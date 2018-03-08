Morganite Crucible (India) Ltd

Jointly promoted by Greaves Cotton & Company and Morganite Crucible, UK, Greaves Morganite Crucible, a Thapar group company, was incorporated in Jan.'86. Greaves was marketing Morganite's crucibles for over three decades in India, when it started manufacturing 600 tpa silicon carbide crucibles using resin bonded technology at Waluj, Aurangabad in 1987. It went public in Aug.'87. The British collab...> More