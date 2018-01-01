You are here » Home
Munoth Financial Services Ltd.
|BSE: 531821
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE348D01019
|
BSE
15:15 | 17 Jan
|
Munoth Financial Services Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Munoth Financial Services Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|8.03
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|7.65
|VOLUME
|21
|52-Week high
|8.03
|52-Week low
|7.65
|P/E
|100.38
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|8.03
|Sell Qty
|344.00
|OPEN
|8.03
|CLOSE
|7.65
|VOLUME
|21
|52-Week high
|8.03
|52-Week low
|7.65
|P/E
|100.38
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|8.03
|Sell Qty
|344.00
About Munoth Financial Services Ltd.
Munoth Financial Services Ltd
Registered as Privated Limited Company,MUNOTH FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED,was incorporated in 1995.The company has went on IPO in 1996, and issued 37,80,000 Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each.
The company is been engaged in Merchant Banking,Investment Services and Share Broking.
Despite unfavourable market conditions, the company has performed well,by expanding its client horizon during the year 2...> More
Munoth Financial Services Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Munoth Financial Services Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Munoth Financial Services Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.79
|0.13
|507.69
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.03
|-66.67
|Total Income
|0.81
|0.16
|406.25
|Total Expenses
|0.4
|0.25
|60
|Operating Profit
|0.4
|-0.09
|544.44
|Net Profit
|0.39
|-0.11
|454.55
|Equity Capital
|5.14
|5.14
| -
Munoth Financial Services Ltd - Peer Group
Munoth Financial Services Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Munoth Financial Services Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Munoth Financial Services Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|8.03
|
|8.03
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|8.03
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|8.03
|YEAR Low/High
|7.65
|
|8.00
|All TIME Low/High
|3.25
|
|29.00
Quick Links for Munoth Financial Services: