Mukta Arts Ltd.
|BSE: 532357
|Sector: Media
|NSE: MUKTAARTS
|ISIN Code: INE374B01019
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|64.25
|
0.25
(0.39%)
|
OPEN
63.55
|
HIGH
67.00
|
LOW
63.45
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|64.80
|
0.30
(0.47%)
|
OPEN
65.00
|
HIGH
65.90
|
LOW
64.00
|OPEN
|63.55
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|64.00
|VOLUME
|9234
|52-Week high
|120.00
|52-Week low
|61.90
|P/E
|55.39
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|145
|Buy Price
|64.25
|Buy Qty
|700.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|65.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|64.50
|VOLUME
|14160
|52-Week high
|120.10
|52-Week low
|61.20
|P/E
|55.39
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|145
|Buy Price
|65.05
|Buy Qty
|90.00
|Sell Price
|65.15
|Sell Qty
|25.00
|OPEN
|63.55
|CLOSE
|64.00
|VOLUME
|9234
|52-Week high
|120.00
|52-Week low
|61.90
|P/E
|55.39
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|145
|Buy Price
|64.25
|Buy Qty
|700.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|65.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|64.50
|VOLUME
|14160
|52-Week high
|120.10
|52-Week low
|61.20
|P/E
|55.39
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|145.08
|Buy Price
|65.05
|Buy Qty
|90.00
|Sell Price
|65.15
|Sell Qty
|25.00
About Mukta Arts Ltd.
Mukta Arts Ltd., headed by Subhash Ghai, a well known Hindi film personality is one of the complete entertainment company with presence in Film Production, Television Content production, Film Distribution and Equipment Hiring for Film Making. It is the first Hindi film production company to tap the capital markets. Established in 1982, it has several hits to its cedit with a strong backing of S...> More
Mukta Arts Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|145
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|1.16
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|55.39
|Face Value
|()
|5
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|10.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|12 Sep 2013
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|57.39
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.12
Mukta Arts Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|3.05
|14.31
|-78.69
|Other Income
|2.83
|2.52
|12.3
|Total Income
|5.88
|16.83
|-65.06
|Total Expenses
|3.41
|12.95
|-73.67
|Operating Profit
|2.47
|3.88
|-36.34
|Net Profit
|0.16
|0.55
|-70.91
|Equity Capital
|11.29
|11.29
|-
Mukta Arts Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Cineline India
|77.50
|-0.96
|217.00
|Nicco Parks
|39.90
|0.25
|186.73
|Tips Industries
|98.75
|-0.25
|151.68
|Mukta Arts
|64.25
|0.39
|145.08
|Diksat Transwor.
|68.00
|-5.56
|117.03
|Next Media.
|15.75
|0.00
|105.35
|DQ Entertain.
|13.05
|1.87
|103.46
Mukta Arts Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Mukta Arts Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-8.21%
|-10.62%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-24.72%
|-19.75%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-35.52%
|-36.59%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-34.34%
|-33.33%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-24.59%
|-26.74%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|92.65%
|93.72%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Mukta Arts Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|63.45
|
|67.00
|Week Low/High
|61.90
|
|72.00
|Month Low/High
|61.90
|
|86.00
|YEAR Low/High
|61.90
|
|120.00
|All TIME Low/High
|18.00
|
|295.00
Quick Links for Mukta Arts:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices