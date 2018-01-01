JUST IN
Mukesh Strips Ltd.

BSE: 517374 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE946G01013
BSE 15:28 | 06 Feb Mukesh Strips Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Mukesh Strips Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 37.55
CLOSE 39.50
VOLUME 20
52-Week high 37.55
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 14
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 37.55
Sell Qty 1340.00

About Mukesh Strips Ltd.

Mukesh Strips Ltd

Mukesh Strips Limited is engaged in the business of iron and steel. The Company manufactures steel ingots and re-rolled products, such as mild steel and carbon steel rounds, which are categorized as long products in the steel industry. The main application of products manufactured by the Company is in the bicycle, auto parts, scaffolding, forging and hand tool industries. It also sells ingots manu...> More

Mukesh Strips Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   14
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -7.56
P/B Ratio () [*S] -4.97
Mukesh Strips Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2016 Dec 2015 % Chg
Net Sales 1.31 -
Other Income 0.02 0.01 100
Total Income 0.02 1.32 -98.48
Total Expenses 0.01 1.14 -99.12
Operating Profit 0.01 0.18 -94.44
Net Profit -0.02 -0.39 94.87
Equity Capital 3.66 3.66 -
Mukesh Strips Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Vallabh Steels 31.75 -3.64 15.72
Unison Metals 44.65 -5.00 14.29
Surana Inds. 2.80 0.00 14.25
Mukesh Strips 37.55 -4.94 13.74
Pact Industries 2.76 -4.83 13.63
Natl. Gen. Inds. 22.95 0.00 12.69
Deepti Alloy 26.00 -3.17 10.01
Mukesh Strips Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 40.91
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 54.82
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.27
Mukesh Strips Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.02%

Mukesh Strips Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 37.55
37.55
Week Low/High 0.00
37.55
Month Low/High 0.00
37.55
YEAR Low/High 0.00
37.55
All TIME Low/High 3.00
69.00

