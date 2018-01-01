JUST IN
Multipurpose Trading & Agencies Ltd.

BSE: 504356 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE017P01014
BSE LIVE 14:44 | 03 Jul Multipurpose Trading & Agencies Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Multipurpose Trading & Agencies Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 22.40
PREVIOUS CLOSE 22.40
VOLUME 135
52-Week high 22.40
52-Week low 22.40
P/E 112.00
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 11
Buy Price 22.40
Buy Qty 15.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Multipurpose Trading & Agencies Ltd.

Multipurpose Trading & Agencies Ltd

Multipurpose Trading & Agencies Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   11
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.20
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 112.00
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 9.37
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.39
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Multipurpose Trading & Agencies Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.07 0.14 -50
Other Income -
Total Income 0.07 0.14 -50
Total Expenses 0.03 0.13 -76.92
Operating Profit 0.04 0.01 300
Net Profit 0.04 0.01 300
Equity Capital 4.95 4.95 -
> More on Multipurpose Trading & Agencies Ltd Financials Results

Multipurpose Trading & Agencies Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
S P Capital Fin. 18.75 4.75 11.27
Comfort Comtrade 11.20 0.00 11.22
Achal Investment 1.77 0.00 11.17
Multipurpose Trd 22.40 0.00 11.09
Nishtha Finance 14.40 0.00 11.09
Bhagyashree Leas 31.20 -4.88 10.92
Bervin Invest. 18.35 4.86 10.83
> More on Multipurpose Trading & Agencies Ltd Peer Group

Multipurpose Trading & Agencies Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 23.69
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 30.59
Custodians 0.00
Other 45.73
> More on Multipurpose Trading & Agencies Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Multipurpose Trading & Agencies Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.05% -0.95%
1 Month NA NA -1.56% -0.92%
3 Month NA NA 1.61% 0.91%
6 Month NA NA 4.99% 4.27%
1 Year NA NA 16.64% 16.04%
3 Year NA NA 16.71% 18.30%

Multipurpose Trading & Agencies Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 22.40
22.40
Week Low/High 0.00
22.40
Month Low/High 0.00
22.40
YEAR Low/High 22.40
22.00
All TIME Low/High 10.00
22.00

