan Ventures Ltd Peer Group

Morgan Ventures Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.80
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 16.87
Custodians 0.00
Other 8.33
> More on Morgan Ventures Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Morgan Ventures Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 15.59% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 4.27% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 67.75% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 12.77% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Morgan Ventures Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 12.16
13.42
Week Low/High 11.61
13.00
Month Low/High 11.59
13.00
YEAR Low/High 6.06
15.00
All TIME Low/High 0.20
63.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Morgan Ventures: