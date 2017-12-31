Mukand Engineers Ltd.
|BSE: 532097
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: MUKANDENGG
|ISIN Code: INE022B01014
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|38.60
|
0.30
(0.78%)
|
OPEN
38.90
|
HIGH
39.80
|
LOW
37.60
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|38.10
|
0.10
(0.26%)
|
OPEN
40.40
|
HIGH
40.40
|
LOW
37.60
About Mukand Engineers Ltd.
Mukand Engineers Ltd, (MEL), was incorporated in Jan.'87 under the name and style of Mukand Construction & Project Engineering Company Private Ltd. Their object was engineering construction, erection and commissioning of Plants. It was a Subsidiary of Mukand Ltd. It became deemed Public Company in Feb.'90 and later was converted into Public Limited company in Jul.'92 and a fresh certificate was in...> More
Mukand Engineers Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|49
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|10.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|04 Aug 2014
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|37.24
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.04
Announcement
-
-
Un-Audited Financial Result For The Quarter Ended 31/12/2017
-
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017.
-
-
Mukand Engineers Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|28.36
|27.1
|4.65
|Other Income
|1.3
|0.45
|188.89
|Total Income
|29.66
|27.55
|7.66
|Total Expenses
|31.82
|23.13
|37.57
|Operating Profit
|-2.16
|4.42
|-148.87
|Net Profit
|-4.54
|0.72
|-730.56
|Equity Capital
|12.58
|12.58
|-
Mukand Engineers Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Gammon India
|4.65
|-4.91
|171.84
|Supreme Infra.
|57.70
|-0.17
|148.29
|Petron Engg
|94.85
|0.96
|71.52
|Mukand Engineers
|38.60
|0.78
|48.52
|Tantia Constr.
|13.75
|-1.08
|39.52
|Tarini Internat.
|29.00
|-3.81
|37.70
|Veer Energy
|26.85
|2.68
|29.56
Mukand Engineers Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Mukand Engineers Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-4.34%
|-8.74%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-17.34%
|-17.62%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-16.45%
|-21.20%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-24.98%
|-26.38%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-4.93%
|-1.42%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|20.81%
|18.88%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Mukand Engineers Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|37.60
|
|39.80
|Week Low/High
|37.60
|
|42.00
|Month Low/High
|37.60
|
|47.00
|YEAR Low/High
|37.60
|
|70.00
|All TIME Low/High
|6.58
|
|235.00
