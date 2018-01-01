MW Unitexx Ltd.
|BSE: 532442
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE578D01011
|BSE 15:17 | 13 Jun
|MW Unitexx Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|MW Unitexx Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|1.79
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1.88
|VOLUME
|1500
|52-Week high
|1.79
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|1.79
|Sell Qty
|98500.00
About MW Unitexx Ltd.
MW Unitexx Limited engages in the manufacture and marketing of various uniform fabrics in India and Europe. It provides various fabrics, including uniform fabrics, workday wear fabrics, and corporate-wear fabrics for army, navy, and several schools and institutions. The company also offers poly-cotton, polyester, and cotton work wear fabrics; and protective wear fabrics comprising fire retarda...
MW Unitexx Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|2
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*C]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*C]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*C]
|0.06
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*C]
|29.83
Statement of Investor Complaint under Reg. 13(3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015
Disclosures under Reg. 29(1) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
Disclosures under Reg. 29(1) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
Disclosure of Voting results of AGM (Regulation 44(3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015) & Outcome of
MW Unitexx Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2014
|Dec 2013
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|228.32
|247.88
|-7.89
|Other Income
|1.2
|2.4
|-50
|Total Income
|229.52
|250.27
|-8.29
|Total Expenses
|211.08
|230.65
|-8.48
|Operating Profit
|18.45
|19.62
|-5.96
|Net Profit
|5.43
|-0.79
|787.34
|Equity Capital
|10.07
|10.07
|-
MW Unitexx Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Sabrimala Indus.
|18.25
|-4.95
|15.90
|REI Six Ten
|0.35
|-2.78
|5.15
|Brandhou.Retail
|0.66
|4.76
|3.54
|MW Unitexx
|1.79
|-4.79
|2.34
|Hit Kit Global
|0.35
|0.00
|1.30
MW Unitexx Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
MW Unitexx Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
MW Unitexx Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1.79
|
|1.79
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|1.79
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|1.79
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|1.79
|All TIME Low/High
|0.26
|
|27.00
