N K Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 519494
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: NKIND
|ISIN Code: INE542C01019
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|49.95
|
1.95
(4.06%)
|
OPEN
49.00
|
HIGH
50.00
|
LOW
49.00
|NSE LIVE 12:49 | 12 Mar
|49.00
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
49.00
|
HIGH
49.00
|
LOW
49.00
|OPEN
|49.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|48.00
|VOLUME
|701
|52-Week high
|82.40
|52-Week low
|30.35
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|30
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|49.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|49.00
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|84.90
|52-Week low
|32.50
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|30
|Buy Price
|49.00
|Buy Qty
|20.00
|Sell Price
|50.90
|Sell Qty
|50.00
|OPEN
|49.00
|CLOSE
|48.00
|VOLUME
|701
|52-Week high
|82.40
|52-Week low
|30.35
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|30
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|49.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|49.00
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|84.90
|52-Week low
|32.50
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|30.02
|Buy Price
|49.00
|Buy Qty
|20.00
|Sell Price
|50.90
|Sell Qty
|50.00
About N K Industries Ltd.
Formerly known as N K Oil Mills, N K Industries (NKIL) extracts and refines castor oil. A government-recognised Export House, it has doubled its refining capacities, besides adding facilities to manufacture castor oil derivatives. The project was funded by a public issue in Aug.'94. NKIL changed its conventional manufacturing process of oil milling and refining to incorporate the latest techno...> More
N K Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|30
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-805.37
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-0.06
N K Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|13.4
|8.14
|64.62
|Other Income
|0.12
|1.21
|-90.08
|Total Income
|13.52
|9.35
|44.6
|Total Expenses
|11.69
|8.53
|37.05
|Operating Profit
|1.83
|0.83
|120.48
|Net Profit
|-0.04
|-1.94
|97.94
|Equity Capital
|6.01
|6.01
|-
N K Industries Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Diligent Indust.
|17.00
|-2.86
|38.90
|Olympic Oil Ind.
|136.00
|-0.87
|38.76
|Poona Dal & Oil
|57.30
|-2.13
|32.72
|N K Inds.
|49.95
|4.06
|30.02
|Rasoya Proteins
|0.16
|0.00
|27.34
|K S Oils
|0.44
|2.33
|20.20
|Raj Oil Mills
|2.45
|-1.61
|18.36
N K Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
N K Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|1.24%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-3.85%
|0.41%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|2.88%
|-9.01%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|4.94%
|5.15%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|29.40%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
N K Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|49.00
|
|50.00
|Week Low/High
|47.05
|
|50.00
|Month Low/High
|47.05
|
|53.00
|YEAR Low/High
|30.35
|
|82.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.50
|
|190.00
Quick Links for N K Industries:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices