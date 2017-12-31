MRO-TEK Realty Ltd.
|BSE: 532376
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: MRO-TEK
|ISIN Code: INE398B01018
|BSE 13:26 | 12 Mar
|24.00
|
-0.55
(-2.24%)
|
OPEN
24.00
|
HIGH
24.00
|
LOW
24.00
|NSE 14:47 | 12 Mar
|23.75
|
-1.25
(-5.00%)
|
OPEN
23.75
|
HIGH
25.00
|
LOW
23.75
About MRO-TEK Realty Ltd.
MRO-TEK Ltd is mainly engaged in the business of providing Solutions and Services for Access to the Internet backbone,Datacommunications and Networking etc. Net access and Networking are among the fastest growing areas of business worlwide. MRO-TEK's manufacturing facility is located at Electronics City,Bangalore. In June 1998 a Joint Venture company viz RAD-MRO Manufacturing Pvt Ltd with 51% e...> More
MRO-TEK Realty Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|45
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|5
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|20.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|15 Jun 2010
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|2.88
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|8.33
Announcement
-
-
-
Prior Intimation About 5Th Board Meeting For The Financial Year 2017-18.
-
Disclosures under Reg. 29(1) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints - Regulation 13(3) Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure
-
Disclosures under Reg. 29(1) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
MRO-TEK Realty Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|4.26
|6.37
|-33.12
|Other Income
|0.12
|0.04
|200
|Total Income
|4.38
|6.41
|-31.67
|Total Expenses
|6.46
|7.4
|-12.7
|Operating Profit
|-2.08
|-0.99
|-110.1
|Net Profit
|-2.98
|-1.76
|-69.32
|Equity Capital
|9.34
|9.34
|-
MRO-TEK Realty Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Moser Baer (I)
|3.89
|-1.27
|86.27
|Spel Semiconduct
|12.86
|4.98
|59.31
|PCS Technology
|22.10
|-1.56
|46.30
|MRO-TEK Realty
|24.00
|-2.24
|44.83
|Mobile Telecom.
|2.71
|-4.91
|37.80
|ECS Biztech
|8.44
|0.00
|17.35
|VXL Instruments
|8.73
|4.30
|11.63
MRO-TEK Realty Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
MRO-TEK Realty Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|4.17%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|-8.65%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-54.07%
|-52.59%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-57.97%
|-59.44%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|48.61%
|52.73%
|17.24%
|19.01%
MRO-TEK Realty Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|24.00
|
|24.00
|Week Low/High
|22.30
|
|25.00
|Month Low/High
|19.00
|
|26.00
|YEAR Low/High
|19.00
|
|66.00
|All TIME Low/High
|3.70
|
|133.00
