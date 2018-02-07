You are here » Home
N R Agarwal Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 516082
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: NRAIL
|ISIN Code: INE740D01017
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
401.15
11.90
(3.06%)
OPEN
386.00
HIGH
407.35
LOW
386.00
NSE
LIVE
15:28 | 12 Mar
402.00
12.90
(3.32%)
OPEN
385.25
HIGH
407.35
LOW
385.25
About N R Agarwal Industries Ltd.
N R Agarwal Industries Ltd
N R Agarwal Industries, promoted by N R Agarwal group is into manufacture of all Duplex Boards and Newsprint. The company incorporated in 1993 as a public limited company is one of the biggest manufacturer of industrial paper and packing boards in India.
The range of products includes writing & printing paper, wrapping paper, newsprint, photographic paper, emery paper, duplex and triplex boards...> More
N R Agarwal Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
N R Agarwal Industries Ltd - Financial Results
> More on N R Agarwal Industries Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|315.17
|261.81
|20.38
|Other Income
|3.33
|6.7
|-50.3
|Total Income
|318.5
|268.51
|18.62
|Total Expenses
|275.62
|225.94
|21.99
|Operating Profit
|42.88
|42.57
|0.73
|Net Profit
|25.85
|23.68
|9.16
|Equity Capital
|17.02
|17.02
| -
N R Agarwal Industries Ltd - Peer Group
N R Agarwal Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
N R Agarwal Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-7.98%
|-9.48%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-16.04%
|-13.81%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-12.81%
|-8.34%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|41.20%
|46.69%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|106.30%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|1910.78%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
N R Agarwal Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|386.00
|407.35
|Week Low/High
|381.15
|441.00
|Month Low/High
|381.15
|492.00
|YEAR Low/High
|191.05
|599.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.00
|599.00
Quick Links for N R Agarwal Industries: