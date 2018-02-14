N2N Technologies Ltd.
|BSE: 512279
|Sector: IT
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE043F01011
|BSE LIVE 15:01 | 19 Feb
|25.50
|
-0.90
(-3.41%)
|
OPEN
25.50
|
HIGH
25.50
|
LOW
25.50
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|N2N Technologies Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|25.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|26.40
|VOLUME
|3
|52-Week high
|43.00
|52-Week low
|25.50
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|8
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|25.50
|Sell Qty
|587.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|8
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About N2N Technologies Ltd.
Visisth Mercantile Limited engages in the business of trading and financial activities in India. The company is based in Mumbai, India. The company was incorporated in the year 1985....> More
N2N Technologies Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|8
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|46.20
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.55
N2N Technologies Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|0.05
|0.05
|0
|Total Income
|0.05
|0.05
|0
|Total Expenses
|0.01
|0.12
|-91.67
|Operating Profit
|0.04
|-0.07
|157.14
|Net Profit
|0.02
|-0.09
|122.22
|Equity Capital
|3.23
|4.41
|-
N2N Technologies Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|7Seas Enter.
|7.74
|4.88
|8.60
|Commex Tech.
|0.54
|-3.57
|8.38
|Cat Tech.
|1.04
|-4.59
|8.26
|N2N Technologies
|25.50
|-3.41
|8.24
|Shreejal Info
|1.06
|0.00
|7.95
|Bharatiya Glob.
|5.00
|-1.96
|7.92
|Nihar Info Glob.
|12.86
|4.98
|7.91
N2N Technologies Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
N2N Technologies Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.54%
|-0.41%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.08%
|-0.38%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.11%
|1.45%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.51%
|4.83%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.21%
|16.67%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.28%
|18.94%
N2N Technologies Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|25.50
|
|25.50
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|25.50
|Month Low/High
|25.50
|
|26.00
|YEAR Low/High
|25.50
|
|43.00
|All TIME Low/High
|3.20
|
|282.00
