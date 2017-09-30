MPIL Corporation Ltd

Mather & Platt (India), a member of Manu Chabria's Jumbo Group was originally promoted jointly by Mather & Platt, UK, and Greaves Cotton in Aug.'59 to set up a manufacturing facility to produce calenderbowls for the textilie industry. Later it expanded its business operations and became one of the major player in the process machinery manufacturing in India. It has also into manufacturing of pumps...> More