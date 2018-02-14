Mysore Paper Mills Ltd

Mysore Paper Mills Ltd(MPM),incorporated in 1936,is in the business of writing and printing paper(WPP),newsprint and sugarcane crushing and is a Karnataka Government enterprise. MPM's paper mill uses bagasse obtained from its sugar mill as a raw material for the manufacturer of WPP. The first phase of the project was completed in 1991 with the financial assitance of Overseas Development Admini...> More