Mukand Ltd.
|BSE: 500460
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: MUKANDLTD
|ISIN Code: INE304A01026
|BSE LIVE 14:00 | 12 Mar
|63.80
|
1.75
(2.82%)
|
OPEN
62.40
|
HIGH
64.20
|
LOW
62.35
|NSE LIVE 13:49 | 12 Mar
|63.50
|
1.15
(1.84%)
|
OPEN
62.85
|
HIGH
64.30
|
LOW
62.70
About Mukand Ltd.
Mukand Limited (Mukand), a multi-product company was incorporated on 29th November 1937 at Mumbai, multi-division company involved in the business of Steel Manufacturing, Industrial Machinery Manufacturing and Highway Construction. The Company is a leading supplier of alloy steel to the automobile and auto component industry and a leader in the manufacture of high grade stainless steel in India. W...> More
Mukand Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|902
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|10.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|14 Jul 2011
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|24.92
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|2.56
Announcement
Disclosure of Voting results of Postal Ballot (Regulation 44(3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015)
Mukand Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|789.86
|641.68
|23.09
|Other Income
|3.21
|50.31
|-93.62
|Total Income
|793.07
|691.99
|14.61
|Total Expenses
|761.22
|435.21
|74.91
|Operating Profit
|31.85
|256.78
|-87.6
|Net Profit
|-34.11
|87.95
|-138.78
|Equity Capital
|141.41
|141.41
|-
Mukand Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Kirl. Ferrous
|83.40
|-2.06
|1145.08
|Kridhan Infra
|105.00
|-1.32
|995.40
|Bhushan Steel
|42.20
|-4.31
|955.83
|Mukand
|63.80
|2.82
|902.20
|Gallantt Ispat
|267.00
|-4.08
|754.01
|Man Inds.
|126.50
|3.05
|722.31
|Beekay Steel Ind
|360.00
|-0.19
|686.52
Mukand Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Mukand Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-14.30%
|-17.48%
|-0.10%
|-0.95%
|1 Month
|-24.09%
|-21.80%
|-1.72%
|-0.92%
|3 Month
|-24.18%
|-26.08%
|1.46%
|0.91%
|6 Month
|-31.21%
|-32.91%
|4.83%
|4.27%
|1 Year
|-15.27%
|-7.50%
|16.46%
|16.04%
|3 Year
|18.26%
|23.18%
|16.53%
|18.30%
Mukand Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|62.35
|
|64.20
|Week Low/High
|61.00
|
|77.00
|Month Low/High
|61.00
|
|86.00
|YEAR Low/High
|60.30
|
|109.00
|All TIME Low/High
|5.14
|
|509.00
