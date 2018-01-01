You are here » Home
Muthoot Capital Services Ltd.
|BSE: 511766
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: MUTHOOTCAP
|ISIN Code: INE296G01013
|
BSE
LIVE
15:14 | 12 Mar
|
760.00
|
2.25
(0.30%)
|
OPEN
756.50
|
HIGH
769.00
|
LOW
748.15
|
NSE
LIVE
14:52 | 12 Mar
|
767.90
|
13.00
(1.72%)
|
OPEN
750.00
|
HIGH
768.45
|
LOW
748.10
About Muthoot Capital Services Ltd.
Muthoot Capital Services Ltd
Muthoot Capital Services Ltd is a public limited Non Banking Financial Company registered with the Reserve Bank of India. The company offer non-convertible debentures auto loans small and medium enterprise loans gold loans lease financing and bonds. They also offer capital market services like financial advisory services wealth management insurance products of leading insurance and mutual fund com...> More
Muthoot Capital Services Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Muthoot Capital Services Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Muthoot Capital Services Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|105.14
|69.93
|50.35
|Other Income
|0.07
|0.13
|-46.15
|Total Income
|105.21
|70.06
|50.17
|Total Expenses
|48.58
|33.27
|46.02
|Operating Profit
|56.63
|36.79
|53.93
|Net Profit
|15.7
|6.44
|143.79
|Equity Capital
|16.45
|12.47
| -
Muthoot Capital Services Ltd - Peer Group
Muthoot Capital Services Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Muthoot Capital Services Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-2.53%
|-0.18%
|0.55%
|-0.51%
|1 Month
|-4.77%
|0.81%
|-1.07%
|-0.48%
|3 Month
|24.94%
|25.08%
|2.12%
|1.35%
|6 Month
|37.72%
|33.77%
|5.52%
|4.73%
|1 Year
|210.09%
|212.04%
|17.23%
|16.55%
|3 Year
|369.14%
|NA
|17.29%
|18.82%
Muthoot Capital Services Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|748.15
|
|769.00
|Week Low/High
|730.00
|
|787.00
|Month Low/High
|724.00
|
|820.00
|YEAR Low/High
|235.45
|
|904.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.74
|
|904.00
