Morganite Crucible (India) Ltd.
|BSE: 523160
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE599F01012
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
1054.00
|
29.00
(2.83%)
|
OPEN
1024.00
|
HIGH
1060.00
|
LOW
1024.00
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Morganite Crucible (India) Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|1024.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1025.00
|VOLUME
|1095
|52-Week high
|1320.00
|52-Week low
|720.00
|P/E
|26.23
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|295
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Morganite Crucible (India) Ltd.
Morganite Crucible (India) Ltd
Jointly promoted by Greaves Cotton & Company and Morganite Crucible, UK, Greaves Morganite Crucible, a Thapar group company, was incorporated in Jan.'86. Greaves was marketing Morganite's crucibles for over three decades in India, when it started manufacturing 600 tpa silicon carbide crucibles using resin bonded technology at Waluj, Aurangabad in 1987. It went public in Aug.'87. The British collab...> More
Morganite Crucible (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Morganite Crucible (India) Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Morganite Crucible (India) Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|23.87
|23.39
|2.05
|Other Income
|0.23
|0.15
|53.33
|Total Income
|24.1
|23.53
|2.42
|Total Expenses
|19.35
|17.94
|7.86
|Operating Profit
|4.75
|5.6
|-15.18
|Net Profit
|2.6
|3.06
|-15.03
|Equity Capital
|2.8
|2.8
| -
Morganite Crucible (India) Ltd - Peer Group
Morganite Crucible (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Morganite Crucible (India) Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|0.66%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|3.33%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|9.22%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|0.97%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|42.08%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|72.79%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Morganite Crucible (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1024.00
|
|1060.00
|Week Low/High
|1005.00
|
|1070.00
|Month Low/High
|966.50
|
|1070.00
|YEAR Low/High
|720.00
|
|1320.00
|All TIME Low/High
|7.00
|
|1320.00
