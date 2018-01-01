You are here » Home
Mysore Petro Chemicals Ltd.
|BSE: 506734
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: MYSORPETRO
|ISIN Code: INE741A01011
BSE
LIVE
13:54 | 12 Mar
125.00
-2.45
(-1.92%)
OPEN
128.00
HIGH
129.50
LOW
125.00
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
Mysore Petro Chemicals Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|128.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|127.45
|VOLUME
|455
|52-Week high
|183.00
|52-Week low
|83.30
|P/E
|15.34
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|82
|Buy Price
|124.20
|Buy Qty
|200.00
|Sell Price
|125.00
|Sell Qty
|350.00
|OPEN
|128.00
|CLOSE
|127.45
|VOLUME
|455
|52-Week high
|183.00
|52-Week low
|83.30
|P/E
|15.34
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|82
|Buy Price
|124.20
|Buy Qty
|200.00
|Sell Price
|125.00
|Sell Qty
|350.00
About Mysore Petro Chemicals Ltd.
Mysore Petro Chemicals Ltd
Mysore Petro Chemicals, a public limited company promoted by H P Dhanuka in 1976, manufactures phthalic anhydride (PA) and Maleic Anhydride (MA)from it's plant at Raichur, Karnataka(12000 tpa capacity) and Taloja Maharashtra (5400 mt capacity) respectively. The process knowhow for anhydride plant was supplied by Chemis he Fabrik von Heyden, Germany. The production of phthalic anhydride depends on
Mysore Petro Chemicals Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Mysore Petro Chemicals Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1.74
|10.32
|-83.14
|Other Income
|1.76
|0.13
|1253.85
|Total Income
|3.5
|10.45
|-66.51
|Total Expenses
|2.21
|9.43
|-76.56
|Operating Profit
|1.29
|1.02
|26.47
|Net Profit
|0.57
|0.04
|1325
|Equity Capital
|6.59
|6.59
| -
Mysore Petro Chemicals Ltd - Peer Group
Mysore Petro Chemicals Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Mysore Petro Chemicals Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-3.70%
|NA
|0.08%
|-0.86%
|1 Month
|-12.16%
|NA
|-1.53%
|-0.82%
|3 Month
|-11.06%
|NA
|1.65%
|1.00%
|6 Month
|1.96%
|NA
|5.03%
|4.37%
|1 Year
|34.63%
|NA
|16.68%
|16.15%
|3 Year
|156.41%
|NA
|16.75%
|18.41%
Mysore Petro Chemicals Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|125.00
|
|129.50
|Week Low/High
|122.20
|
|135.00
|Month Low/High
|121.00
|
|147.00
|YEAR Low/High
|83.30
|
|183.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.15
|
|253.00
Quick Links for Mysore Petro Chemicals: