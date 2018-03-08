Morgan Ventures Ltd.
|BSE: 526237
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE902C01015
|BSE 11:13 | 08 Mar
|13.42
|
0.63
(4.93%)
|
OPEN
12.16
|
HIGH
13.42
|
LOW
12.16
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Morgan Ventures Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Morgan Ventures Ltd.
Incorporated in the year 1986,Morgan Ventures Ltd(formerly Doogar & Associates Ltd) has been engaged in Financial & Investment services. The name of the company has been changed during the May 2004,from Doogar & Associated Ltd to Morgan Ventures Ltd....> More
Morgan Ventures Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|13
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.06
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|223.67
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|39.55
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.34
Morgan Ventures Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.03
|0.02
|50
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|0.03
|0.02
|50
|Total Expenses
|0.05
|0.07
|-28.57
|Operating Profit
|-0.03
|-0.05
|40
|Net Profit
|-0.03
|-0.05
|40
|Equity Capital
|9.9
|9.9
|-
Morgan Ventures Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|MPIL Corporation
|237.50
|-5.00
|13.54
|Rajsanket Realty
|56.00
|0.00
|13.44
|Gilada Finance
|37.90
|-1.56
|13.30
|Morgan Ventures
|13.42
|4.93
|13.29
|P. H. Capital
|43.65
|4.93
|13.10
|Indus Finance
|14.15
|0.00
|13.10
|Prism Finance
|19.85
|4.75
|12.90
Morgan Ventures Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Morgan Ventures Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|15.59%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|4.27%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|67.75%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|12.77%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Morgan Ventures Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|12.16
|
|13.42
|Week Low/High
|11.61
|
|13.00
|Month Low/High
|11.59
|
|13.00
|YEAR Low/High
|6.06
|
|15.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.20
|
|63.00
