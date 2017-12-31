JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Mount Shivalik Industries Ltd

Mount Shivalik Industries Ltd.

BSE: 507522 Sector: Consumer
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE410C01019
BSE LIVE 09:57 | 12 Feb 5.25 0.25
(5.00%)
OPEN

5.25

 HIGH

5.25

 LOW

5.25
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Mount Shivalik Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 5.25
PREVIOUS CLOSE 5.00
VOLUME 300
52-Week high 19.00
52-Week low 4.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3
Buy Price 5.25
Buy Qty 200.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 5.25
CLOSE 5.00
VOLUME 300
52-Week high 19.00
52-Week low 4.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3
Buy Price 5.25
Buy Qty 200.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Mount Shivalik Industries Ltd.

Mount Shivalik Industries Ltd

Mount Shivalik Industries Ltd(MSIL) incorporated on Jan 18, 1993 and promoted by BD Bali, Kamal Dutt and Mount Shivalik Breweries Ltd is engaged in manufacturing and marketing of Beer. The company tapped the capital market in Oct 1994 to part finance its 10000 kilolitres per annum beer manufacturing facility at Behror, Alwar Dist. of Rajasthan. The installed capacity was expanded to 200000 HL per ...> More

Mount Shivalik Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   3
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -81.65
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.06
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Mount Shivalik Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1.7 1.43 18.88
Other Income 0.03 0.03 0
Total Income 1.73 1.46 18.49
Total Expenses 1.91 2.18 -12.39
Operating Profit -0.18 -0.72 75
Net Profit -2.87 -3.08 6.82
Equity Capital 6.05 6.05 -
> More on Mount Shivalik Industries Ltd Financials Results

Mount Shivalik Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Winsome Brew. 9.22 0.11 25.51
Piccadily Sugar 6.50 0.00 15.11
Silver Oak (I) 12.93 -4.93 4.90
Mount Shivalik 5.25 5.00 3.18
> More on Mount Shivalik Industries Ltd Peer Group

Mount Shivalik Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 46.87
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.01
Indian Public 45.79
Custodians 0.00
Other 7.32
> More on Mount Shivalik Industries Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Mount Shivalik Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.19% -0.80%
1 Month 0.00% NA -1.43% -0.77%
3 Month NA NA 1.75% 1.06%
6 Month NA NA 5.13% 4.42%
1 Year -70.83% NA 16.80% 16.21%
3 Year -79.69% NA 16.87% 18.47%

Mount Shivalik Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 5.25
5.25
Week Low/High 0.00
5.25
Month Low/High 5.25
5.00
YEAR Low/High 4.00
19.00
All TIME Low/High 3.00
147.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Mount Shivalik Industries: