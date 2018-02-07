JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » N R Agarwal Industries Ltd

N R Agarwal Industries Ltd.

BSE: 516082 Sector: Industrials
NSE: NRAIL ISIN Code: INE740D01017
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 401.15 11.90
(3.06%)
OPEN

386.00

 HIGH

407.35

 LOW

386.00
NSE LIVE 15:28 | 12 Mar 402.00 12.90
(3.32%)
OPEN

385.25

 HIGH

407.35

 LOW

385.25
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 386.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 389.25
VOLUME 15383
52-Week high 598.60
52-Week low 191.05
P/E 7.60
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 683
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 386.00
CLOSE 389.25
VOLUME 15383
52-Week high 598.60
52-Week low 191.05
P/E 7.60
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 683
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About N R Agarwal Industries Ltd.

N R Agarwal Industries Ltd

N R Agarwal Industries, promoted by N R Agarwal group is into manufacture of all Duplex Boards and Newsprint. The company incorporated in 1993 as a public limited company is one of the biggest manufacturer of industrial paper and packing boards in India. The range of products includes writing & printing paper, wrapping paper, newsprint, photographic paper, emery paper, duplex and triplex boards...> More

N R Agarwal Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   683
EPS - TTM () [*S] 52.80
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 7.60
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   20.00
Latest Dividend Date 12 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 128.44
P/B Ratio () [*S] 3.12
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

N R Agarwal Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 315.17 261.81 20.38
Other Income 3.33 6.7 -50.3
Total Income 318.5 268.51 18.62
Total Expenses 275.62 225.94 21.99
Operating Profit 42.88 42.57 0.73
Net Profit 25.85 23.68 9.16
Equity Capital 17.02 17.02 -
> More on N R Agarwal Industries Ltd Financials Results

N R Agarwal Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Internat. Paper 297.80 2.81 1184.35
Emami Paper 188.40 -0.61 1139.82
Seshasayee Paper 818.90 -0.60 1032.63
N R Agarwal Inds 401.15 3.06 682.76
Kuantum Papers 671.70 -1.59 586.39
Astron Paper 118.40 0.08 550.56
Shree Rama News. 27.00 2.27 398.30
> More on N R Agarwal Industries Ltd Peer Group

N R Agarwal Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 73.22
Banks/FIs 0.09
FIIs 0.43
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.97
Indian Public 19.25
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.27
> More on N R Agarwal Industries Ltd Share Holding Pattern

N R Agarwal Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -7.98% -9.48% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -16.04% -13.81% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -12.81% -8.34% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 41.20% 46.69% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 106.30% NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 1910.78% NA 17.24% 19.02%

N R Agarwal Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 386.00
407.35
Week Low/High 381.15
441.00
Month Low/High 381.15
492.00
YEAR Low/High 191.05
599.00
All TIME Low/High 2.00
599.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for N R Agarwal Industries: