N R Agarwal Industries Ltd

N R Agarwal Industries, promoted by N R Agarwal group is into manufacture of all Duplex Boards and Newsprint. The company incorporated in 1993 as a public limited company is one of the biggest manufacturer of industrial paper and packing boards in India. The range of products includes writing & printing paper, wrapping paper, newsprint, photographic paper, emery paper, duplex and triplex boards...> More