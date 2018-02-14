Mysore Paper Mills Ltd.
|BSE: 502405
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE924F01012
|BSE LIVE 15:40 | 19 Jun
|Mysore Paper Mills Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Mysore Paper Mills Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|7.42
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|7.07
|VOLUME
|559778
|52-Week high
|7.42
|52-Week low
|4.18
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|88
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Mysore Paper Mills Ltd.
Mysore Paper Mills Ltd(MPM),incorporated in 1936,is in the business of writing and printing paper(WPP),newsprint and sugarcane crushing and is a Karnataka Government enterprise. MPM's paper mill uses bagasse obtained from its sugar mill as a raw material for the manufacturer of WPP. The first phase of the project was completed in 1991 with the financial assitance of Overseas Development Admini...> More
Mysore Paper Mills Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|88
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-25.82
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-0.29
Announcement
-
Paper Publication Of Financial Result In Financial Express For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017
-
-
Notice Of Board Meeting Will Be Held On 14/02/2018 Published In Kannada Prabha News Paper
-
Notice Of Board Meeting Will Be Held On 14/02/2018 Published In Financial Express News Paper
-
The Notice Of Meeting Of Board Of Directors Will Be Held On 14/02/2018
-
Mysore Paper Mills Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1.29
|7.15
|-81.96
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|1.29
|7.15
|-81.96
|Total Expenses
|9.01
|37.45
|-75.94
|Operating Profit
|-7.72
|-30.3
|74.52
|Net Profit
|-48.87
|-43.29
|-12.89
|Equity Capital
|118.89
|118.89
|-
Mysore Paper Mills Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Metroglobal
|78.00
|1.04
|127.37
|AMJ Land
|24.35
|-0.61
|99.83
|Sh. Ajit Pulp
|175.00
|0.09
|93.80
|Mysore Paper
|7.42
|4.95
|88.22
|Victory Paper
|58.90
|4.90
|79.52
|Balkrishna Paper
|69.70
|-0.21
|74.86
|Ganga Papers
|61.65
|0.00
|66.52
Mysore Paper Mills Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.11%
|-0.91%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.51%
|-0.88%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.67%
|0.95%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.05%
|4.31%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.71%
|16.09%
|3 Year
|35.65%
|NA
|16.78%
|18.35%
Mysore Paper Mills Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|7.35
|
|7.42
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|7.42
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|7.42
|YEAR Low/High
|4.18
|
|7.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.95
|
|35.00
