JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » MPL Plastics Ltd

MPL Plastics Ltd.

BSE: 526143 Sector: Industrials
NSE: MILTONPLAS ISIN Code: INE343A01016
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 16.20 -0.30
(-1.82%)
OPEN

16.55

 HIGH

16.75

 LOW

15.70
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan MPL Plastics Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 16.55
PREVIOUS CLOSE 16.50
VOLUME 24387
52-Week high 30.30
52-Week low 15.40
P/E 46.29
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 20
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 16.55
CLOSE 16.50
VOLUME 24387
52-Week high 30.30
52-Week low 15.40
P/E 46.29
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 20
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About MPL Plastics Ltd.

MPL Plastics Ltd

Incorporated in 1972 as a partnership firm, Milton Plastics was converted into a public limited company in 1992. The company has a manufacturing unit at Sanaswadi near Pune. The company also has six associate industrial units with substantial plasticising capacity which do job-work for Milton Plastics. The company manufactures a range of plastic household items, insulated thermoware items, vacu...> More

MPL Plastics Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   20
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.35
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 46.29
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -138.59
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.12
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

MPL Plastics Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 5.52 6.46 -14.55
Other Income -
Total Income 5.52 6.46 -14.55
Total Expenses 5.37 6.13 -12.4
Operating Profit 0.15 0.33 -54.55
Net Profit 0.11 0.26 -57.69
Equity Capital 12.5 12.5 -
> More on MPL Plastics Ltd Financials Results

MPL Plastics Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Captain Pipes 59.00 0.17 24.54
National Plastic 39.00 0.00 23.71
Tijaria Poly. 8.94 -4.99 21.13
MPL Plastics 16.20 -1.82 20.25
Union Qual. Pla. 39.25 -4.96 19.00
Kemrock Inds. 8.73 -4.90 17.75
Polymac Thermof. 32.80 0.00 15.68
> More on MPL Plastics Ltd Peer Group

MPL Plastics Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 33.21
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.01
Indian Public 51.23
Custodians 0.00
Other 15.54
> More on MPL Plastics Ltd Share Holding Pattern

MPL Plastics Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -11.23% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -14.96% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -23.76% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -18.59% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -1.82% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -51.06% NA 17.24% 19.01%

MPL Plastics Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 15.70
16.75
Week Low/High 15.70
19.00
Month Low/High 15.70
19.00
YEAR Low/High 15.40
30.00
All TIME Low/High 3.30
135.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for MPL Plastics: