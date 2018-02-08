JUST IN
Muller & Phipps (India) Ltd.

BSE: 501477 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE003F01015
BSE LIVE 13:30 | 12 Mar 108.00 2.90
(2.76%)
OPEN

108.00

 HIGH

108.00

 LOW

108.00
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Muller & Phipps (India) Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 108.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 105.10
VOLUME 10
52-Week high 115.75
52-Week low 45.70
P/E 56.54
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 7
Buy Price 100.00
Buy Qty 20.00
Sell Price 108.00
Sell Qty 10.00
OPEN 108.00
CLOSE 105.10
VOLUME 10
52-Week high 115.75
52-Week low 45.70
P/E 56.54
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 7
Buy Price 100.00
Buy Qty 20.00
Sell Price 108.00
Sell Qty 10.00

About Muller & Phipps (India) Ltd.

Muller & Phipps (India) Ltd

Muller & Phipps (India) Ltd(MPIL), promoted by Muller & Phipps International Corp. of USA is engaged in the business of trading in Toilet Preparations and Medicated Preparations. Development Holding Asia Ltd holds 51.6 % stake in the MPIL. The company incorporated in Calcutta in Oct.'17.It turned public limited in Nov.'73. The company owned the one of the popular Talcum Powder brand 'Cuticura'.

Muller & Phipps (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   7
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.91
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 56.54
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -80.65
P/B Ratio () [*S] -1.34
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Muller & Phipps (India) Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.97 0.85 14.12
Other Income 0.02 0.01 100
Total Income 0.99 0.86 15.12
Total Expenses 0.85 0.81 4.94
Operating Profit 0.14 0.05 180
Net Profit 0.08 -0.03 366.67
Equity Capital 0.63 0.63 -
Muller & Phipps (India) Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Unitech Internat 6.90 0.15 6.97
Concrete Cred. 9.13 -1.93 6.87
Ambica Agarbat. 4.00 4.71 6.87
Muller & Phipps 108.00 2.76 6.80
Nuway Organic 7.01 -4.88 6.72
Ace Men 21.50 2.87 6.66
Adinath Bio-Labs 0.30 -3.23 6.62
Muller & Phipps (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 51.63
Banks/FIs 0.02
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 22.03
Custodians 0.00
Other 26.33
Muller & Phipps (India) Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 13.09% NA 0.05% -0.90%
1 Month NA NA -1.56% -0.87%
3 Month 40.26% NA 1.62% 0.96%
6 Month NA NA 4.99% 4.32%
1 Year NA NA 16.65% 16.10%
3 Year 31.71% NA 16.71% 18.36%

Muller & Phipps (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 108.00
108.00
Week Low/High 87.00
116.00
Month Low/High 76.05
116.00
YEAR Low/High 45.70
116.00
All TIME Low/High 26.50
280.00

