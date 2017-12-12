MPL Plastics Ltd.
|BSE: 526143
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: MILTONPLAS
|ISIN Code: INE343A01016
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|16.20
|
-0.30
(-1.82%)
|
OPEN
16.55
|
HIGH
16.75
|
LOW
15.70
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|MPL Plastics Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|16.55
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|16.50
|VOLUME
|24387
|52-Week high
|30.30
|52-Week low
|15.40
|P/E
|46.29
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|20
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|46.29
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|20
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About MPL Plastics Ltd.
Incorporated in 1972 as a partnership firm, Milton Plastics was converted into a public limited company in 1992. The company has a manufacturing unit at Sanaswadi near Pune. The company also has six associate industrial units with substantial plasticising capacity which do job-work for Milton Plastics. The company manufactures a range of plastic household items, insulated thermoware items, vacu...> More
MPL Plastics Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|20
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.35
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|46.29
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-138.59
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-0.12
Announcement
-
-
Statement Of Investors Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017
-
-
-
-
Statement Of Investors Complaints For The Quarter Ended 30Th September 2017
MPL Plastics Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|5.52
|6.46
|-14.55
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|5.52
|6.46
|-14.55
|Total Expenses
|5.37
|6.13
|-12.4
|Operating Profit
|0.15
|0.33
|-54.55
|Net Profit
|0.11
|0.26
|-57.69
|Equity Capital
|12.5
|12.5
|-
MPL Plastics Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Captain Pipes
|59.00
|0.17
|24.54
|National Plastic
|39.00
|0.00
|23.71
|Tijaria Poly.
|8.94
|-4.99
|21.13
|MPL Plastics
|16.20
|-1.82
|20.25
|Union Qual. Pla.
|39.25
|-4.96
|19.00
|Kemrock Inds.
|8.73
|-4.90
|17.75
|Polymac Thermof.
|32.80
|0.00
|15.68
MPL Plastics Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
MPL Plastics Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-11.23%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-14.96%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-23.76%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-18.59%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-1.82%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-51.06%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
MPL Plastics Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|15.70
|
|16.75
|Week Low/High
|15.70
|
|19.00
|Month Low/High
|15.70
|
|19.00
|YEAR Low/High
|15.40
|
|30.00
|All TIME Low/High
|3.30
|
|135.00
