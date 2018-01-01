You are here » Home
Motor & General Finance Ltd.
|BSE: 501343
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: MOTOGENFIN
|ISIN Code: INE861B01015
|
BSE
LIVE
11:49 | 12 Mar
|
40.00
|
0.55
(1.39%)
|
OPEN
41.90
|
HIGH
41.90
|
LOW
38.25
|
NSE
LIVE
13:25 | 12 Mar
|
39.00
|
-1.85
(-4.53%)
|
OPEN
39.10
|
HIGH
41.80
|
LOW
38.00
About Motor & General Finance Ltd.
Motor & General Finance Ltd
Formed in 1930 as a small company to introduce automobile hire-purchase, The Motor and General Finance (MGF) grew to become the MGF group. MGF group has five more companies in its fold of which Motor and General Finance is the flagship company. In the last 60 years, MGF group has expanded and diversified into the leasing of construction, mining and other equipments. International Finance Corpoarti...> More
Motor & General Finance Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Motor & General Finance Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Motor & General Finance Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|2.48
|3.1
|-20
|Other Income
|0.35
|0.62
|-43.55
|Total Income
|2.83
|3.72
|-23.92
|Total Expenses
|2.16
|2.21
|-2.26
|Operating Profit
|0.67
|1.51
|-55.63
|Net Profit
|0.05
|0.01
|400
|Equity Capital
|19.36
|19.36
| -
Motor & General Finance Ltd - Peer Group
Motor & General Finance Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Motor & General Finance Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|5.12%
|0.00%
|0.04%
|-0.90%
|1 Month
|-0.74%
|-5.57%
|-1.57%
|-0.87%
|3 Month
|-12.95%
|-27.91%
|1.61%
|0.96%
|6 Month
|45.72%
|52.64%
|4.98%
|4.32%
|1 Year
|17.13%
|18.54%
|16.64%
|16.10%
|3 Year
|-11.11%
|NA
|16.70%
|18.36%
Motor & General Finance Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|38.25
|
|41.90
|Week Low/High
|36.00
|
|43.00
|Month Low/High
|35.15
|
|44.00
|YEAR Low/High
|24.70
|
|58.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.75
|
|109.00
