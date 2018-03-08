JUST IN
Morganite Crucible (India) Ltd.

BSE: 523160 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE599F01012
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 1054.00 29.00
(2.83%)
OPEN

1024.00

 HIGH

1060.00

 LOW

1024.00
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Morganite Crucible (India) Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Morganite Crucible (India) Ltd.

Morganite Crucible (India) Ltd

Jointly promoted by Greaves Cotton & Company and Morganite Crucible, UK, Greaves Morganite Crucible, a Thapar group company, was incorporated in Jan.'86. Greaves was marketing Morganite's crucibles for over three decades in India, when it started manufacturing 600 tpa silicon carbide crucibles using resin bonded technology at Waluj, Aurangabad in 1987. It went public in Aug.'87. The British collab...> More

Morganite Crucible (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   295
EPS - TTM () [*S] 40.18
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 26.23
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   80.00
Latest Dividend Date 01 Aug 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.78
Book Value / Share () [*S] 303.87
P/B Ratio () [*S] 3.47
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Morganite Crucible (India) Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 23.87 23.39 2.05
Other Income 0.23 0.15 53.33
Total Income 24.1 23.53 2.42
Total Expenses 19.35 17.94 7.86
Operating Profit 4.75 5.6 -15.18
Net Profit 2.6 3.06 -15.03
Equity Capital 2.8 2.8 -
Morganite Crucible (India) Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Vesuvius India 1238.45 -3.60 2514.05
Orient Refrac. 160.15 2.92 1923.40
IFGL Refractori. 268.55 0.94 967.85
Morganite Crucib 1054.00 2.83 295.12
Nilachal Refract 42.00 -4.55 85.51
Marath.Refra. 466.00 -4.99 32.62
Guj. Nar. Flyash 8.30 -1.89 10.57
Morganite Crucible (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 75.00
Banks/FIs 0.02
FIIs 0.95
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 21.94
Custodians 0.00
Other 2.09
Morganite Crucible (India) Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 0.66% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 3.33% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 9.22% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 0.97% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 42.08% NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 72.79% NA 17.24% 19.02%

Morganite Crucible (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1024.00
1060.00
Week Low/High 1005.00
1070.00
Month Low/High 966.50
1070.00
YEAR Low/High 720.00
1320.00
All TIME Low/High 7.00
1320.00

