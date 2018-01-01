JUST IN
Murudeshwar Ceramics Ltd.

BSE: 515037 Sector: Consumer
NSE: MURUDCERA ISIN Code: INE692B01014
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 36.80 -0.85
(-2.26%)
OPEN

39.45

 HIGH

39.80

 LOW

36.25
NSE LIVE 15:26 | 12 Mar 36.75 -1.10
(-2.91%)
OPEN

39.30

 HIGH

39.35

 LOW

36.35
About Murudeshwar Ceramics Ltd.

Murudeshwar Ceramics Ltd

Murudeshwar Ceramics (MCL) was promoted in 1983 by R N Shetty and Associates along with the KSIIDC to manufacture 12,500 tpa of glazed ceramic tiles, using the single-firing process, at Krishnapur (near Hubli), Karnataka. MCL sourced the technical know-how for the project from Sacmi Imola, (SACMI), Italy, which also supplied the plant and machinery for the project.

Murudeshwar Ceramics Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   166
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.55
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 66.91
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 74.01
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.50
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Murudeshwar Ceramics Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 25.43 25.53 -0.39
Other Income 0.06 0.13 -53.85
Total Income 25.49 25.66 -0.66
Total Expenses 17.49 18.49 -5.41
Operating Profit 8 7.17 11.58
Net Profit 0.58 0.48 20.83
Equity Capital 45.21 40.82 -
Murudeshwar Ceramics Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Asian Granito 466.45 0.05 1403.55
Nitco 111.65 -1.76 610.73
Orient Bell 259.25 0.06 368.91
Murudesh Ceramic 36.80 -2.26 166.34
Restile Ceramics 7.15 8.33 70.27
Euro Ceramics 6.46 1.10 21.80
Regency Ceramics 5.64 -4.89 14.91
Murudeshwar Ceramics Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 65.09
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.47
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 24.31
Custodians 0.00
Other 10.12
Murudeshwar Ceramics Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -7.19% -8.47% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -14.02% -15.22% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -23.17% -14.04% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -26.55% -26.50% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 19.48% 18.74% 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 33.82% 36.11% 17.24% 19.02%

Murudeshwar Ceramics Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 36.25
39.80
Week Low/High 36.00
42.00
Month Low/High 36.00
46.00
YEAR Low/High 30.00
58.00
All TIME Low/High 3.15
119.00

