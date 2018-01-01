Moschip Semiconductor Technology Ltd

Moschip Semiconductor Technology is a Hyderabad based company set up in July 1999 with the objective of providing Application Specific Integrated Circuits (ASICs). The Company was promoted by K Ramachandra Reddy, C Dayakar Reddy and Vinay D Kumar. The Company specializes in Integrated Circuits (IC) design , manufacturing and marketing with particular focus on data communication ICs. The Company...> More