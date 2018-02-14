JUST IN
Mysore Paper Mills Ltd.

BSE: 502405 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE924F01012
BSE LIVE 15:40 | 19 Jun Mysore Paper Mills Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Mysore Paper Mills Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 7.42
PREVIOUS CLOSE 7.07
VOLUME 559778
52-Week high 7.42
52-Week low 4.18
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 88
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Mysore Paper Mills Ltd.

Mysore Paper Mills Ltd

Mysore Paper Mills Ltd(MPM),incorporated in 1936,is in the business of writing and printing paper(WPP),newsprint and sugarcane crushing and is a Karnataka Government enterprise. MPM's paper mill uses bagasse obtained from its sugar mill as a raw material for the manufacturer of WPP. The first phase of the project was completed in 1991 with the financial assitance of Overseas Development Admini...> More

Mysore Paper Mills Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   88
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -25.82
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.29
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Mysore Paper Mills Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1.29 7.15 -81.96
Other Income -
Total Income 1.29 7.15 -81.96
Total Expenses 9.01 37.45 -75.94
Operating Profit -7.72 -30.3 74.52
Net Profit -48.87 -43.29 -12.89
Equity Capital 118.89 118.89 -
Mysore Paper Mills Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Metroglobal 78.00 1.04 127.37
AMJ Land 24.35 -0.61 99.83
Sh. Ajit Pulp 175.00 0.09 93.80
Mysore Paper 7.42 4.95 88.22
Victory Paper 58.90 4.90 79.52
Balkrishna Paper 69.70 -0.21 74.86
Ganga Papers 61.65 0.00 66.52
Mysore Paper Mills Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 64.74
Banks/FIs 6.94
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 2.98
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 24.45
Custodians 0.00
Other 0.89
Mysore Paper Mills Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.11% -0.91%
1 Month NA NA -1.51% -0.88%
3 Month NA NA 1.67% 0.95%
6 Month NA NA 5.05% 4.31%
1 Year NA NA 16.71% 16.09%
3 Year 35.65% NA 16.78% 18.35%

Mysore Paper Mills Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 7.35
7.42
Week Low/High 0.00
7.42
Month Low/High 0.00
7.42
YEAR Low/High 4.18
7.00
All TIME Low/High 1.95
35.00

