You are here » Home
» Company
» Mukesh Babu Financial Services Ltd
Mukesh Babu Financial Services Ltd.
|BSE: 530341
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE596B01017
|
BSE
15:03 | 12 Mar
|
84.60
|
-4.45
(-5.00%)
|
OPEN
89.50
|
HIGH
90.90
|
LOW
84.60
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Mukesh Babu Financial Services Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|89.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|89.05
|VOLUME
|926
|52-Week high
|119.00
|52-Week low
|40.00
|P/E
|9.02
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|59
|Buy Price
|84.60
|Buy Qty
|10.00
|Sell Price
|87.80
|Sell Qty
|15.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|9.02
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|59
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|89.50
|CLOSE
|89.05
|VOLUME
|926
|52-Week high
|119.00
|52-Week low
|40.00
|P/E
|9.02
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|59
|Buy Price
|84.60
|Buy Qty
|10.00
|Sell Price
|87.80
|Sell Qty
|15.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|9.02
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|58.97
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Mukesh Babu Financial Services Ltd.
Mukesh Babu Financial Services Ltd
Originally incorporated as Embee Finance & Consultancy on 27 Feb.'85, the company was renamed Mukesh Babu Financial Services in 1991. It was promoted by Mukesh Babu.
The company is engaged in investment banking, equity research, merchant banking, leasing, fully-fledged money changing, trading in wholesale debt instruments and in the capital market segment, portfolio management services and equi...> More
Mukesh Babu Financial Services Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Mukesh Babu Financial Services Ltd - Financial Results
Mukesh Babu Financial Services Ltd - Peer Group
Mukesh Babu Financial Services Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Mukesh Babu Financial Services Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-16.20%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-14.55%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-9.03%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|37.12%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|87.38%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|222.90%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Mukesh Babu Financial Services Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|84.60
|
|90.90
|Week Low/High
|84.60
|
|101.00
|Month Low/High
|84.60
|
|109.00
|YEAR Low/High
|40.00
|
|119.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.05
|
|119.00
Quick Links for Mukesh Babu Financial Services: