Munoth Communication Ltd.

BSE: 511401 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE410E01015
BSE LIVE 15:14 | 22 Jan Munoth Communication Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Munoth Communication Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 1.90
PREVIOUS CLOSE 1.90
VOLUME 1041
52-Week high 2.10
52-Week low 1.75
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2
Buy Price 1.90
Buy Qty 959.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Munoth Communication Ltd.

Munoth Communication Ltd

Munoth Communication Limited (MCL) established in the year 1984 is a widely held company listed on Bombay Stock Exchange & Madras Stock Exchange. The top shareholders of the company include NRI's, foreign nationals & banks. The company has a diversified product line to suit varied requirements of every user. Their phones are designed to emit lower radiation & CO2. MCL has vast experience of mob...> More

Munoth Communication Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 4.99
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.38
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Munoth Communication Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.15 0.32 -53.13
Other Income -
Total Income 0.15 0.32 -53.13
Total Expenses 0.36 0.34 5.88
Operating Profit -0.22 -0.03 -633.33
Net Profit -0.29 -0.13 -123.08
Equity Capital 9.65 9.65 -
> More on Munoth Communication Ltd Financials Results

Munoth Communication Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Mahavir Impex 1.05 0.00 1.89
Radhagobind Comm 13.04 -4.96 1.88
IFM Impex Global 6.18 4.57 1.86
Munoth Commun. 1.90 0.00 1.83
Gujarat Cotex 2.45 0.00 1.74
Guj. Meditech 4.10 0.00 1.69
A F Enterprises 4.21 -0.24 1.68
> More on Munoth Communication Ltd Peer Group

Munoth Communication Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 29.45
Banks/FIs 3.11
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 15.64
Custodians 0.00
Other 51.68
> More on Munoth Communication Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Munoth Communication Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.49% -0.62%
1 Month NA NA -1.13% -0.58%
3 Month NA NA 2.06% 1.25%
6 Month NA NA 5.45% 4.62%
1 Year NA NA 17.16% 16.43%
3 Year NA NA 17.22% 18.70%

Munoth Communication Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1.90
1.90
Week Low/High 0.00
1.90
Month Low/High 0.00
1.90
YEAR Low/High 1.75
2.00
All TIME Low/High 1.29
40.00

