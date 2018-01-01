JUST IN
MW Unitexx Ltd.

BSE: 532442 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE578D01011
BSE 15:17 | 13 Jun MW Unitexx Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan MW Unitexx Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 1.79
PREVIOUS CLOSE 1.88
VOLUME 1500
52-Week high 1.79
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 1.79
Sell Qty 98500.00
About MW Unitexx Ltd.

MW Unitexx Ltd

MW Unitexx Limited engages in the manufacture and marketing of various uniform fabrics in India and Europe. It provides various fabrics, including uniform fabrics, workday wear fabrics, and corporate-wear fabrics for army, navy, and several schools and institutions. The company also offers poly-cotton, polyester, and cotton work wear fabrics; and protective wear fabrics comprising fire retarda...> More

MW Unitexx Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2
EPS - TTM () [*C] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*C] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*C] 0.06
P/B Ratio () [*C] 29.83
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

MW Unitexx Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2014 Dec 2013 % Chg
Net Sales 228.32 247.88 -7.89
Other Income 1.2 2.4 -50
Total Income 229.52 250.27 -8.29
Total Expenses 211.08 230.65 -8.48
Operating Profit 18.45 19.62 -5.96
Net Profit 5.43 -0.79 787.34
Equity Capital 10.07 10.07 -
MW Unitexx Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Sabrimala Indus. 18.25 -4.95 15.90
REI Six Ten 0.35 -2.78 5.15
Brandhou.Retail 0.66 4.76 3.54
MW Unitexx 1.79 -4.79 2.34
Hit Kit Global 0.35 0.00 1.30
MW Unitexx Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 46.17
Banks/FIs 22.54
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 17.73
Custodians 0.00
Other 13.56
MW Unitexx Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

MW Unitexx Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1.79
1.79
Week Low/High 0.00
1.79
Month Low/High 0.00
1.79
YEAR Low/High 0.00
1.79
All TIME Low/High 0.26
27.00

