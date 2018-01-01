JUST IN
Muthoot Capital Services Ltd.

BSE: 511766 Sector: Financials
NSE: MUTHOOTCAP ISIN Code: INE296G01013
BSE LIVE 15:14 | 12 Mar 760.00 2.25
(0.30%)
OPEN

756.50

 HIGH

769.00

 LOW

748.15
NSE LIVE 14:52 | 12 Mar 767.90 13.00
(1.72%)
OPEN

750.00

 HIGH

768.45

 LOW

748.10
About Muthoot Capital Services Ltd.

Muthoot Capital Services Ltd

Muthoot Capital Services Ltd is a public limited Non Banking Financial Company registered with the Reserve Bank of India. The company offer non-convertible debentures auto loans small and medium enterprise loans gold loans lease financing and bonds. They also offer capital market services like financial advisory services wealth management insurance products of leading insurance and mutual fund com...

Muthoot Capital Services Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1,250
EPS - TTM () [*S] 26.31
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 28.89
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   55.00
Latest Dividend Date 17 Mar 2016
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 218.55
P/B Ratio () [*S] 3.48
News

Announcement

Muthoot Capital Services Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 105.14 69.93 50.35
Other Income 0.07 0.13 -46.15
Total Income 105.21 70.06 50.17
Total Expenses 48.58 33.27 46.02
Operating Profit 56.63 36.79 53.93
Net Profit 15.7 6.44 143.79
Equity Capital 16.45 12.47 -
Muthoot Capital Services Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Weizmann For. 1185.60 -0.50 1370.55
Vardhman Hold. 4175.00 -0.83 1336.00
Tour. Fin. Corp. 157.50 2.37 1271.34
Muthoot Cap.Serv 760.00 0.30 1250.20
Greencrest Finan 32.95 0.00 1204.32
Kirloskar Indus. 1215.05 -3.08 1179.81
Paisalo Digital 289.65 -0.02 1174.82
Muthoot Capital Services Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 62.50
Banks/FIs 0.02
FIIs 1.53
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 10.47
Indian Public 16.35
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.89
Muthoot Capital Services Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -2.53% -0.18% 0.55% -0.51%
1 Month -4.77% 0.81% -1.07% -0.48%
3 Month 24.94% 25.08% 2.12% 1.35%
6 Month 37.72% 33.77% 5.52% 4.73%
1 Year 210.09% 212.04% 17.23% 16.55%
3 Year 369.14% NA 17.29% 18.82%

Muthoot Capital Services Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 748.15
769.00
Week Low/High 730.00
787.00
Month Low/High 724.00
820.00
YEAR Low/High 235.45
904.00
All TIME Low/High 0.74
904.00

