Multipurpose Trading & Agencies Ltd.
|BSE: 504356
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE017P01014
|BSE LIVE 14:44 | 03 Jul
|Multipurpose Trading & Agencies Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Multipurpose Trading & Agencies Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|22.40
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|22.40
|VOLUME
|135
|52-Week high
|22.40
|52-Week low
|22.40
|P/E
|112.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|11
|Buy Price
|22.40
|Buy Qty
|15.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Multipurpose Trading & Agencies Ltd.
Multipurpose Trading & Agencies Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|11
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.20
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|112.00
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|9.37
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|2.39
Announcement
-
-
-
Intimation Of Board Meeting On 1St Day Of February 2018 At 11:30 A.M
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints Under Regulation 13(3) For The Quarter Ended 31-12-2017
-
Re-Submission Of Financial Result As Per Ind AS Of The Company For The Quarter Ended 30Th September
-
Multipurpose Trading & Agencies Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.07
|0.14
|-50
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|0.07
|0.14
|-50
|Total Expenses
|0.03
|0.13
|-76.92
|Operating Profit
|0.04
|0.01
|300
|Net Profit
|0.04
|0.01
|300
|Equity Capital
|4.95
|4.95
|-
Multipurpose Trading & Agencies Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|S P Capital Fin.
|18.75
|4.75
|11.27
|Comfort Comtrade
|11.20
|0.00
|11.22
|Achal Investment
|1.77
|0.00
|11.17
|Multipurpose Trd
|22.40
|0.00
|11.09
|Nishtha Finance
|14.40
|0.00
|11.09
|Bhagyashree Leas
|31.20
|-4.88
|10.92
|Bervin Invest.
|18.35
|4.86
|10.83
Multipurpose Trading & Agencies Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Multipurpose Trading & Agencies Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.05%
|-0.95%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.56%
|-0.92%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.61%
|0.91%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|4.99%
|4.27%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.64%
|16.04%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.71%
|18.30%
Multipurpose Trading & Agencies Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|22.40
|
|22.40
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|22.40
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|22.40
|YEAR Low/High
|22.40
|
|22.00
|All TIME Low/High
|10.00
|
|22.00
