|OPEN
|27.10
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|28.50
|VOLUME
|20
|52-Week high
|27.10
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|18
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|27.10
|Sell Qty
|5.00
About Mukesh Steels Ltd.
Incorporated on Mar'92,Mukesh Steels Ltd commenced its business on Apr'92. The main roll of the company is to setup facilities for manufacturing and rolling of iron & steel with an installed capacity of 13450 MT per annum. The company has been promoted by Krishan chand Gupta, Pradeep Gupta, Rajeev Gupta & their family. The total cost of the project was 456 Lac so the company has come out wit...> More
Mukesh Steels Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|18
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-3.37
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-8.04
Mukesh Steels Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2016
|Dec 2015
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.3
|-
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|0.3
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.03
|0.54
|-94.44
|Operating Profit
|-0.03
|-0.24
|87.5
|Net Profit
|-0.05
|-1.14
|95.61
|Equity Capital
|6.55
|6.55
|-
Mukesh Steels Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Bansal Roofing
|59.95
|3.36
|19.78
|Tulsyan NEC
|12.70
|-4.51
|19.05
|Suraj Products
|16.50
|4.76
|18.81
|Mukesh Steels
|27.10
|-4.91
|17.80
|Ankit Met.Power
|1.26
|-4.55
|17.78
|Ashirwad Steels
|13.80
|-4.83
|17.25
|T N Steel Tubes
|33.45
|-4.97
|17.13
Mukesh Steels Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Mukesh Steels Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.58%
|-0.30%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.05%
|-0.27%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.15%
|1.57%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.54%
|4.95%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.26%
|16.80%
|3 Year
|24.88%
|NA
|17.32%
|19.07%
Mukesh Steels Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|27.10
|
|27.10
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|27.10
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|27.10
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|27.10
|All TIME Low/High
|1.26
|
|47.00
