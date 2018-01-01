JUST IN
Munjal Auto Industries Ltd.

BSE: 520059 Sector: Auto
NSE: MUNJALAU ISIN Code: INE672B01032
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 72.55 -0.60
(-0.82%)
OPEN

74.00

 HIGH

74.00

 LOW

71.95
NSE LIVE 15:28 | 12 Mar 72.95 -0.25
(-0.34%)
OPEN

73.90

 HIGH

73.90

 LOW

72.35
OPEN 74.00
CLOSE 73.15
VOLUME 23613
52-Week high 97.60
52-Week low 45.80
P/E 18.09
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 726
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Munjal Auto Industries Ltd.

Munjal Auto Industries Ltd

Munjal auto is a Fast-growing and Forward-looking Hero Honda Group Company Manufacturing superior light engineering automotive products. The Hero group promoted Gujarat Cycles Ltd (now Munjal Auto Industries Ltd), as a 100% EOU to meet the radical divergent needs of the international bicycle markets. A Joint Venture with the State-owned Gujarat Industries Investment Corporation, this manufacturing...> More

Munjal Auto Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   726
EPS - TTM () [*S] 4.01
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 18.09
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   100.00
Latest Dividend Date 22 Jun 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.37
Book Value / Share () [*S] 26.21
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.77
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Munjal Auto Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 234.5 188.2 24.6
Other Income 2.15 0.56 283.93
Total Income 236.65 188.76 25.37
Total Expenses 218.06 174.75 24.78
Operating Profit 18.58 14.02 32.52
Net Profit 10.7 6.21 72.3
Equity Capital 20 10 -
> More on Munjal Auto Industries Ltd Financials Results

Munjal Auto Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Auto.Corp.of Goa 1206.55 3.58 774.61
Alicon Cast. 575.75 -3.58 769.20
PPAP Automotive 518.50 -0.47 725.90
Munjal Auto Inds 72.55 -0.82 725.50
Shivam Autotech 72.50 1.97 725.00
Setco Automotive 54.00 -0.92 721.44
Amtek Auto 26.15 4.81 649.17
> More on Munjal Auto Industries Ltd Peer Group

Munjal Auto Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.81
Banks/FIs 0.07
FIIs 0.05
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.04
Indian Public 20.04
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.99
> More on Munjal Auto Industries Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Munjal Auto Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -4.48% -6.41% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -11.09% -9.27% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -12.96% -11.68% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 1.19% 1.74% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 57.72% 57.05% 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 85.55% 78.36% 17.24% 19.02%

Munjal Auto Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 71.95
74.00
Week Low/High 70.50
81.00
Month Low/High 70.50
83.00
YEAR Low/High 45.80
98.00
All TIME Low/High 0.38
98.00

