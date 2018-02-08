Mukat Pipes Ltd

Incorporated in 1987 as a closely-held company, Mukat Pipes was promoted by B S Ahuwalia and his two sons to manufacture Submerged Arc Welded(SAW) pipes. Initially, the company had facilities in Patiala to manufacture 5000 tpa of large diameter (ranging from 16 inches to 60 inches) SAW pipes upto 6 mtr in length and upto 20 mm thickness. Mukat Pipes entered the capital market by making a public...> More