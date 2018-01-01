Multibase India Ltd.
|BSE: 526169
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE678F01014
|BSE 15:27 | 12 Mar
|605.00
|
13.45
(2.27%)
|
OPEN
610.05
|
HIGH
623.90
|
LOW
600.00
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Multibase India Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|610.05
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|591.55
|VOLUME
|11017
|52-Week high
|779.00
|52-Week low
|267.10
|P/E
|40.63
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|764
|Buy Price
|602.60
|Buy Qty
|99.00
|Sell Price
|607.00
|Sell Qty
|6.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|40.63
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|764
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
|OPEN
|610.05
|CLOSE
|591.55
|VOLUME
|11017
|52-Week high
|779.00
|52-Week low
|267.10
|P/E
|40.63
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|764
|Buy Price
|602.60
|Buy Qty
|99.00
|Sell Price
|607.00
|Sell Qty
|6.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|40.63
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|763.51
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Multibase India Ltd.
Multibase India Ltd is an India-based company. The company is engaged in the business of manufacturing of high-technology thermoplastic elastomeric compounds and has diversified into the manufacture and sale of products, such as silicon-enhanced products. Their product range includes TPSiV, Siloxane Masterbatches, Multibatch, Multi-Flex, Nylex, Multi-Pro and Multi-Flam. Multibase India Ltd was ...> More
Multibase India Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|764
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|14.89
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|40.63
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|58.15
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|10.40
Announcement
-
Regulation 33-Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company As Approved In Board Meeting Held On Februa
-
-
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017
-
-
Multibase India Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|28.57
|20.54
|39.09
|Other Income
|0.5
|0.41
|21.95
|Total Income
|29.07
|20.95
|38.76
|Total Expenses
|20.29
|16.23
|25.02
|Operating Profit
|8.78
|4.72
|86.02
|Net Profit
|5.66
|3.01
|88.04
|Equity Capital
|12.62
|12.62
|-
Multibase India Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Shaily Engineer.
|1156.85
|-0.05
|962.50
|Vikas Ecotech
|31.65
|1.61
|885.88
|Mold-Tek Pack.
|317.95
|-0.34
|880.72
|Multibase India
|605.00
|2.27
|763.51
|Apollo Pipes
|538.35
|1.61
|593.80
|Kisan Mouldings
|158.30
|-0.47
|536.00
|EPC Inds.
|142.10
|-0.32
|393.76
Multibase India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Multibase India Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-2.78%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-7.10%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|7.06%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|30.00%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|121.45%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|112.88%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Multibase India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|600.00
|
|623.90
|Week Low/High
|571.05
|
|652.00
|Month Low/High
|571.05
|
|690.00
|YEAR Low/High
|267.10
|
|779.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.15
|
|779.00
Quick Links for Multibase India:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices