Munoth Capital Markets Ltd.

BSE: 511200 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE910G01027
BSE LIVE 13:36 | 02 Aug Munoth Capital Markets Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Munoth Capital Markets Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 63.20
PREVIOUS CLOSE 66.50
VOLUME 56
52-Week high 66.50
52-Week low 63.20
P/E 486.15
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 57
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 64.00
Sell Qty 115.00
About Munoth Capital Markets Ltd.

Munoth Capital Markets Ltd

Munoth Capital Market Limited is an India-based company. The Company is primarily engaged in Brokerage activities. The company was incorporated in the year 1982. Misrimal Navajee was formed around 100 years back. The firm took its first step in Chennai with a small setup in Finance, Investment and Imports. Inspired by its success, the firm started operations in Mumbai and Ahmedabad. The firm th...> More

Munoth Capital Markets Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   57
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.13
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 486.15
Face Value ()   5
Latest Dividend (%)   2.00
Latest Dividend Date 06 Sep 2012
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 8.96
P/B Ratio () [*S] 7.05
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Munoth Capital Markets Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.04 0.07 -42.86
Other Income 0.04 0.04 0
Total Income 0.08 0.11 -27.27
Total Expenses 0.1 0.1 0
Operating Profit -0.02 -
Net Profit -0.03 -
Equity Capital 4.5 4.5 -
Munoth Capital Markets Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Ceejay Finance 169.40 -0.35 58.44
Welspun Investme 157.15 -4.87 57.36
Arman Holdings 110.00 0.00 57.31
Munoth Capital 63.20 -4.96 56.88
Acme Resources 21.00 3.70 54.05
Aryaman Fin.Serv 46.25 0.00 54.02
Abhinav Capital 69.50 -0.71 48.09
Munoth Capital Markets Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 72.56
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 27.43
Custodians 0.00
Other 0.01
Munoth Capital Markets Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.38% -0.68%
1 Month NA NA -1.24% -0.65%
3 Month NA NA 1.94% 1.18%
6 Month NA NA 5.33% 4.55%
1 Year NA NA 17.02% 16.35%
3 Year NA NA 17.09% 18.61%

Munoth Capital Markets Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 63.20
63.20
Week Low/High 0.00
63.20
Month Low/High 0.00
63.20
YEAR Low/High 63.20
67.00
All TIME Low/High 0.33
93.00

