N G Industries Ltd

N G Industries Ltd is an India-based company. The Company is engaged in providing medical services. The Companys divisions include N. G. Medicare & Calcutta Hope Infertility Clinic, N. G. Nursing Home and N. G. Pharmacy. The Company has set up laboratory for conducting research and development in the field of embryology and diagnostics. N. G. Medicare is approved for cashless services for patient...> More