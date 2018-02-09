MRF Ltd

MRF Ltd is India's No.1 tyre manufacturing company. The company is engaged in the manufacturing of rubber products such as tyres tubes flaps tread rubber and conveyor belt. The company's manufacturing facilities are located at Tiruvottiyur and Arakonam in Tamil Nadu Kottayam in Kerala Ponda in Goa Medak in Andhra Pradesh and Union Territory of Pondicherry.MRF Ltd was established in the year 1946 b...> More