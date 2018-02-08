You are here » Home
Muller & Phipps (India) Ltd.
|BSE: 501477
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE003F01015
|
BSE
LIVE
13:30 | 12 Mar
|
108.00
|
2.90
(2.76%)
|
OPEN
108.00
|
HIGH
108.00
|
LOW
108.00
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Muller & Phipps (India) Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|108.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|105.10
|VOLUME
|10
|52-Week high
|115.75
|52-Week low
|45.70
|P/E
|56.54
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7
|Buy Price
|100.00
|Buy Qty
|20.00
|Sell Price
|108.00
|Sell Qty
|10.00
About Muller & Phipps (India) Ltd.
Muller & Phipps (India) Ltd
Muller & Phipps (India) Ltd(MPIL), promoted by Muller & Phipps International Corp. of USA is engaged in the business of trading in Toilet Preparations and Medicated Preparations. Development Holding Asia Ltd holds 51.6 % stake in the MPIL.
The company incorporated in Calcutta in Oct.'17.It turned public limited in Nov.'73. The company owned the one of the popular Talcum Powder brand 'Cuticura'....> More
Muller & Phipps (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Muller & Phipps (India) Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.97
|0.85
|14.12
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.01
|100
|Total Income
|0.99
|0.86
|15.12
|Total Expenses
|0.85
|0.81
|4.94
|Operating Profit
|0.14
|0.05
|180
|Net Profit
|0.08
|-0.03
|366.67
|Equity Capital
|0.63
|0.63
| -
Muller & Phipps (India) Ltd - Peer Group
Muller & Phipps (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Muller & Phipps (India) Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|13.09%
|NA
|0.05%
|-0.90%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.56%
|-0.87%
|3 Month
|40.26%
|NA
|1.62%
|0.96%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|4.99%
|4.32%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.65%
|16.10%
|3 Year
|31.71%
|NA
|16.71%
|18.36%
Muller & Phipps (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|108.00
|
|108.00
|Week Low/High
|87.00
|
|116.00
|Month Low/High
|76.05
|
|116.00
|YEAR Low/High
|45.70
|
|116.00
|All TIME Low/High
|26.50
|
|280.00
