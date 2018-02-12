JUST IN
N D Metal Industries Ltd.

BSE: 512024 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE643D01013
BSE LIVE 15:15 | 23 Feb 26.35 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

26.35

 HIGH

26.35

 LOW

26.35
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan N D Metal Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 26.35
PREVIOUS CLOSE 26.35
VOLUME 240
52-Week high 26.35
52-Week low 26.35
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 7
Buy Price 26.35
Buy Qty 1760.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About N D Metal Industries Ltd.

N D Metal Industries Ltd

N.D Metal Industries Ltd. is a flag ship company of N.D. Group, having its Registered Office at 417, Maker Chamber V, Nariman Point, Mumbai 400 021. The Company is engaged in Import of Non-Ferrous Metals since last 25 years and having its manufacturing unit in Daman (Union Territory). The company was incorporated in the year 1985. The Company is having its sales offices in Delhi & U P. The Com...> More

N D Metal Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   7
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 3.52
P/B Ratio () [*S] 7.49
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

N D Metal Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1.75 0.03 5733.33
Other Income 0.18 0.18 0
Total Income 1.93 0.21 819.05
Total Expenses 0.28 0.17 64.71
Operating Profit 1.65 0.04 4025
Net Profit 1.57 -0.03 5333.33
Equity Capital 2.48 2.48 -
> More on N D Metal Industries Ltd Financials Results

N D Metal Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Gujarat Foils 10.50 4.90 8.61
Synthiko Foils 41.25 1.98 7.18
Galada Power 8.75 4.42 6.55
N D Metal Inds. 26.35 0.00 6.53
Centron Indl 0.55 -3.51 5.48
Nissan Copper 0.75 -3.85 4.71
ABC Gas (Int.) 23.70 -4.82 4.69
> More on N D Metal Industries Ltd Peer Group

N D Metal Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.93
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 2.89
Custodians 0.00
Other 22.19
> More on N D Metal Industries Ltd Share Holding Pattern

N D Metal Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.54% -0.46%
1 Month NA NA -1.08% -0.42%
3 Month NA NA 2.11% 1.41%
6 Month NA NA 5.51% 4.79%
1 Year NA NA 17.22% 16.62%
3 Year -17.78% NA 17.28% 18.89%

N D Metal Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 26.35
26.35
Week Low/High 0.00
26.35
Month Low/High 26.35
26.00
YEAR Low/High 26.35
26.00
All TIME Low/High 2.25
363.00

