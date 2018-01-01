JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Moschip Semiconductor Technology Ltd

Moschip Semiconductor Technology Ltd.

BSE: 532407 Sector: IT
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE935B01025
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 31.15 2.60
(9.11%)
OPEN

28.05

 HIGH

31.40

 LOW

28.05
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Moschip Semiconductor Technology Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 28.05
PREVIOUS CLOSE 28.55
VOLUME 169229
52-Week high 59.00
52-Week low 28.05
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 410
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 28.05
CLOSE 28.55
VOLUME 169229
52-Week high 59.00
52-Week low 28.05
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 410
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Moschip Semiconductor Technology Ltd.

Moschip Semiconductor Technology Ltd

Moschip Semiconductor Technology is a Hyderabad based company set up in July 1999 with the objective of providing Application Specific Integrated Circuits (ASICs). The Company was promoted by K Ramachandra Reddy, C Dayakar Reddy and Vinay D Kumar. The Company specializes in Integrated Circuits (IC) design , manufacturing and marketing with particular focus on data communication ICs. The Company...> More

Moschip Semiconductor Technology Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   410
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 4.15
P/B Ratio () [*S] 7.51
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Moschip Semiconductor Technology Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 14.74 14.38 2.5
Other Income -0.02 0.2 -110
Total Income 14.72 14.58 0.96
Total Expenses 16.04 15.26 5.11
Operating Profit -1.32 -0.68 -94.12
Net Profit -3.95 -1.14 -246.49
Equity Capital 25.06 22.85 -
> More on Moschip Semiconductor Technology Ltd Financials Results

Moschip Semiconductor Technology Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Aurionpro Sol. 219.95 0.41 519.30
Subex 8.34 1.46 468.71
R Systems Intl. 37.30 1.22 462.52
Moschip Semicon. 31.15 9.11 409.93
Trigyn Techno. 129.05 -0.85 385.86
Tanla Solutions 33.15 -0.90 372.61
63 Moons Tech. 79.70 -1.91 367.42
> More on Moschip Semiconductor Technology Ltd Peer Group

Moschip Semiconductor Technology Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 61.45
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 29.56
Custodians 0.00
Other 6.82
> More on Moschip Semiconductor Technology Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Moschip Semiconductor Technology Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -3.26% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -13.59% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -14.31% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -37.45% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -32.43% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Moschip Semiconductor Technology Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 28.05
31.40
Week Low/High 28.05
33.00
Month Low/High 28.05
37.00
YEAR Low/High 28.05
59.00
All TIME Low/High 1.30
75.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Moschip Semiconductor Technology: