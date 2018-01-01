MSR India Ltd.
|BSE: 508922
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE331L01026
|BSE LIVE 14:42 | 12 Mar
|47.60
|
-1.80
(-3.64%)
|
OPEN
49.00
|
HIGH
51.50
|
LOW
47.60
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|MSR India Ltd Not listed in NSE
About MSR India Ltd.
MSR India Ltd (formerly known as Remidicherla Infra & Power Limited) is engaged in infrastructure, construction, and related activities in India. It involves in civil works and land development activities. The company's infrastructure projects include construction of national highways, fly-overs, dams, bridges, coal handling plants, and workshops; and property development projects comprise hig...> More
MSR India Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|299
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.37
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|128.65
|Face Value
|()
|5
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|2.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|22 Sep 2016
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|5.41
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|8.80
Announcement
-
Submission Of Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results For The Quarter (Q3) And Nine Months Ended Dec
-
-
-
Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On 14Th February 2018.
-
-
Regulation 13 (3) - Statement Of Investor Complaints Of M/S MSR India Limited.
MSR India Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|49.86
|22.87
|118.01
|Other Income
|0.07
|0.02
|250
|Total Income
|49.93
|22.89
|118.13
|Total Expenses
|46.93
|21.12
|122.21
|Operating Profit
|2.99
|1.77
|68.93
|Net Profit
|1.06
|0.75
|41.33
|Equity Capital
|31.44
|31.44
|-
MSR India Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Rel. Indl. Infra
|426.95
|1.08
|644.69
|IL&FS Engg.
|36.85
|-1.21
|483.18
|Sunil Hitech
|11.43
|1.78
|432.05
|MSR India
|47.60
|-3.64
|299.31
|IVRCL
|3.73
|-4.36
|292.02
|Gammon Infra.
|2.87
|1.41
|270.31
|Noida Tollbridg.
|12.57
|-0.16
|234.05
MSR India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
MSR India Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-1.65%
|NA
|0.16%
|-0.83%
|1 Month
|13.20%
|NA
|-1.46%
|-0.80%
|3 Month
|34.08%
|NA
|1.72%
|1.03%
|6 Month
|26.76%
|NA
|5.11%
|4.39%
|1 Year
|17.82%
|NA
|16.77%
|16.18%
|3 Year
|-44.49%
|NA
|16.83%
|18.44%
MSR India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|47.60
|
|51.50
|Week Low/High
|45.50
|
|53.00
|Month Low/High
|41.00
|
|55.00
|YEAR Low/High
|22.30
|
|55.00
|All TIME Low/High
|4.17
|
|185.00
