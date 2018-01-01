JUST IN
Mukand Ltd.

BSE: 500460 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: MUKANDLTD ISIN Code: INE304A01026
BSE LIVE 14:00 | 12 Mar 63.80 1.75
(2.82%)
OPEN

62.40

 HIGH

64.20

 LOW

62.35
NSE LIVE 13:49 | 12 Mar 63.50 1.15
(1.84%)
OPEN

62.85

 HIGH

64.30

 LOW

62.70
About Mukand Ltd.

Mukand Ltd

Mukand Limited (Mukand), a multi-product company was incorporated on 29th November 1937 at Mumbai, multi-division company involved in the business of Steel Manufacturing, Industrial Machinery Manufacturing and Highway Construction. The Company is a leading supplier of alloy steel to the automobile and auto component industry and a leader in the manufacture of high grade stainless steel in India. W...> More

Mukand Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   902
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 14 Jul 2011
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 24.92
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.56
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Mukand Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 789.86 641.68 23.09
Other Income 3.21 50.31 -93.62
Total Income 793.07 691.99 14.61
Total Expenses 761.22 435.21 74.91
Operating Profit 31.85 256.78 -87.6
Net Profit -34.11 87.95 -138.78
Equity Capital 141.41 141.41 -
Mukand Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Kirl. Ferrous 83.40 -2.06 1145.08
Kridhan Infra 105.00 -1.32 995.40
Bhushan Steel 42.20 -4.31 955.83
Mukand 63.80 2.82 902.20
Gallantt Ispat 267.00 -4.08 754.01
Man Inds. 126.50 3.05 722.31
Beekay Steel Ind 360.00 -0.19 686.52
Mukand Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 73.13
Banks/FIs 0.12
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 4.51
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 13.98
Custodians 0.00
Other 8.26
Mukand Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -14.30% -17.48% -0.10% -0.95%
1 Month -24.09% -21.80% -1.72% -0.92%
3 Month -24.18% -26.08% 1.46% 0.91%
6 Month -31.21% -32.91% 4.83% 4.27%
1 Year -15.27% -7.50% 16.46% 16.04%
3 Year 18.26% 23.18% 16.53% 18.30%

Mukand Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 62.35
64.20
Week Low/High 61.00
77.00
Month Low/High 61.00
86.00
YEAR Low/High 60.30
109.00
All TIME Low/High 5.14
509.00

