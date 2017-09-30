JUST IN
MPIL Corporation Ltd.

BSE: 500450 Sector: Financials
NSE: MATHPLATT ISIN Code: INE844C01027
BSE LIVE 15:08 | 27 Feb 237.50 -12.50
(-5.00%)
OPEN

255.00

 HIGH

255.00

 LOW

237.50
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan MPIL Corporation Ltd Not listed in NSE
About MPIL Corporation Ltd.

MPIL Corporation Ltd

Mather & Platt (India), a member of Manu Chabria's Jumbo Group was originally promoted jointly by Mather & Platt, UK, and Greaves Cotton in Aug.'59 to set up a manufacturing facility to produce calenderbowls for the textilie industry. Later it expanded its business operations and became one of the major player in the process machinery manufacturing in India. It has also into manufacturing of pumps...> More

MPIL Corporation Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   14
EPS - TTM () [*S] 15.79
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 15.04
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 242.52
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.98
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

MPIL Corporation Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income 0.27 -
Total Income 0.27 -
Total Expenses 0.12 0.23 -47.83
Operating Profit -0.12 0.04 -400
Net Profit -0.13 -0.03 -333.33
Equity Capital 0.57 0.57 -
MPIL Corporation Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Stellar Capital 5.55 -4.97 13.85
Escorts Finance 3.40 -4.76 13.68
Naysaa Securi. 39.00 5.41 13.57
MPIL Corporation 237.50 -5.00 13.54
Rajsanket Realty 56.00 0.00 13.44
Morgan Ventures 13.42 4.93 13.29
Meenakshi Enter. 10.70 -2.64 13.27
MPIL Corporation Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 0.00
Banks/FIs 1.35
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 97.35
Custodians 0.00
Other 1.30
MPIL Corporation Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA -0.10% -0.96%
1 Month 41.92% NA -1.72% -0.93%
3 Month NA NA 1.45% 0.90%
6 Month 124.37% NA 4.83% 4.26%
1 Year NA NA 16.46% 16.03%
3 Year 354.11% NA 16.53% 18.28%

MPIL Corporation Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 237.50
255.00
Week Low/High 0.00
255.00
Month Low/High 151.45
255.00
YEAR Low/High 63.00
266.00
All TIME Low/High 5.05
276.00

