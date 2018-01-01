JUST IN
MSR India Ltd.

BSE: 508922 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE331L01026
BSE LIVE 14:42 | 12 Mar 47.60 -1.80
(-3.64%)
OPEN

49.00

 HIGH

51.50

 LOW

47.60
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan MSR India Ltd Not listed in NSE
About MSR India Ltd.

MSR India Ltd

MSR India Ltd (formerly known as Remidicherla Infra & Power Limited) is engaged in infrastructure, construction, and related activities in India. It involves in civil works and land development activities. The company's infrastructure projects include construction of national highways, fly-overs, dams, bridges, coal handling plants, and workshops; and property development projects comprise hig...> More

MSR India Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   299
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.37
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 128.65
Face Value ()   5
Latest Dividend (%)   2.00
Latest Dividend Date 22 Sep 2016
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 5.41
P/B Ratio () [*S] 8.80
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

MSR India Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 49.86 22.87 118.01
Other Income 0.07 0.02 250
Total Income 49.93 22.89 118.13
Total Expenses 46.93 21.12 122.21
Operating Profit 2.99 1.77 68.93
Net Profit 1.06 0.75 41.33
Equity Capital 31.44 31.44 -
> More on MSR India Ltd Financials Results

MSR India Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Rel. Indl. Infra 426.95 1.08 644.69
IL&FS Engg. 36.85 -1.21 483.18
Sunil Hitech 11.43 1.78 432.05
MSR India 47.60 -3.64 299.31
IVRCL 3.73 -4.36 292.02
Gammon Infra. 2.87 1.41 270.31
Noida Tollbridg. 12.57 -0.16 234.05
> More on MSR India Ltd Peer Group

MSR India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.51
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 5.97
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 9.02
Custodians 0.00
Other 10.50
> More on MSR India Ltd Share Holding Pattern

MSR India Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -1.65% NA 0.16% -0.83%
1 Month 13.20% NA -1.46% -0.80%
3 Month 34.08% NA 1.72% 1.03%
6 Month 26.76% NA 5.11% 4.39%
1 Year 17.82% NA 16.77% 16.18%
3 Year -44.49% NA 16.83% 18.44%

MSR India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 47.60
51.50
Week Low/High 45.50
53.00
Month Low/High 41.00
55.00
YEAR Low/High 22.30
55.00
All TIME Low/High 4.17
185.00

