JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » N K Industries Ltd

N K Industries Ltd.

BSE: 519494 Sector: Industrials
NSE: NKIND ISIN Code: INE542C01019
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 49.95 1.95
(4.06%)
OPEN

49.00

 HIGH

50.00

 LOW

49.00
NSE LIVE 12:49 | 12 Mar 49.00 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

49.00

 HIGH

49.00

 LOW

49.00
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 49.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 48.00
VOLUME 701
52-Week high 82.40
52-Week low 30.35
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 30
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 49.00
CLOSE 48.00
VOLUME 701
52-Week high 82.40
52-Week low 30.35
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 30
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About N K Industries Ltd.

N K Industries Ltd

Formerly known as N K Oil Mills, N K Industries (NKIL) extracts and refines castor oil. A government-recognised Export House, it has doubled its refining capacities, besides adding facilities to manufacture castor oil derivatives. The project was funded by a public issue in Aug.'94. NKIL changed its conventional manufacturing process of oil milling and refining to incorporate the latest techno...> More

N K Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   30
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -805.37
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.06
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

N K Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 13.4 8.14 64.62
Other Income 0.12 1.21 -90.08
Total Income 13.52 9.35 44.6
Total Expenses 11.69 8.53 37.05
Operating Profit 1.83 0.83 120.48
Net Profit -0.04 -1.94 97.94
Equity Capital 6.01 6.01 -
> More on N K Industries Ltd Financials Results

N K Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Diligent Indust. 17.00 -2.86 38.90
Olympic Oil Ind. 136.00 -0.87 38.76
Poona Dal & Oil 57.30 -2.13 32.72
N K Inds. 49.95 4.06 30.02
Rasoya Proteins 0.16 0.00 27.34
K S Oils 0.44 2.33 20.20
Raj Oil Mills 2.45 -1.61 18.36
> More on N K Industries Ltd Peer Group

N K Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 67.12
Banks/FIs 0.02
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 27.23
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.63
> More on N K Industries Ltd Share Holding Pattern

N K Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA 1.24% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -3.85% 0.41% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 2.88% -9.01% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 4.94% 5.15% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 29.40% NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.02%

N K Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 49.00
50.00
Week Low/High 47.05
50.00
Month Low/High 47.05
53.00
YEAR Low/High 30.35
82.00
All TIME Low/High 0.50
190.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for N K Industries: