Mysore Petro Chemicals Ltd.

BSE: 506734 Sector: Industrials
NSE: MYSORPETRO ISIN Code: INE741A01011
BSE LIVE 13:54 | 12 Mar 125.00 -2.45
(-1.92%)
OPEN

128.00

 HIGH

129.50

 LOW

125.00
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Mysore Petro Chemicals Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Mysore Petro Chemicals Ltd.

Mysore Petro Chemicals Ltd

Mysore Petro Chemicals, a public limited company promoted by H P Dhanuka in 1976, manufactures phthalic anhydride (PA) and Maleic Anhydride (MA)from it's plant at Raichur, Karnataka(12000 tpa capacity) and Taloja Maharashtra (5400 mt capacity) respectively. The process knowhow for anhydride plant was supplied by Chemis he Fabrik von Heyden, Germany. The production of phthalic anhydride depends on ...> More

Mysore Petro Chemicals Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   82
EPS - TTM () [*S] 8.15
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 15.34
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 30 Aug 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.78
Book Value / Share () [*S] 126.18
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.99
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Mysore Petro Chemicals Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1.74 10.32 -83.14
Other Income 1.76 0.13 1253.85
Total Income 3.5 10.45 -66.51
Total Expenses 2.21 9.43 -76.56
Operating Profit 1.29 1.02 26.47
Net Profit 0.57 0.04 1325
Equity Capital 6.59 6.59 -
Mysore Petro Chemicals Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Cochin Minerals 120.00 -1.03 93.96
Narmada Gelatine 152.60 -2.18 92.32
Bombay Oxygen 5680.50 5.00 85.21
Mysore Petro 125.00 -1.92 82.25
Alkali Metals 78.90 2.87 80.32
Punjab Alkalies 29.45 1.73 79.93
India Gelatine 108.75 -3.16 77.10
Mysore Petro Chemicals Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 72.99
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 2.98
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 18.23
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.79
Mysore Petro Chemicals Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -3.70% NA 0.08% -0.86%
1 Month -12.16% NA -1.53% -0.82%
3 Month -11.06% NA 1.65% 1.00%
6 Month 1.96% NA 5.03% 4.37%
1 Year 34.63% NA 16.68% 16.15%
3 Year 156.41% NA 16.75% 18.41%

Mysore Petro Chemicals Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 125.00
129.50
Week Low/High 122.20
135.00
Month Low/High 121.00
147.00
YEAR Low/High 83.30
183.00
All TIME Low/High 1.15
253.00

