Murudeshwar Ceramics Ltd.
|BSE: 515037
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: MURUDCERA
|ISIN Code: INE692B01014
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
36.80
|
-0.85
(-2.26%)
|
OPEN
39.45
|
HIGH
39.80
|
LOW
36.25
|
NSE
LIVE
15:26 | 12 Mar
|
36.75
|
-1.10
(-2.91%)
|
OPEN
39.30
|
HIGH
39.35
|
LOW
36.35
About Murudeshwar Ceramics Ltd.
Murudeshwar Ceramics Ltd
Murudeshwar Ceramics (MCL) was promoted in 1983 by R N Shetty and Associates along with the KSIIDC to manufacture 12,500 tpa of glazed ceramic tiles, using the single-firing process, at Krishnapur (near Hubli), Karnataka. MCL sourced the technical know-how for the project from Sacmi Imola, (SACMI), Italy, which also supplied the plant and machinery for the project.
To part-finance this Rs 13.45...> More
Murudeshwar Ceramics Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Murudeshwar Ceramics Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|25.43
|25.53
|-0.39
|Other Income
|0.06
|0.13
|-53.85
|Total Income
|25.49
|25.66
|-0.66
|Total Expenses
|17.49
|18.49
|-5.41
|Operating Profit
|8
|7.17
|11.58
|Net Profit
|0.58
|0.48
|20.83
|Equity Capital
|45.21
|40.82
| -
Murudeshwar Ceramics Ltd - Peer Group
Murudeshwar Ceramics Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-7.19%
|-8.47%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-14.02%
|-15.22%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-23.17%
|-14.04%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-26.55%
|-26.50%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|19.48%
|18.74%
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|33.82%
|36.11%
|17.24%
|19.02%
Murudeshwar Ceramics Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|36.25
|
|39.80
|Week Low/High
|36.00
|
|42.00
|Month Low/High
|36.00
|
|46.00
|YEAR Low/High
|30.00
|
|58.00
|All TIME Low/High
|3.15
|
|119.00
