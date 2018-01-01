Mysore Petro Chemicals Ltd

Mysore Petro Chemicals, a public limited company promoted by H P Dhanuka in 1976, manufactures phthalic anhydride (PA) and Maleic Anhydride (MA)from it's plant at Raichur, Karnataka(12000 tpa capacity) and Taloja Maharashtra (5400 mt capacity) respectively. The process knowhow for anhydride plant was supplied by Chemis he Fabrik von Heyden, Germany. The production of phthalic anhydride depends on ...> More