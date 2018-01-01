You are here » Home
Moschip Semiconductor Technology Ltd.
|BSE: 532407
|Sector: IT
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE935B01025
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
31.15
|
2.60
(9.11%)
|
OPEN
28.05
|
HIGH
31.40
|
LOW
28.05
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Moschip Semiconductor Technology Ltd
Not listed in NSE
About Moschip Semiconductor Technology Ltd.
Moschip Semiconductor Technology Ltd
Moschip Semiconductor Technology is a Hyderabad based company set up in July 1999 with the objective of providing Application Specific Integrated Circuits (ASICs). The Company was promoted by K Ramachandra Reddy, C Dayakar Reddy and Vinay D Kumar.
The Company specializes in Integrated Circuits (IC) design , manufacturing and marketing with particular focus on data communication ICs. The Company...> More
Moschip Semiconductor Technology Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Moschip Semiconductor Technology Ltd - Financial Results
Moschip Semiconductor Technology Ltd - Peer Group
Moschip Semiconductor Technology Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Moschip Semiconductor Technology Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-3.26%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-13.59%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-14.31%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-37.45%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-32.43%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Moschip Semiconductor Technology Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|28.05
|
|31.40
|Week Low/High
|28.05
|
|33.00
|Month Low/High
|28.05
|
|37.00
|YEAR Low/High
|28.05
|
|59.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.30
|
|75.00
Quick Links for Moschip Semiconductor Technology: