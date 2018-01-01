NACL Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 524709
|Sector: Agri and agri inputs
|NSE: NACLIND
|ISIN Code: INE295D01020
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|41.15
|
2.35
(6.06%)
|
OPEN
39.95
|
HIGH
41.50
|
LOW
38.20
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|41.35
|
2.65
(6.85%)
|
OPEN
40.00
|
HIGH
42.00
|
LOW
38.05
About NACL Industries Ltd.
Nagarjuna Agrichem Limited was incorporated in Nov'86 as East India Finance to engage in hire purchase, leasing and deposit mobilisation. It acquired its present name in Oct.'96. The company is an associate of Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals, NSL and Nagarjuna Finance, and is a part of the Nagarjuna group. It is managed by chairman Nitish K Sen Gupta. In Oct.'94, it came out with a public i...> More
NACL Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|643
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.73
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|56.37
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|12.50
|Latest Dividend Date
|27 Jul 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.32
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|14.82
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|2.78
Announcement
-
NACL Industries Limited - Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
Intimation Under Regulation 44 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015.
NACL Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|186.69
|159.01
|17.41
|Other Income
|5.28
|2.83
|86.57
|Total Income
|191.97
|161.84
|18.62
|Total Expenses
|174.75
|145.42
|20.17
|Operating Profit
|17.22
|16.42
|4.87
|Net Profit
|1.37
|-0.25
|648
|Equity Capital
|15.63
|15.59
|-
NACL Industries Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Bharat Rasayan
|4475.50
|1.17
|1902.09
|Insecticid.India
|734.70
|0.03
|1518.62
|Astec Life
|566.00
|-0.64
|1105.40
|NACL Industries
|41.15
|6.06
|643.17
|Paushak
|1449.50
|-0.34
|465.29
|Shivalik Rasayan
|731.80
|2.78
|308.09
|Bhagiradha Chem.
|282.00
|-2.42
|219.68
NACL Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
NACL Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-2.49%
|-4.61%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-14.54%
|-12.21%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-7.01%
|-5.59%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-14.54%
|-10.98%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|54.99%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|161.27%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
NACL Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|38.20
|
|41.50
|Week Low/High
|36.10
|
|43.00
|Month Low/High
|36.10
|
|49.00
|YEAR Low/High
|25.70
|
|69.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.19
|
|69.00
