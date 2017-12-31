JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Mudit Finlease Ltd

Mudit Finlease Ltd.

BSE: 531919 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE220D01010
BSE 15:24 | 08 Feb Mudit Finlease Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Mudit Finlease Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 64.30
PREVIOUS CLOSE 67.55
VOLUME 100
52-Week high 67.55
52-Week low 53.00
P/E 27.02
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 33
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 64.30
Sell Qty 35.00
OPEN 64.30
CLOSE 67.55
VOLUME 100
52-Week high 67.55
52-Week low 53.00
P/E 27.02
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 33
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 64.30
Sell Qty 35.00

About Mudit Finlease Ltd.

Mudit Finlease Ltd

Mudit Finlease was incorporated in the year 1992. The company is an investing and financing company. The services are provided to corporate bodies, partnership firms, sole proprietorship firms and individuals. The company is based in New Delhi, India....> More

Mudit Finlease Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   33
EPS - TTM () [*S] 2.38
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 27.02
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   4.00
Latest Dividend Date 25 Sep 2014
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 15.20
P/B Ratio () [*S] 4.23
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Mudit Finlease Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.63 0.29 117.24
Other Income -
Total Income 0.63 0.29 117.24
Total Expenses 0.1 0.15 -33.33
Operating Profit 0.53 0.13 307.69
Net Profit 0.3 -
Equity Capital 5.09 5.09 -
> More on Mudit Finlease Ltd Financials Results

Mudit Finlease Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Pyxis Finvest 30.00 0.00 34.50
TCI Finance 26.15 -0.19 33.66
Systematix Corp. 25.40 0.00 33.32
Mudit Finlease 64.30 -4.81 32.73
Sangam Advisors 32.00 0.95 32.03
Regency Trust 3.15 1.94 31.50
Vora Const. 48.00 -4.00 30.96
> More on Mudit Finlease Ltd Peer Group

Mudit Finlease Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 67.56
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 20.24
Custodians 0.00
Other 12.20
> More on Mudit Finlease Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Mudit Finlease Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Mudit Finlease Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 64.30
64.30
Week Low/High 0.00
64.30
Month Low/High 0.00
64.30
YEAR Low/High 53.00
68.00
All TIME Low/High 1.05
390.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Mudit Finlease: