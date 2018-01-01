You are here » Home
Munjal Auto Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 520059
|Sector: Auto
|NSE: MUNJALAU
|ISIN Code: INE672B01032
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
72.55
|
-0.60
(-0.82%)
|
OPEN
74.00
|
HIGH
74.00
|
LOW
71.95
|
NSE
LIVE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
72.95
|
-0.25
(-0.34%)
|
OPEN
73.90
|
HIGH
73.90
|
LOW
72.35
About Munjal Auto Industries Ltd.
Munjal Auto Industries Ltd
Munjal auto is a Fast-growing and Forward-looking Hero Honda Group Company Manufacturing superior light engineering automotive products. The Hero group promoted Gujarat Cycles Ltd (now Munjal Auto Industries Ltd), as a 100% EOU to meet the radical divergent needs of the international bicycle markets. A Joint Venture with the State-owned Gujarat Industries Investment Corporation, this manufacturing...> More
Munjal Auto Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Munjal Auto Industries Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Munjal Auto Industries Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|234.5
|188.2
|24.6
|Other Income
|2.15
|0.56
|283.93
|Total Income
|236.65
|188.76
|25.37
|Total Expenses
|218.06
|174.75
|24.78
|Operating Profit
|18.58
|14.02
|32.52
|Net Profit
|10.7
|6.21
|72.3
|Equity Capital
|20
|10
| -
Munjal Auto Industries Ltd - Peer Group
Munjal Auto Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Munjal Auto Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-4.48%
|-6.41%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-11.09%
|-9.27%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-12.96%
|-11.68%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|1.19%
|1.74%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|57.72%
|57.05%
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|85.55%
|78.36%
|17.24%
|19.02%
Munjal Auto Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|71.95
|
|74.00
|Week Low/High
|70.50
|
|81.00
|Month Low/High
|70.50
|
|83.00
|YEAR Low/High
|45.80
|
|98.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.38
|
|98.00
