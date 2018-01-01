JUST IN
Motor & General Finance Ltd.

BSE: 501343 Sector: Financials
NSE: MOTOGENFIN ISIN Code: INE861B01015
About Motor & General Finance Ltd.

Motor & General Finance Ltd

Formed in 1930 as a small company to introduce automobile hire-purchase, The Motor and General Finance (MGF) grew to become the MGF group. MGF group has five more companies in its fold of which Motor and General Finance is the flagship company. In the last 60 years, MGF group has expanded and diversified into the leasing of construction, mining and other equipments. International Finance Corpoarti...> More

Motor & General Finance Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   77
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   15.00
Latest Dividend Date 22 Sep 2011
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 32.83
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.22
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Motor & General Finance Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 2.48 3.1 -20
Other Income 0.35 0.62 -43.55
Total Income 2.83 3.72 -23.92
Total Expenses 2.16 2.21 -2.26
Operating Profit 0.67 1.51 -55.63
Net Profit 0.05 0.01 400
Equity Capital 19.36 19.36 -
Motor & General Finance Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Franklin Leasing 50.50 -1.17 79.69
HB Stockholdings 33.45 -7.47 79.58
SPS Finquest 176.00 0.00 79.38
Motor & Gen Fin 40.00 1.39 77.44
Authum Invest 66.95 7.72 77.19
BFL Asset 73.80 0.00 75.28
Tirupati Fincorp 150.00 -3.16 74.10
Motor & General Finance Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 63.95
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 2.66
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 26.13
Custodians 0.00
Other 7.19
Motor & General Finance Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 5.12% 0.00% 0.04% -0.90%
1 Month -0.74% -5.57% -1.57% -0.87%
3 Month -12.95% -27.91% 1.61% 0.96%
6 Month 45.72% 52.64% 4.98% 4.32%
1 Year 17.13% 18.54% 16.64% 16.10%
3 Year -11.11% NA 16.70% 18.36%

Motor & General Finance Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 38.25
41.90
Week Low/High 36.00
43.00
Month Low/High 35.15
44.00
YEAR Low/High 24.70
58.00
All TIME Low/High 2.75
109.00

