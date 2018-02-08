JUST IN
Mukat Pipes Ltd.

BSE: 523832 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: MUKATPIPE ISIN Code: INE862C01029
BSE 09:55 | 12 Mar 2.59 0.12
(4.86%)
OPEN

2.59

 HIGH

2.59

 LOW

2.59
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Mukat Pipes Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Mukat Pipes Ltd.

Mukat Pipes Ltd

Incorporated in 1987 as a closely-held company, Mukat Pipes was promoted by B S Ahuwalia and his two sons to manufacture Submerged Arc Welded(SAW) pipes. Initially, the company had facilities in Patiala to manufacture 5000 tpa of large diameter (ranging from 16 inches to 60 inches) SAW pipes upto 6 mtr in length and upto 20 mm thickness. Mukat Pipes entered the capital market by making a public...

Mukat Pipes Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   3
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   5
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -5.10
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.51
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Mukat Pipes Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1.28 0.64 100
Other Income -
Total Income 1.28 0.64 100
Total Expenses 1.34 0.79 69.62
Operating Profit -0.06 -0.15 60
Net Profit -0.06 -0.15 60
Equity Capital 5.92 5.92 -
Mukat Pipes Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Garg Furnace 10.61 -0.75 4.25
Bilpower 1.67 0.00 3.51
Crimson Metal 7.11 -4.82 3.15
Mukat Pipes 2.59 4.86 3.07
Gopal Iron Stl. 6.18 0.00 3.04
Chennai Ferrous 8.15 0.00 2.93
Aditya Ispat 5.45 -3.54 2.92
Mukat Pipes Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 73.71
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 23.63
Custodians 0.00
Other 2.66
Mukat Pipes Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 4.86% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 25.12% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Mukat Pipes Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 2.59
2.59
Week Low/High 2.47
2.59
Month Low/High 2.36
2.59
YEAR Low/High 2.36
2.59
All TIME Low/High 1.42
110.00

