Munjal Showa Ltd.
|BSE: 520043
|Sector: Auto
|NSE: MUNJALSHOW
|ISIN Code: INE577A01027
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|219.80
|
2.95
(1.36%)
|
OPEN
218.30
|
HIGH
222.50
|
LOW
216.45
|NSE LIVE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|220.50
|
4.10
(1.89%)
|
OPEN
220.65
|
HIGH
221.90
|
LOW
216.50
|OPEN
|218.30
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|216.85
|VOLUME
|3414
|52-Week high
|312.00
|52-Week low
|184.10
|P/E
|15.03
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|879
|Buy Price
|220.90
|Buy Qty
|12.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|220.65
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|216.40
|VOLUME
|34777
|52-Week high
|313.00
|52-Week low
|184.05
|P/E
|15.03
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|879
|Buy Price
|220.50
|Buy Qty
|215.00
|Sell Price
|221.70
|Sell Qty
|200.00
|OPEN
|218.30
|CLOSE
|216.85
|VOLUME
|3414
|52-Week high
|312.00
|52-Week low
|184.10
|P/E
|15.03
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|879
|Buy Price
|220.90
|Buy Qty
|12.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|220.65
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|216.40
|VOLUME
|34777
|52-Week high
|313.00
|52-Week low
|184.05
|P/E
|15.03
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|879.20
|Buy Price
|220.50
|Buy Qty
|215.00
|Sell Price
|221.70
|Sell Qty
|200.00
About Munjal Showa Ltd.
Munjal Showa, a member of Hero group was established in 1987 in technical and financial collaboration with Showa Corporation of Japan. The Collabarator has a 26% Equity participation in the Company. The company is a pioneering global leaders in the Manufacture of Shock Absorbers. The company's product conform to the highest standard of quality, safety, comfort and are QS 9000, ISO 14001 and ISO-90...> More
Munjal Showa Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|879
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|14.62
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|15.03
|Face Value
|()
|2
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|200.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|10 Aug 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|1.84
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|133.00
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.65
Announcement
-
Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended December 31 2017
-
-
Intimation Regarding Holding Of The Board Meeting To Consider And Approve The Un-Audited Financial R
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints - Regulation 13 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015.
-
Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Half Year Ended September 30 2017.
-
Intimation Regarding Holding Of The Board Meeting To Consider And Approve The Un-Audited Financial R
Munjal Showa Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|351.89
|327.8
|7.35
|Other Income
|4.41
|8.58
|-48.6
|Total Income
|356.3
|336.38
|5.92
|Total Expenses
|333.27
|308.19
|8.14
|Operating Profit
|23.03
|28.19
|-18.3
|Net Profit
|11.2
|14.49
|-22.71
|Equity Capital
|8
|8
|-
Munjal Showa Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Rico Auto Inds
|70.05
|1.60
|947.78
|GNA Axles
|439.10
|0.22
|942.75
|India Motor Part
|1095.30
|1.41
|911.29
|Munjal Showa
|219.80
|1.36
|879.20
|Pricol Ltd
|89.85
|4.23
|851.78
|Rane Brake Lin.
|1017.00
|2.42
|804.45
|Harita Seating
|1032.80
|0.41
|802.49
Munjal Showa Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Munjal Showa Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-0.61%
|-4.01%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-6.88%
|-6.21%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-18.97%
|-18.71%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-19.49%
|-20.21%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|13.36%
|14.07%
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|18.05%
|14.75%
|17.24%
|19.02%
Munjal Showa Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|216.45
|
|222.50
|Week Low/High
|214.50
|
|227.00
|Month Low/High
|214.50
|
|262.00
|YEAR Low/High
|184.10
|
|312.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.40
|
|312.00
Quick Links for Munjal Showa:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices