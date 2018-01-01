Murli Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 519323
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: MURLIIND
|ISIN Code: INE806B01028
|BSE 13:07 | 15 Nov
|Murli Industries Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE LIVE 15:46 | 26 Apr
|Murli Industries Ltd is not traded on NSE in the last 30 days
|OPEN
|1.27
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1.33
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|1.27
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|9
|Buy Price
|1.27
|Buy Qty
|525.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|1.75
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1.80
|VOLUME
|80001
|52-Week high
|1.75
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|9
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Murli Industries Ltd.
Murli Industries Ltd is an Indian-based diversified company. The company is specialized in the production and marketing of various agro-based product such as Soya de-oiled cake, Refined Edible Oil and paper products like Duplex, News Print and Printing Paper, cream Wove, Map Litho Paper, Copier etc. The company is operating in eight business segments, namely Solvent Extraction, Duplex Paper Bo...> More
Murli Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|9
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|2
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|20.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|23 Sep 2010
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-146.32
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-0.01
Announcement
Murli Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Mar 2016
|Mar 2015
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|3.3
|10.74
|-69.27
|Other Income
|5.81
|-
|Total Income
|3.3
|16.55
|-80.06
|Total Expenses
|10.91
|35.67
|-69.41
|Operating Profit
|-7.61
|-19.12
|60.2
|Net Profit
|-416.72
|-65.02
|-540.91
|Equity Capital
|14.42
|14.42
|-
Murli Industries Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Natraj Proteins
|30.70
|-4.81
|11.51
|KGN Enterprises
|5.62
|0.00
|11.50
|Madhusudan Inds.
|18.05
|-5.00
|9.71
|Murli Industries
|1.27
|-4.51
|9.16
|Tirupati Inds.
|11.02
|4.95
|8.22
|Spisys
|7.90
|-4.70
|7.15
|Kanel Indust.
|3.61
|-5.00
|6.65
Murli Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Murli Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|-78.80%
|-69.57%
|17.24%
|19.02%
Murli Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1.27
|
|1.27
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|1.27
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|1.27
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|1.27
|All TIME Low/High
|0.05
|
|246.00
