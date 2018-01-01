JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Murli Industries Ltd

Murli Industries Ltd.

BSE: 519323 Sector: Industrials
NSE: MURLIIND ISIN Code: INE806B01028
BSE 13:07 | 15 Nov Murli Industries Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 15:46 | 26 Apr Murli Industries Ltd is not traded on NSE in the last 30 days
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 1.27
PREVIOUS CLOSE 1.33
VOLUME 100
52-Week high 1.27
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 9
Buy Price 1.27
Buy Qty 525.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 1.27
CLOSE 1.33
VOLUME 100
52-Week high 1.27
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 9
Buy Price 1.27
Buy Qty 525.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Murli Industries Ltd.

Murli Industries Ltd

Murli Industries Ltd is an Indian-based diversified company. The company is specialized in the production and marketing of various agro-based product such as Soya de-oiled cake, Refined Edible Oil and paper products like Duplex, News Print and Printing Paper, cream Wove, Map Litho Paper, Copier etc. The company is operating in eight business segments, namely Solvent Extraction, Duplex Paper Bo...> More

Murli Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   9
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   20.00
Latest Dividend Date 23 Sep 2010
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -146.32
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.01
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Murli Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Mar 2016 Mar 2015 % Chg
Net Sales 3.3 10.74 -69.27
Other Income 5.81 -
Total Income 3.3 16.55 -80.06
Total Expenses 10.91 35.67 -69.41
Operating Profit -7.61 -19.12 60.2
Net Profit -416.72 -65.02 -540.91
Equity Capital 14.42 14.42 -
> More on Murli Industries Ltd Financials Results

Murli Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Natraj Proteins 30.70 -4.81 11.51
KGN Enterprises 5.62 0.00 11.50
Madhusudan Inds. 18.05 -5.00 9.71
Murli Industries 1.27 -4.51 9.16
Tirupati Inds. 11.02 4.95 8.22
Spisys 7.90 -4.70 7.15
Kanel Indust. 3.61 -5.00 6.65
> More on Murli Industries Ltd Peer Group

Murli Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 30.66
Banks/FIs 31.72
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 9.67
Custodians 0.00
Other 27.94
> More on Murli Industries Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Murli Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year -78.80% -69.57% 17.24% 19.02%

Murli Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1.27
1.27
Week Low/High 0.00
1.27
Month Low/High 0.00
1.27
YEAR Low/High 0.00
1.27
All TIME Low/High 0.05
246.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Murli Industries: