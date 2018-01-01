Mukesh Babu Financial Services Ltd

Originally incorporated as Embee Finance & Consultancy on 27 Feb.'85, the company was renamed Mukesh Babu Financial Services in 1991. It was promoted by Mukesh Babu. The company is engaged in investment banking, equity research, merchant banking, leasing, fully-fledged money changing, trading in wholesale debt instruments and in the capital market segment, portfolio management services and equi...> More