Mukesh Steels Ltd.

BSE: 513265 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE953G01019
BSE LIVE 09:30 | 02 Feb Mukesh Steels Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Mukesh Steels Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 27.10
PREVIOUS CLOSE 28.50
VOLUME 20
52-Week high 27.10
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 18
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 27.10
Sell Qty 5.00
About Mukesh Steels Ltd.

Mukesh Steels Ltd

Incorporated on Mar'92,Mukesh Steels Ltd commenced its business on Apr'92. The main roll of the company is to setup facilities for manufacturing and rolling of iron & steel with an installed capacity of 13450 MT per annum. The company has been promoted by Krishan chand Gupta, Pradeep Gupta, Rajeev Gupta & their family. The total cost of the project was 456 Lac so the company has come out wit...

Mukesh Steels Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   18
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -3.37
P/B Ratio () [*S] -8.04
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Mukesh Steels Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2016 Dec 2015 % Chg
Net Sales 0.3 -
Other Income -
Total Income 0.3 -
Total Expenses 0.03 0.54 -94.44
Operating Profit -0.03 -0.24 87.5
Net Profit -0.05 -1.14 95.61
Equity Capital 6.55 6.55 -
Mukesh Steels Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Bansal Roofing 59.95 3.36 19.78
Tulsyan NEC 12.70 -4.51 19.05
Suraj Products 16.50 4.76 18.81
Mukesh Steels 27.10 -4.91 17.80
Ankit Met.Power 1.26 -4.55 17.78
Ashirwad Steels 13.80 -4.83 17.25
T N Steel Tubes 33.45 -4.97 17.13
Mukesh Steels Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 64.27
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 22.63
Custodians 0.00
Other 13.10
Mukesh Steels Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.58% -0.30%
1 Month NA NA -1.05% -0.27%
3 Month NA NA 2.15% 1.57%
6 Month NA NA 5.54% 4.95%
1 Year NA NA 17.26% 16.80%
3 Year 24.88% NA 17.32% 19.07%

Mukesh Steels Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 27.10
27.10
Week Low/High 0.00
27.10
Month Low/High 0.00
27.10
YEAR Low/High 0.00
27.10
All TIME Low/High 1.26
47.00

