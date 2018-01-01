JUST IN
Mukta Arts Ltd.

BSE: 532357 Sector: Media
NSE: MUKTAARTS ISIN Code: INE374B01019
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 64.25 0.25
(0.39%)
OPEN

63.55

 HIGH

67.00

 LOW

63.45
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 64.80 0.30
(0.47%)
OPEN

65.00

 HIGH

65.90

 LOW

64.00
About Mukta Arts Ltd.

Mukta Arts Ltd

Mukta Arts Ltd., headed by Subhash Ghai, a well known Hindi film personality is one of the complete entertainment company with presence in Film Production, Television Content production, Film Distribution and Equipment Hiring for Film Making. It is the first Hindi film production company to tap the capital markets. Established in 1982, it has several hits to its cedit with a strong backing of S...> More

Mukta Arts Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   145
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.16
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 55.39
Face Value ()   5
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 12 Sep 2013
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 57.39
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.12
Announcement

Mukta Arts Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 3.05 14.31 -78.69
Other Income 2.83 2.52 12.3
Total Income 5.88 16.83 -65.06
Total Expenses 3.41 12.95 -73.67
Operating Profit 2.47 3.88 -36.34
Net Profit 0.16 0.55 -70.91
Equity Capital 11.29 11.29 -
> More on Mukta Arts Ltd Financials Results

Mukta Arts Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Cineline India 77.50 -0.96 217.00
Nicco Parks 39.90 0.25 186.73
Tips Industries 98.75 -0.25 151.68
Mukta Arts 64.25 0.39 145.08
Diksat Transwor. 68.00 -5.56 117.03
Next Media. 15.75 0.00 105.35
DQ Entertain. 13.05 1.87 103.46
> More on Mukta Arts Ltd Peer Group

Mukta Arts Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 70.37
Banks/FIs 0.07
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 22.95
Custodians 0.00
Other 6.61
> More on Mukta Arts Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Mukta Arts Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -8.21% -10.62% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -24.72% -19.75% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -35.52% -36.59% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -34.34% -33.33% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -24.59% -26.74% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 92.65% 93.72% 17.24% 19.01%

Mukta Arts Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 63.45
67.00
Week Low/High 61.90
72.00
Month Low/High 61.90
86.00
YEAR Low/High 61.90
120.00
All TIME Low/High 18.00
295.00

