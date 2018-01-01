JUST IN
Munoth Financial Services Ltd.

BSE: 531821 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE348D01019
BSE 15:15 | 17 Jan Munoth Financial Services Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Munoth Financial Services Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 8.03
PREVIOUS CLOSE 7.65
VOLUME 21
52-Week high 8.03
52-Week low 7.65
P/E 100.38
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 4
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 8.03
Sell Qty 344.00
About Munoth Financial Services Ltd.

Munoth Financial Services Ltd

Registered as Privated Limited Company,MUNOTH FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED,was incorporated in 1995.The company has went on IPO in 1996, and issued 37,80,000 Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each. The company is been engaged in Merchant Banking,Investment Services and Share Broking. Despite unfavourable market conditions, the company has performed well,by expanding its client horizon during the year 2...> More

Munoth Financial Services Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   4
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.08
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 100.38
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 13.69
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.59
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Munoth Financial Services Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.79 0.13 507.69
Other Income 0.01 0.03 -66.67
Total Income 0.81 0.16 406.25
Total Expenses 0.4 0.25 60
Operating Profit 0.4 -0.09 544.44
Net Profit 0.39 -0.11 454.55
Equity Capital 5.14 5.14 -
Munoth Financial Services Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Pawansut Holding 3.75 -4.34 4.24
Daulat Sec. 8.32 -4.91 4.16
Apunka Invest 12.00 4.14
Munoth Fin.Serv. 8.03 4.97 4.13
First Custodian 27.50 1.48 4.12
Parshwanath Corp 13.15 -4.71 4.12
Panafic Industri 0.50 0.00 4.11
Munoth Financial Services Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 70.35
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 4.39
Custodians 0.00
Other 20.88
Munoth Financial Services Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Munoth Financial Services Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 8.03
8.03
Week Low/High 0.00
8.03
Month Low/High 0.00
8.03
YEAR Low/High 7.65
8.00
All TIME Low/High 3.25
29.00

