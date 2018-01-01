JUST IN
Munjal Showa Ltd.

BSE: 520043 Sector: Auto
NSE: MUNJALSHOW ISIN Code: INE577A01027
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 219.80 2.95
(1.36%)
OPEN

218.30

 HIGH

222.50

 LOW

216.45
NSE LIVE 15:28 | 12 Mar 220.50 4.10
(1.89%)
OPEN

220.65

 HIGH

221.90

 LOW

216.50
About Munjal Showa Ltd.

Munjal Showa Ltd

Munjal Showa, a member of Hero group was established in 1987 in technical and financial collaboration with Showa Corporation of Japan. The Collabarator has a 26% Equity participation in the Company. The company is a pioneering global leaders in the Manufacture of Shock Absorbers. The company's product conform to the highest standard of quality, safety, comfort and are QS 9000, ISO 14001 and ISO-90...> More

Munjal Showa Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   879
EPS - TTM () [*S] 14.62
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 15.03
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   200.00
Latest Dividend Date 10 Aug 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.84
Book Value / Share () [*S] 133.00
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.65
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Munjal Showa Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 351.89 327.8 7.35
Other Income 4.41 8.58 -48.6
Total Income 356.3 336.38 5.92
Total Expenses 333.27 308.19 8.14
Operating Profit 23.03 28.19 -18.3
Net Profit 11.2 14.49 -22.71
Equity Capital 8 8 -
Munjal Showa Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Rico Auto Inds 70.05 1.60 947.78
GNA Axles 439.10 0.22 942.75
India Motor Part 1095.30 1.41 911.29
Munjal Showa 219.80 1.36 879.20
Pricol Ltd 89.85 4.23 851.78
Rane Brake Lin. 1017.00 2.42 804.45
Harita Seating 1032.80 0.41 802.49
Munjal Showa Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 65.01
Banks/FIs 0.07
FIIs 1.09
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.67
Indian Public 24.15
Custodians 0.00
Other 9.01
Munjal Showa Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -0.61% -4.01% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -6.88% -6.21% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -18.97% -18.71% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -19.49% -20.21% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 13.36% 14.07% 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 18.05% 14.75% 17.24% 19.02%

Munjal Showa Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 216.45
222.50
Week Low/High 214.50
227.00
Month Low/High 214.50
262.00
YEAR Low/High 184.10
312.00
All TIME Low/High 0.40
312.00

