Mrugesh Trading Ltd.

BSE: 512065 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE738D01011
BSE LIVE 15:20 | 07 Feb Mrugesh Trading Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Mrugesh Trading Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 4.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 4.00
VOLUME 50
52-Week high 4.00
52-Week low 0.00
P/E 3.01
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 0
Buy Price 4.00
Buy Qty 950.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Mrugesh Trading Ltd.

Mrugesh Trading Ltd

Mrugesh Trading Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   0
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.33
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 3.01
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 4.58
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.87
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Mrugesh Trading Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -
Total Income -
Total Expenses 0.01 0.01 0
Operating Profit -
Net Profit -0.01 -0.01 0
Equity Capital 0.25 0.25 -
> More on Mrugesh Trading Ltd Financials Results

Mrugesh Trading Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Vinaditya Trad. 0.32 3.23 0.23
Saumya Capital 0.23 0.00 0.15
Elcid Investment 5.35 4.90 0.11
Frontier Capital 3.72 1.92 0.10
Mrugesh Trading 4.00 0.00 0.10
Antariksh Indus. 1.15 1.77 0.02
> More on Mrugesh Trading Ltd Peer Group

Mrugesh Trading Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 40.10
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 11.24
Custodians 0.00
Other 48.66
> More on Mrugesh Trading Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Mrugesh Trading Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.55% -0.47%
1 Month NA NA -1.08% -0.44%
3 Month NA NA 2.12% 1.40%
6 Month NA NA 5.51% 4.78%
1 Year NA NA 17.22% 16.61%
3 Year NA NA 17.29% 18.87%

Mrugesh Trading Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 4.00
4.00
Week Low/High 0.00
4.00
Month Low/High 0.00
4.00
YEAR Low/High 0.00
4.00
All TIME Low/High 3.00
49.00

