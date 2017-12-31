Mudit Finlease Ltd.
About Mudit Finlease Ltd.
Mudit Finlease was incorporated in the year 1992. The company is an investing and financing company. The services are provided to corporate bodies, partnership firms, sole proprietorship firms and individuals. The company is based in New Delhi, India....> More
Mudit Finlease Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|33
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|2.38
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|27.02
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|4.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|25 Sep 2014
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|15.20
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|4.23
Mudit Finlease Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.63
|0.29
|117.24
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|0.63
|0.29
|117.24
|Total Expenses
|0.1
|0.15
|-33.33
|Operating Profit
|0.53
|0.13
|307.69
|Net Profit
|0.3
|-
|Equity Capital
|5.09
|5.09
|-
Mudit Finlease Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Pyxis Finvest
|30.00
|0.00
|34.50
|TCI Finance
|26.15
|-0.19
|33.66
|Systematix Corp.
|25.40
|0.00
|33.32
|Mudit Finlease
|64.30
|-4.81
|32.73
|Sangam Advisors
|32.00
|0.95
|32.03
|Regency Trust
|3.15
|1.94
|31.50
|Vora Const.
|48.00
|-4.00
|30.96
Mudit Finlease Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Mudit Finlease Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Mudit Finlease Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|64.30
|
|64.30
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|64.30
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|64.30
|YEAR Low/High
|53.00
|
|68.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.05
|
|390.00
