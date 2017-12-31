JUST IN
Mukand Engineers Ltd.

BSE: 532097 Sector: Engineering
NSE: MUKANDENGG ISIN Code: INE022B01014
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 38.60 0.30
(0.78%)
OPEN

38.90

 HIGH

39.80

 LOW

37.60
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 38.10 0.10
(0.26%)
OPEN

40.40

 HIGH

40.40

 LOW

37.60
OPEN 38.90
PREVIOUS CLOSE 38.30
VOLUME 41249
52-Week high 70.20
52-Week low 37.60
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 49
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 38.90
CLOSE 38.30
VOLUME 41249
52-Week high 70.20
52-Week low 37.60
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 49
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Mukand Engineers Ltd.

Mukand Engineers Ltd

Mukand Engineers Ltd, (MEL), was incorporated in Jan.'87 under the name and style of Mukand Construction & Project Engineering Company Private Ltd. Their object was engineering construction, erection and commissioning of Plants. It was a Subsidiary of Mukand Ltd. It became deemed Public Company in Feb.'90 and later was converted into Public Limited company in Jul.'92 and a fresh certificate was in...

Mukand Engineers Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   49
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 04 Aug 2014
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 37.24
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.04
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Mukand Engineers Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 28.36 27.1 4.65
Other Income 1.3 0.45 188.89
Total Income 29.66 27.55 7.66
Total Expenses 31.82 23.13 37.57
Operating Profit -2.16 4.42 -148.87
Net Profit -4.54 0.72 -730.56
Equity Capital 12.58 12.58 -
Mukand Engineers Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Gammon India 4.65 -4.91 171.84
Supreme Infra. 57.70 -0.17 148.29
Petron Engg 94.85 0.96 71.52
Mukand Engineers 38.60 0.78 48.52
Tantia Constr. 13.75 -1.08 39.52
Tarini Internat. 29.00 -3.81 37.70
Veer Energy 26.85 2.68 29.56
Mukand Engineers Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 53.22
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 36.79
Custodians 0.00
Other 9.47
Mukand Engineers Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -4.34% -8.74% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -17.34% -17.62% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -16.45% -21.20% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -24.98% -26.38% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -4.93% -1.42% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 20.81% 18.88% 17.24% 19.01%

Mukand Engineers Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 37.60
39.80
Week Low/High 37.60
42.00
Month Low/High 37.60
47.00
YEAR Low/High 37.60
70.00
All TIME Low/High 6.58
235.00

