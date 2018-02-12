You are here » Home
N D Metal Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 512024
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE643D01013
|
BSE
LIVE
15:15 | 23 Feb
|
26.35
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
26.35
|
HIGH
26.35
|
LOW
26.35
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
N D Metal Industries Ltd
Not listed in NSE
About N D Metal Industries Ltd.
N D Metal Industries Ltd
N.D Metal Industries Ltd. is a flag ship company of N.D. Group, having its Registered Office at 417, Maker Chamber V, Nariman Point, Mumbai 400 021. The Company is engaged in Import of Non-Ferrous Metals since last 25 years and having its manufacturing unit in Daman (Union Territory). The company was incorporated in the year 1985. The Company is having its sales offices in Delhi & U P.
The Com...> More
N D Metal Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
N D Metal Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1.75
|0.03
|5733.33
|Other Income
|0.18
|0.18
|0
|Total Income
|1.93
|0.21
|819.05
|Total Expenses
|0.28
|0.17
|64.71
|Operating Profit
|1.65
|0.04
|4025
|Net Profit
|1.57
|-0.03
|5333.33
|Equity Capital
|2.48
|2.48
| -
N D Metal Industries Ltd - Peer Group
N D Metal Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
N D Metal Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.54%
|-0.46%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.08%
|-0.42%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.11%
|1.41%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.51%
|4.79%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.22%
|16.62%
|3 Year
|-17.78%
|NA
|17.28%
|18.89%
N D Metal Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|26.35
|
|26.35
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|26.35
|Month Low/High
|26.35
|
|26.00
|YEAR Low/High
|26.35
|
|26.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.25
|
|363.00
