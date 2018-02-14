JUST IN
MPS Infotecnics Ltd.

BSE: 532411 Sector: IT
NSE: VISESHINFO ISIN Code: INE861A01058
About MPS Infotecnics Ltd.

MPS Infotecnics Ltd

Visesh Infotechnics Ltd (VIL) was incorporated on January 1989 as "Ultimate Software Private Ltd". The name was later changed to Visesh Technologies Pvt Ltd on February' 93 and subsequently it became a deemed public company w.e.f. May '95. The name of the company was changed to Visesh Infosystems Ltd on July' 97 which has subsequently changed to its current name i.e. Visesh Infotecnics Ltd. VIL...> More

MPS Infotecnics Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   87
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 1.15
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.20
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

MPS Infotecnics Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 18.96 46.76 -59.45
Other Income 10.43 0.01 104200
Total Income 29.39 46.77 -37.16
Total Expenses 19.36 47.06 -58.86
Operating Profit 10.02 -0.29 3555.17
Net Profit 9.47 -0.57 1761.4
Equity Capital 377.44 377.44 -
MPS Infotecnics Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
IRIS Business 51.75 0.78 97.70
GSS Info. 55.75 -0.36 94.44
Atishay 84.50 -0.82 92.78
MPS Infotecnics 0.23 0.00 86.81
Cressanda Solns. 2.65 1.92 80.45
FCS Software 0.46 -4.17 78.64
Vedavaag Systems 49.25 -0.61 78.50
MPS Infotecnics Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 41.97
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 45.88
Custodians 0.00
Other 12.15
MPS Infotecnics Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 0.00% -25.00% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 4.55% -25.00% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 27.78% -25.00% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 109.09% 50.00% 17.24% 19.01%

MPS Infotecnics Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.23
0.23
Week Low/High 0.23
0.00
Month Low/High 0.22
0.00
YEAR Low/High 0.11
0.00
All TIME Low/High 0.06
6.00

