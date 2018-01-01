JUST IN
Multibase India Ltd.

BSE: 526169 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE678F01014
BSE 15:27 | 12 Mar 605.00 13.45
(2.27%)
610.05

623.90

600.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Multibase India Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Multibase India Ltd.

Multibase India Ltd

Multibase India Ltd is an India-based company. The company is engaged in the business of manufacturing of high-technology thermoplastic elastomeric compounds and has diversified into the manufacture and sale of products, such as silicon-enhanced products. Their product range includes TPSiV, Siloxane Masterbatches, Multibatch, Multi-Flex, Nylex, Multi-Pro and Multi-Flam.

Multibase India Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   764
EPS - TTM () [*S] 14.89
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 40.63
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 58.15
P/B Ratio () [*S] 10.40
Announcement

Multibase India Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 28.57 20.54 39.09
Other Income 0.5 0.41 21.95
Total Income 29.07 20.95 38.76
Total Expenses 20.29 16.23 25.02
Operating Profit 8.78 4.72 86.02
Net Profit 5.66 3.01 88.04
Equity Capital 12.62 12.62 -
Multibase India Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Shaily Engineer. 1156.85 -0.05 962.50
Vikas Ecotech 31.65 1.61 885.88
Mold-Tek Pack. 317.95 -0.34 880.72
Multibase India 605.00 2.27 763.51
Apollo Pipes 538.35 1.61 593.80
Kisan Mouldings 158.30 -0.47 536.00
EPC Inds. 142.10 -0.32 393.76
Multibase India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 75.00
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.86
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 18.94
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.20
Multibase India Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -2.78% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -7.10% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 7.06% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 30.00% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 121.45% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 112.88% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Multibase India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 600.00
623.90
Week Low/High 571.05
652.00
Month Low/High 571.05
690.00
YEAR Low/High 267.10
779.00
All TIME Low/High 2.15
779.00

