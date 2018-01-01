You are here » Home
Munoth Capital Markets Ltd.
|BSE: 511200
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE910G01027
|
BSE
LIVE
13:36 | 02 Aug
|
Munoth Capital Markets Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Munoth Capital Markets Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|63.20
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|66.50
|VOLUME
|56
|52-Week high
|66.50
|52-Week low
|63.20
|P/E
|486.15
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|57
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|64.00
|Sell Qty
|115.00
|OPEN
|63.20
|CLOSE
|66.50
|VOLUME
|56
|52-Week high
|66.50
|52-Week low
|63.20
|P/E
|486.15
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|57
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|64.00
|Sell Qty
|115.00
About Munoth Capital Markets Ltd.
Munoth Capital Markets Ltd
Munoth Capital Market Limited is an India-based company. The Company is primarily engaged in Brokerage activities. The company was incorporated in the year 1982.
Misrimal Navajee was formed around 100 years back. The firm took its first step in Chennai with a small setup in Finance, Investment and Imports. Inspired by its success, the firm started operations in Mumbai and Ahmedabad. The firm th...> More
Munoth Capital Markets Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Munoth Capital Markets Ltd - Financial Results
Munoth Capital Markets Ltd - Peer Group
Munoth Capital Markets Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Munoth Capital Markets Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.38%
|-0.68%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.24%
|-0.65%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.94%
|1.18%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.33%
|4.55%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.02%
|16.35%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.09%
|18.61%
Munoth Capital Markets Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|63.20
|
|63.20
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|63.20
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|63.20
|YEAR Low/High
|63.20
|
|67.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.33
|
|93.00
Quick Links for Munoth Capital Markets: