Mukesh Babu Financial Services Ltd.

BSE: 530341 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE596B01017
BSE 15:03 | 12 Mar 84.60 -4.45
(-5.00%)
OPEN

89.50

 HIGH

90.90

 LOW

84.60
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Mukesh Babu Financial Services Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Mukesh Babu Financial Services Ltd.

Mukesh Babu Financial Services Ltd

Originally incorporated as Embee Finance & Consultancy on 27 Feb.'85, the company was renamed Mukesh Babu Financial Services in 1991. It was promoted by Mukesh Babu. The company is engaged in investment banking, equity research, merchant banking, leasing, fully-fledged money changing, trading in wholesale debt instruments and in the capital market segment, portfolio management services and equi...> More

Mukesh Babu Financial Services Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   59
EPS - TTM () [*S] 9.38
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 9.02
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 20 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.12
Book Value / Share () [*S] 77.38
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.09
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Mukesh Babu Financial Services Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 4.21 0.76 453.95
Other Income 0.02 0.02 0
Total Income 4.23 0.77 449.35
Total Expenses 0.25 0.15 66.67
Operating Profit 3.97 0.63 530.16
Net Profit 2.61 0.35 645.71
Equity Capital 6.97 6.97 -
Mukesh Babu Financial Services Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Satkar Finlease 2.74 -4.86 60.39
Suchitra Finance 64.45 -0.46 60.07
Stanrose Mafat. 149.20 2.75 59.23
Mukesh Babu Fin. 84.60 -5.00 58.97
Almondz Global 22.75 -1.09 58.88
Jindal Poly Inve 55.05 -2.31 57.86
Welspun Investme 157.05 -4.93 57.32
Mukesh Babu Financial Services Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 62.86
Banks/FIs 0.02
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 20.64
Custodians 0.00
Other 16.49
Mukesh Babu Financial Services Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -16.20% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -14.55% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -9.03% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 37.12% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 87.38% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 222.90% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Mukesh Babu Financial Services Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 84.60
90.90
Week Low/High 84.60
101.00
Month Low/High 84.60
109.00
YEAR Low/High 40.00
119.00
All TIME Low/High 0.05
119.00

