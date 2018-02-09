Mrugesh Trading Ltd.
|BSE: 512065
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE738D01011
|BSE LIVE 15:20 | 07 Feb
|Mrugesh Trading Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Mrugesh Trading Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|4.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|4.00
|VOLUME
|50
|52-Week high
|4.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|3.01
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|0
|Buy Price
|4.00
|Buy Qty
|950.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Mrugesh Trading Ltd.
Mrugesh Trading Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|0
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|1.33
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|3.01
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|4.58
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.87
Announcement
Financial Results For The 3Rd Quarter And Nine Months Ended 31St December 2017.
Financial Results For The 3Rd Quarter And Nine Months Ended 31St December 2017.
Statement Of Investors Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31.12.2017.
Mrugesh Trading Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.01
|0.01
|0
|Operating Profit
|-
|Net Profit
|-0.01
|-0.01
|0
|Equity Capital
|0.25
|0.25
|-
Mrugesh Trading Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Vinaditya Trad.
|0.32
|3.23
|0.23
|Saumya Capital
|0.23
|0.00
|0.15
|Elcid Investment
|5.35
|4.90
|0.11
|Frontier Capital
|3.72
|1.92
|0.10
|Mrugesh Trading
|4.00
|0.00
|0.10
|Antariksh Indus.
|1.15
|1.77
|0.02
Mrugesh Trading Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Mrugesh Trading Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.55%
|-0.47%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.08%
|-0.44%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.12%
|1.40%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.51%
|4.78%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.22%
|16.61%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.29%
|18.87%
Mrugesh Trading Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|4.00
|
|4.00
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|4.00
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|4.00
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|4.00
|All TIME Low/High
|3.00
|
|49.00
