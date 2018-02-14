JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » N2N Technologies Ltd

N2N Technologies Ltd.

BSE: 512279 Sector: IT
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE043F01011
BSE LIVE 15:01 | 19 Feb 25.50 -0.90
(-3.41%)
OPEN

25.50

 HIGH

25.50

 LOW

25.50
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan N2N Technologies Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 25.50
PREVIOUS CLOSE 26.40
VOLUME 3
52-Week high 43.00
52-Week low 25.50
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 8
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 25.50
Sell Qty 587.00
OPEN 25.50
CLOSE 26.40
VOLUME 3
52-Week high 43.00
52-Week low 25.50
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 8
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 25.50
Sell Qty 587.00

About N2N Technologies Ltd.

N2N Technologies Ltd

Visisth Mercantile Limited engages in the business of trading and financial activities in India. The company is based in Mumbai, India. The company was incorporated in the year 1985....> More

N2N Technologies Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   8
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 46.20
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.55
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

N2N Technologies Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income 0.05 0.05 0
Total Income 0.05 0.05 0
Total Expenses 0.01 0.12 -91.67
Operating Profit 0.04 -0.07 157.14
Net Profit 0.02 -0.09 122.22
Equity Capital 3.23 4.41 -
> More on N2N Technologies Ltd Financials Results

N2N Technologies Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
7Seas Enter. 7.74 4.88 8.60
Commex Tech. 0.54 -3.57 8.38
Cat Tech. 1.04 -4.59 8.26
N2N Technologies 25.50 -3.41 8.24
Shreejal Info 1.06 0.00 7.95
Bharatiya Glob. 5.00 -1.96 7.92
Nihar Info Glob. 12.86 4.98 7.91
> More on N2N Technologies Ltd Peer Group

N2N Technologies Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 50.37
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 31.87
Custodians 0.00
Other 17.76
> More on N2N Technologies Ltd Share Holding Pattern

N2N Technologies Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.54% -0.41%
1 Month NA NA -1.08% -0.38%
3 Month NA NA 2.11% 1.45%
6 Month NA NA 5.51% 4.83%
1 Year NA NA 17.21% 16.67%
3 Year NA NA 17.28% 18.94%

N2N Technologies Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 25.50
25.50
Week Low/High 0.00
25.50
Month Low/High 25.50
26.00
YEAR Low/High 25.50
43.00
All TIME Low/High 3.20
282.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for N2N Technologies: