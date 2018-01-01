You are here » Home
» Company
» Munoth Communication Ltd
Munoth Communication Ltd.
|BSE: 511401
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE410E01015
|
BSE
LIVE
15:14 | 22 Jan
|
Munoth Communication Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Munoth Communication Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|1.90
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1.90
|VOLUME
|1041
|52-Week high
|2.10
|52-Week low
|1.75
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|1.90
|Buy Qty
|959.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|1.90
|CLOSE
|1.90
|VOLUME
|1041
|52-Week high
|2.10
|52-Week low
|1.75
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|1.90
|Buy Qty
|959.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1.83
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Munoth Communication Ltd.
Munoth Communication Ltd
Munoth Communication Limited (MCL) established in the year 1984 is a widely held company listed on Bombay Stock Exchange & Madras Stock Exchange. The top shareholders of the company include NRI's, foreign nationals & banks. The company has a diversified product line to suit varied requirements of every user. Their phones are designed to emit lower radiation & CO2.
MCL has vast experience of mob...> More
Munoth Communication Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Munoth Communication Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Munoth Communication Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.15
|0.32
|-53.13
|Other Income
|
|
|-
|Total Income
|0.15
|0.32
|-53.13
|Total Expenses
|0.36
|0.34
|5.88
|Operating Profit
|-0.22
|-0.03
|-633.33
|Net Profit
|-0.29
|-0.13
|-123.08
|Equity Capital
|9.65
|9.65
| -
Munoth Communication Ltd - Peer Group
Munoth Communication Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Munoth Communication Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.49%
|-0.62%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.13%
|-0.58%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.06%
|1.25%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.45%
|4.62%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.16%
|16.43%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.22%
|18.70%
Munoth Communication Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1.90
|
|1.90
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|1.90
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|1.90
|YEAR Low/High
|1.75
|
|2.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.29
|
|40.00
Quick Links for Munoth Communication: