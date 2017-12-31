You are here » Home
Mount Shivalik Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 507522
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE410C01019
BSE
LIVE
09:57 | 12 Feb
5.25
0.25
(5.00%)
OPEN
5.25
HIGH
5.25
LOW
5.25
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|OPEN
|5.25
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|5.00
|VOLUME
|300
|52-Week high
|19.00
|52-Week low
|4.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|5.25
|Buy Qty
|200.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Mount Shivalik Industries Ltd.
Mount Shivalik Industries Ltd
Mount Shivalik Industries Ltd(MSIL) incorporated on Jan 18, 1993 and promoted by BD Bali, Kamal Dutt and Mount Shivalik Breweries Ltd is engaged in manufacturing and marketing of Beer. The company tapped the capital market in Oct 1994 to part finance its 10000 kilolitres per annum beer manufacturing facility at Behror, Alwar Dist. of Rajasthan. The installed capacity was expanded to 200000 HL per ...> More
Mount Shivalik Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Mount Shivalik Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1.7
|1.43
|18.88
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.03
|0
|Total Income
|1.73
|1.46
|18.49
|Total Expenses
|1.91
|2.18
|-12.39
|Operating Profit
|-0.18
|-0.72
|75
|Net Profit
|-2.87
|-3.08
|6.82
|Equity Capital
|6.05
|6.05
| -
Mount Shivalik Industries Ltd - Peer Group
Mount Shivalik Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Mount Shivalik Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.19%
|-0.80%
|1 Month
|0.00%
|NA
|-1.43%
|-0.77%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.75%
|1.06%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.13%
|4.42%
|1 Year
|-70.83%
|NA
|16.80%
|16.21%
|3 Year
|-79.69%
|NA
|16.87%
|18.47%
Mount Shivalik Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|5.25
|5.25
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|5.25
|Month Low/High
|5.25
|5.00
|YEAR Low/High
|4.00
|19.00
|All TIME Low/High
|3.00
|147.00
