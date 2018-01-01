MPS Ltd.
|BSE: 532440
|Sector: Services
|NSE: MPSLTD
|ISIN Code: INE943D01017
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|549.95
|
1.30
(0.24%)
|
OPEN
547.25
|
HIGH
554.00
|
LOW
547.25
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|549.75
|
0.35
(0.06%)
|
OPEN
548.00
|
HIGH
554.85
|
LOW
542.00
|OPEN
|547.25
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|548.65
|VOLUME
|1792
|52-Week high
|730.00
|52-Week low
|540.00
|P/E
|14.25
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,024
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|548.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|549.40
|VOLUME
|4825
|52-Week high
|702.00
|52-Week low
|542.00
|P/E
|14.25
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,024
|Buy Price
|549.00
|Buy Qty
|36.00
|Sell Price
|552.95
|Sell Qty
|38.00
About MPS Ltd.
Macmillan India Ltd is a global provider of high quality publishing related products and services. The company engaged in publishing, information processing and ebusiness. Their products and services cover the entire author-to-reader publishing process, and benefit from over a century of publishing experience. The Publishing business includes printing, publishing, selling of books and online le...> More
MPS Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|1,024
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|38.60
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|14.25
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|80.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|05 Feb 2016
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|184.98
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|2.97
MPS Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|67.88
|80.01
|-15.16
|Other Income
|5.12
|2.65
|93.21
|Total Income
|73
|82.66
|-11.69
|Total Expenses
|43.94
|54.03
|-18.67
|Operating Profit
|29.06
|28.63
|1.5
|Net Profit
|17.56
|17.89
|-1.84
|Equity Capital
|18.62
|18.62
|-
MPS Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Hindustan Media
|229.30
|-1.48
|1682.83
|S Chand & Compan
|423.30
|-1.58
|1480.70
|UFO Moviez
|407.40
|-0.21
|1154.98
|MPS
|549.95
|0.24
|1024.01
|Sandesh
|1025.70
|-3.60
|776.45
|Repro India
|639.80
|-1.77
|735.77
|NDTV
|42.45
|1.80
|273.70
MPS Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
MPS Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-5.07%
|-6.77%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-4.93%
|-4.03%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-6.89%
|-4.97%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-7.41%
|-7.67%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-18.72%
|-19.26%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-38.02%
|-37.29%
|17.24%
|19.01%
MPS Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|547.25
|
|554.00
|Week Low/High
|540.00
|
|583.00
|Month Low/High
|540.00
|
|600.00
|YEAR Low/High
|540.00
|
|730.00
|All TIME Low/High
|27.25
|
|1096.00
