Muller & Phipps (India) Ltd

Muller & Phipps (India) Ltd(MPIL), promoted by Muller & Phipps International Corp. of USA is engaged in the business of trading in Toilet Preparations and Medicated Preparations. Development Holding Asia Ltd holds 51.6 % stake in the MPIL. The company incorporated in Calcutta in Oct.'17.It turned public limited in Nov.'73. The company owned the one of the popular Talcum Powder brand 'Cuticura'....> More