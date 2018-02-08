Mukat Pipes Ltd.
|BSE: 523832
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: MUKATPIPE
|ISIN Code: INE862C01029
|BSE 09:55 | 12 Mar
|2.59
|
0.12
(4.86%)
|
OPEN
2.59
|
HIGH
2.59
|
LOW
2.59
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Mukat Pipes Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|2.59
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2.47
|VOLUME
|200
|52-Week high
|2.59
|52-Week low
|2.36
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|2.59
|Buy Qty
|800.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Mukat Pipes Ltd.
Incorporated in 1987 as a closely-held company, Mukat Pipes was promoted by B S Ahuwalia and his two sons to manufacture Submerged Arc Welded(SAW) pipes. Initially, the company had facilities in Patiala to manufacture 5000 tpa of large diameter (ranging from 16 inches to 60 inches) SAW pipes upto 6 mtr in length and upto 20 mm thickness. Mukat Pipes entered the capital market by making a public...> More
Mukat Pipes Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|3
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|5
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-5.10
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-0.51
Announcement
-
-
-
Statements Of Investor Grievance / Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017
-
Financial Results For The Quarter And Half Year Ended 30Th September 2017.
-
-
Mukat Pipes Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1.28
|0.64
|100
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|1.28
|0.64
|100
|Total Expenses
|1.34
|0.79
|69.62
|Operating Profit
|-0.06
|-0.15
|60
|Net Profit
|-0.06
|-0.15
|60
|Equity Capital
|5.92
|5.92
|-
Mukat Pipes Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Garg Furnace
|10.61
|-0.75
|4.25
|Bilpower
|1.67
|0.00
|3.51
|Crimson Metal
|7.11
|-4.82
|3.15
|Mukat Pipes
|2.59
|4.86
|3.07
|Gopal Iron Stl.
|6.18
|0.00
|3.04
|Chennai Ferrous
|8.15
|0.00
|2.93
|Aditya Ispat
|5.45
|-3.54
|2.92
Mukat Pipes Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Mukat Pipes Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|4.86%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|25.12%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Mukat Pipes Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|2.59
|
|2.59
|Week Low/High
|2.47
|
|2.59
|Month Low/High
|2.36
|
|2.59
|YEAR Low/High
|2.36
|
|2.59
|All TIME Low/High
|1.42
|
|110.00
