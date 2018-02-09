JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » MRF Ltd

MRF Ltd.

BSE: 500290 Sector: Auto
NSE: MRF ISIN Code: INE883A01011
BSE LIVE 13:39 | 12 Mar 71148.35 556.60
(0.79%)
OPEN

71139.85

 HIGH

71299.95

 LOW

70900.20
NSE LIVE 13:40 | 12 Mar 71129.95 348.30
(0.49%)
OPEN

70950.00

 HIGH

71332.95

 LOW

70950.00
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 71139.85
PREVIOUS CLOSE 70591.75
VOLUME 65
52-Week high 74499.00
52-Week low 51166.50
P/E 29.18
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 30,167
Buy Price 70963.30
Buy Qty 3.00
Sell Price 71148.35
Sell Qty 2.00
OPEN 71139.85
CLOSE 70591.75
VOLUME 65
52-Week high 74499.00
52-Week low 51166.50
P/E 29.18
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 30,167
Buy Price 70963.30
Buy Qty 3.00
Sell Price 71148.35
Sell Qty 2.00

About MRF Ltd.

MRF Ltd

MRF Ltd is India's No.1 tyre manufacturing company. The company is engaged in the manufacturing of rubber products such as tyres tubes flaps tread rubber and conveyor belt. The company's manufacturing facilities are located at Tiruvottiyur and Arakonam in Tamil Nadu Kottayam in Kerala Ponda in Goa Medak in Andhra Pradesh and Union Territory of Pondicherry.MRF Ltd was established in the year 1946 b...> More

MRF Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   30,167
EPS - TTM () [*S] 2438.04
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 29.18
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   30.00
Latest Dividend Date 09 Feb 2018
Dividend Yield (%) 0.09
Book Value / Share () [*S] 21008.51
P/B Ratio () [*S] 3.39
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

MRF Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 3798.82 3175.9 19.61
Other Income 44.83 74 -39.42
Total Income 3843.65 3249.9 18.27
Total Expenses 3095.64 2609.55 18.63
Operating Profit 748.01 640.35 16.81
Net Profit 340.51 288.08 18.2
Equity Capital 4.24 4.24 -
> More on MRF Ltd Financials Results

MRF Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
MRF 71148.35 0.79 30166.90
Balkrishna Inds 1034.55 -0.23 19997.85
Apollo Tyres 261.25 0.81 14946.11
CEAT 1546.30 -0.09 6254.78
> More on MRF Ltd Peer Group

MRF Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 27.51
Banks/FIs 0.10
FIIs 8.22
Insurance 3.34
Mutual Funds 9.12
Indian Public 18.64
Custodians 0.00
Other 32.93
> More on MRF Ltd Share Holding Pattern

MRF Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -1.28% -2.14% -0.03% -0.98%
1 Month -0.53% 1.59% -1.64% -0.95%
3 Month 6.84% 4.26% 1.53% 0.87%
6 Month 9.03% 11.46% 4.91% 4.23%
1 Year 36.66% 36.71% 16.55% 16.00%
3 Year 71.01% 73.21% 16.62% 18.26%

MRF Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 70900.20
71299.95
Week Low/High 69900.00
73500.00
Month Low/High 69501.75
74000.00
YEAR Low/High 51166.50
74499.00
All TIME Low/High 127.00
74499.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for MRF: