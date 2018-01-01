Multibase India Ltd

Multibase India Ltd is an India-based company. The company is engaged in the business of manufacturing of high-technology thermoplastic elastomeric compounds and has diversified into the manufacture and sale of products, such as silicon-enhanced products. Their product range includes TPSiV, Siloxane Masterbatches, Multibatch, Multi-Flex, Nylex, Multi-Pro and Multi-Flam. Multibase India Ltd was ...> More