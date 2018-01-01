Mukesh Strips Ltd.
|BSE: 517374
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE946G01013
|BSE 15:28 | 06 Feb
|Mukesh Strips Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Mukesh Strips Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|37.55
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|39.50
|VOLUME
|20
|52-Week high
|37.55
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|14
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|37.55
|Sell Qty
|1340.00
About Mukesh Strips Ltd.
Mukesh Strips Limited is engaged in the business of iron and steel. The Company manufactures steel ingots and re-rolled products, such as mild steel and carbon steel rounds, which are categorized as long products in the steel industry. The main application of products manufactured by the Company is in the bicycle, auto parts, scaffolding, forging and hand tool industries. It also sells ingots manu...> More
Mukesh Strips Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|14
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-7.56
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-4.97
Announcement
-
Standalone Financial Results Limited Review Report for December 31 2016
-
Statement of Investor Complaint under Reg. 13(3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 for Quarter ended D
-
Board Meeting Intimation for Results & Closure of Trading Window
-
Standalone Financial Results Limited Review Report for September 30 2016
-
Board Meeting Intimation for Results & Closure of Trading Window
-
Statement of Investor Complaint under Reg. 13(3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 for Quarter ended S
Mukesh Strips Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2016
|Dec 2015
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1.31
|-
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.01
|100
|Total Income
|0.02
|1.32
|-98.48
|Total Expenses
|0.01
|1.14
|-99.12
|Operating Profit
|0.01
|0.18
|-94.44
|Net Profit
|-0.02
|-0.39
|94.87
|Equity Capital
|3.66
|3.66
|-
Mukesh Strips Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Vallabh Steels
|31.75
|-3.64
|15.72
|Unison Metals
|44.65
|-5.00
|14.29
|Surana Inds.
|2.80
|0.00
|14.25
|Mukesh Strips
|37.55
|-4.94
|13.74
|Pact Industries
|2.76
|-4.83
|13.63
|Natl. Gen. Inds.
|22.95
|0.00
|12.69
|Deepti Alloy
|26.00
|-3.17
|10.01
Mukesh Strips Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Mukesh Strips Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Mukesh Strips Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|37.55
|
|37.55
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|37.55
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|37.55
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|37.55
|All TIME Low/High
|3.00
|
|69.00
