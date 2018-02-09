MRF Ltd.
|BSE: 500290
|Sector: Auto
|NSE: MRF
|ISIN Code: INE883A01011
|BSE LIVE 13:39 | 12 Mar
|71148.35
|
556.60
(0.79%)
|
OPEN
71139.85
|
HIGH
71299.95
|
LOW
70900.20
|NSE LIVE 13:40 | 12 Mar
|71129.95
|
348.30
(0.49%)
|
OPEN
70950.00
|
HIGH
71332.95
|
LOW
70950.00
|OPEN
|71139.85
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|70591.75
|VOLUME
|65
|52-Week high
|74499.00
|52-Week low
|51166.50
|P/E
|29.18
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|30,167
|Buy Price
|70963.30
|Buy Qty
|3.00
|Sell Price
|71148.35
|Sell Qty
|2.00
|OPEN
|70950.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|70781.65
|VOLUME
|1330
|52-Week high
|74500.00
|52-Week low
|51086.70
|P/E
|29.18
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|30,167
|Buy Price
|71062.05
|Buy Qty
|4.00
|Sell Price
|71129.90
|Sell Qty
|2.00
|OPEN
|71139.85
|CLOSE
|70591.75
|VOLUME
|65
|52-Week high
|74499.00
|52-Week low
|51166.50
|P/E
|29.18
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|30,167
|Buy Price
|70963.30
|Buy Qty
|3.00
|Sell Price
|71148.35
|Sell Qty
|2.00
|OPEN
|70950.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|70781.65
|VOLUME
|1330
|52-Week high
|74500.00
|52-Week low
|51086.70
|P/E
|29.18
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|30166.90
|Buy Price
|71062.05
|Buy Qty
|4.00
|Sell Price
|71129.90
|Sell Qty
|2.00
About MRF Ltd.
MRF Ltd is India's No.1 tyre manufacturing company. The company is engaged in the manufacturing of rubber products such as tyres tubes flaps tread rubber and conveyor belt. The company's manufacturing facilities are located at Tiruvottiyur and Arakonam in Tamil Nadu Kottayam in Kerala Ponda in Goa Medak in Andhra Pradesh and Union Territory of Pondicherry.MRF Ltd was established in the year 1946 b...> More
MRF Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|30,167
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|2438.04
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|29.18
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|30.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|09 Feb 2018
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.09
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|21008.51
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|3.39
News
-
Strong demand to offset near-term cost pressure for tyre companies
-
6 stocks that are trading 2,000 times above their face value
-
MRF Q2 profit down 22% to Rs 300 cr on lower income, higher expenses
-
Tyre stocks rally up to 11% after govt imposes anti-dumping duty
-
Announcement
MRF Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|3798.82
|3175.9
|19.61
|Other Income
|44.83
|74
|-39.42
|Total Income
|3843.65
|3249.9
|18.27
|Total Expenses
|3095.64
|2609.55
|18.63
|Operating Profit
|748.01
|640.35
|16.81
|Net Profit
|340.51
|288.08
|18.2
|Equity Capital
|4.24
|4.24
|-
MRF Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|MRF
|71148.35
|0.79
|30166.90
|Balkrishna Inds
|1034.55
|-0.23
|19997.85
|Apollo Tyres
|261.25
|0.81
|14946.11
|CEAT
|1546.30
|-0.09
|6254.78
MRF Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
MRF Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-1.28%
|-2.14%
|-0.03%
|-0.98%
|1 Month
|-0.53%
|1.59%
|-1.64%
|-0.95%
|3 Month
|6.84%
|4.26%
|1.53%
|0.87%
|6 Month
|9.03%
|11.46%
|4.91%
|4.23%
|1 Year
|36.66%
|36.71%
|16.55%
|16.00%
|3 Year
|71.01%
|73.21%
|16.62%
|18.26%
MRF Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|70900.20
|
|71299.95
|Week Low/High
|69900.00
|
|73500.00
|Month Low/High
|69501.75
|
|74000.00
|YEAR Low/High
|51166.50
|
|74499.00
|All TIME Low/High
|127.00
|
|74499.00
Quick Links for MRF:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices