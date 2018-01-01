JUST IN
MPS Ltd.

BSE: 532440 Sector: Services
NSE: MPSLTD ISIN Code: INE943D01017
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 549.95 1.30
(0.24%)
OPEN

547.25

 HIGH

554.00

 LOW

547.25
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 549.75 0.35
(0.06%)
OPEN

548.00

 HIGH

554.85

 LOW

542.00
About MPS Ltd.

MPS Ltd

Macmillan India Ltd is a global provider of high quality publishing related products and services. The company engaged in publishing, information processing and ebusiness. Their products and services cover the entire author-to-reader publishing process, and benefit from over a century of publishing experience. The Publishing business includes printing, publishing, selling of books and online le...> More

MPS Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1,024
EPS - TTM () [*S] 38.60
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 14.25
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   80.00
Latest Dividend Date 05 Feb 2016
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 184.98
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.97
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

MPS Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 67.88 80.01 -15.16
Other Income 5.12 2.65 93.21
Total Income 73 82.66 -11.69
Total Expenses 43.94 54.03 -18.67
Operating Profit 29.06 28.63 1.5
Net Profit 17.56 17.89 -1.84
Equity Capital 18.62 18.62 -
MPS Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Hindustan Media 229.30 -1.48 1682.83
S Chand & Compan 423.30 -1.58 1480.70
UFO Moviez 407.40 -0.21 1154.98
MPS 549.95 0.24 1024.01
Sandesh 1025.70 -3.60 776.45
Repro India 639.80 -1.77 735.77
NDTV 42.45 1.80 273.70
MPS Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 67.77
Banks/FIs 0.08
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 5.37
Indian Public 14.36
Custodians 0.00
Other 8.86
MPS Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -5.07% -6.77% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -4.93% -4.03% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -6.89% -4.97% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -7.41% -7.67% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -18.72% -19.26% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -38.02% -37.29% 17.24% 19.01%

MPS Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 547.25
554.00
Week Low/High 540.00
583.00
Month Low/High 540.00
600.00
YEAR Low/High 540.00
730.00
All TIME Low/High 27.25
1096.00

