MPS Infotecnics Ltd.
|BSE: 532411
|Sector: IT
|NSE: VISESHINFO
|ISIN Code: INE861A01058
|BSE 13:04 | 12 Mar
|0.23
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
0.23
|
HIGH
0.23
|
LOW
0.23
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|0.15
|
-0.05
(-25.00%)
|
OPEN
0.15
|
HIGH
0.20
|
LOW
0.15
|OPEN
|0.23
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.23
|VOLUME
|42100
|52-Week high
|0.24
|52-Week low
|0.11
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|87
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.23
|Sell Qty
|18355205.00
|OPEN
|0.15
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.20
|VOLUME
|9926029
|52-Week high
|0.35
|52-Week low
|0.05
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|87
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.20
|Sell Qty
|32984322.00
|OPEN
|0.23
|CLOSE
|0.23
|VOLUME
|42100
|52-Week high
|0.24
|52-Week low
|0.11
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|87
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.23
|Sell Qty
|18355205.00
|OPEN
|0.15
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.20
|VOLUME
|9926029
|52-Week high
|0.35
|52-Week low
|0.05
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|86.81
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.20
|Sell Qty
|32984322.00
About MPS Infotecnics Ltd.
Visesh Infotechnics Ltd (VIL) was incorporated on January 1989 as "Ultimate Software Private Ltd". The name was later changed to Visesh Technologies Pvt Ltd on February' 93 and subsequently it became a deemed public company w.e.f. May '95. The name of the company was changed to Visesh Infosystems Ltd on July' 97 which has subsequently changed to its current name i.e. Visesh Infotecnics Ltd. VIL...> More
MPS Infotecnics Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|87
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|1.15
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.20
MPS Infotecnics Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|18.96
|46.76
|-59.45
|Other Income
|10.43
|0.01
|104200
|Total Income
|29.39
|46.77
|-37.16
|Total Expenses
|19.36
|47.06
|-58.86
|Operating Profit
|10.02
|-0.29
|3555.17
|Net Profit
|9.47
|-0.57
|1761.4
|Equity Capital
|377.44
|377.44
|-
MPS Infotecnics Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|IRIS Business
|51.75
|0.78
|97.70
|GSS Info.
|55.75
|-0.36
|94.44
|Atishay
|84.50
|-0.82
|92.78
|MPS Infotecnics
|0.23
|0.00
|86.81
|Cressanda Solns.
|2.65
|1.92
|80.45
|FCS Software
|0.46
|-4.17
|78.64
|Vedavaag Systems
|49.25
|-0.61
|78.50
MPS Infotecnics Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
MPS Infotecnics Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|0.00%
|-25.00%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|4.55%
|-25.00%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|27.78%
|-25.00%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|109.09%
|50.00%
|17.24%
|19.01%
MPS Infotecnics Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.23
|
|0.23
|Week Low/High
|0.23
|
|0.00
|Month Low/High
|0.22
|
|0.00
|YEAR Low/High
|0.11
|
|0.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.06
|
|6.00
