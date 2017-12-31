JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » MRO-TEK Realty Ltd

MRO-TEK Realty Ltd.

BSE: 532376 Sector: Consumer
NSE: MRO-TEK ISIN Code: INE398B01018
BSE 13:26 | 12 Mar 24.00 -0.55
(-2.24%)
OPEN

24.00

 HIGH

24.00

 LOW

24.00
NSE 14:47 | 12 Mar 23.75 -1.25
(-5.00%)
OPEN

23.75

 HIGH

25.00

 LOW

23.75
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 24.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 24.55
VOLUME 7500
52-Week high 66.20
52-Week low 19.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 45
Buy Price 23.45
Buy Qty 12.00
Sell Price 25.00
Sell Qty 1000.00
OPEN 24.00
CLOSE 24.55
VOLUME 7500
52-Week high 66.20
52-Week low 19.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 45
Buy Price 23.45
Buy Qty 12.00
Sell Price 25.00
Sell Qty 1000.00

About MRO-TEK Realty Ltd.

MRO-TEK Realty Ltd

MRO-TEK Ltd is mainly engaged in the business of providing Solutions and Services for Access to the Internet backbone,Datacommunications and Networking etc. Net access and Networking are among the fastest growing areas of business worlwide. MRO-TEK's manufacturing facility is located at Electronics City,Bangalore. In June 1998 a Joint Venture company viz RAD-MRO Manufacturing Pvt Ltd with 51% e...> More

MRO-TEK Realty Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   45
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   5
Latest Dividend (%)   20.00
Latest Dividend Date 15 Jun 2010
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 2.88
P/B Ratio () [*S] 8.33
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

MRO-TEK Realty Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 4.26 6.37 -33.12
Other Income 0.12 0.04 200
Total Income 4.38 6.41 -31.67
Total Expenses 6.46 7.4 -12.7
Operating Profit -2.08 -0.99 -110.1
Net Profit -2.98 -1.76 -69.32
Equity Capital 9.34 9.34 -
> More on MRO-TEK Realty Ltd Financials Results

MRO-TEK Realty Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Moser Baer (I) 3.89 -1.27 86.27
Spel Semiconduct 12.86 4.98 59.31
PCS Technology 22.10 -1.56 46.30
MRO-TEK Realty 24.00 -2.24 44.83
Mobile Telecom. 2.71 -4.91 37.80
ECS Biztech 8.44 0.00 17.35
VXL Instruments 8.73 4.30 11.63
> More on MRO-TEK Realty Ltd Peer Group

MRO-TEK Realty Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 51.14
Banks/FIs 0.02
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 46.04
Custodians 0.00
Other 2.80
> More on MRO-TEK Realty Ltd Share Holding Pattern

MRO-TEK Realty Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA 4.17% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA -8.65% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -54.07% -52.59% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -57.97% -59.44% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 48.61% 52.73% 17.24% 19.01%

MRO-TEK Realty Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 24.00
24.00
Week Low/High 22.30
25.00
Month Low/High 19.00
26.00
YEAR Low/High 19.00
66.00
All TIME Low/High 3.70
133.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for MRO-TEK Realty: