MPIL Corporation Ltd.
|BSE: 500450
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: MATHPLATT
|ISIN Code: INE844C01027
|BSE LIVE 15:08 | 27 Feb
|237.50
|
-12.50
(-5.00%)
|
OPEN
255.00
|
HIGH
255.00
|
LOW
237.50
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|MPIL Corporation Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|255.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|250.00
|VOLUME
|80
|52-Week high
|265.65
|52-Week low
|63.00
|P/E
|15.04
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|14
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|237.50
|Sell Qty
|60.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|15.04
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|14
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
|OPEN
|255.00
|CLOSE
|250.00
|VOLUME
|80
|52-Week high
|265.65
|52-Week low
|63.00
|P/E
|15.04
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|14
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|237.50
|Sell Qty
|60.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|15.04
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|13.54
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About MPIL Corporation Ltd.
Mather & Platt (India), a member of Manu Chabria's Jumbo Group was originally promoted jointly by Mather & Platt, UK, and Greaves Cotton in Aug.'59 to set up a manufacturing facility to produce calenderbowls for the textilie industry. Later it expanded its business operations and became one of the major player in the process machinery manufacturing in India. It has also into manufacturing of pumps...> More
MPIL Corporation Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|14
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|15.79
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|15.04
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|242.52
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.98
Announcement
-
-
Statement Of Investor Grievances Statements For The Qtr Ended 31.12.2017
Statement Of Investor Grievances Statements For The Qtr Ended 31.12.2017
Statement Of Investor Grievances Statements For The Qtr Ended 31.12.2017
-
MPIL Corporation Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|0.27
|-
|Total Income
|0.27
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.12
|0.23
|-47.83
|Operating Profit
|-0.12
|0.04
|-400
|Net Profit
|-0.13
|-0.03
|-333.33
|Equity Capital
|0.57
|0.57
|-
MPIL Corporation Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Stellar Capital
|5.55
|-4.97
|13.85
|Escorts Finance
|3.40
|-4.76
|13.68
|Naysaa Securi.
|39.00
|5.41
|13.57
|MPIL Corporation
|237.50
|-5.00
|13.54
|Rajsanket Realty
|56.00
|0.00
|13.44
|Morgan Ventures
|13.42
|4.93
|13.29
|Meenakshi Enter.
|10.70
|-2.64
|13.27
MPIL Corporation Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
MPIL Corporation Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|-0.10%
|-0.96%
|1 Month
|41.92%
|NA
|-1.72%
|-0.93%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.45%
|0.90%
|6 Month
|124.37%
|NA
|4.83%
|4.26%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.46%
|16.03%
|3 Year
|354.11%
|NA
|16.53%
|18.28%
MPIL Corporation Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|237.50
|
|255.00
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|255.00
|Month Low/High
|151.45
|
|255.00
|YEAR Low/High
|63.00
|
|266.00
|All TIME Low/High
|5.05
|
|276.00
