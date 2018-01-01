JUST IN
NACL Industries Ltd.

BSE: 524709 Sector: Agri and agri inputs
NSE: NACLIND ISIN Code: INE295D01020
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 41.15 2.35
(6.06%)
OPEN

39.95

 HIGH

41.50

 LOW

38.20
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 41.35 2.65
(6.85%)
OPEN

40.00

 HIGH

42.00

 LOW

38.05
About NACL Industries Ltd.

NACL Industries Ltd

Nagarjuna Agrichem Limited was incorporated in Nov'86 as East India Finance to engage in hire purchase, leasing and deposit mobilisation. It acquired its present name in Oct.'96. The company is an associate of Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals, NSL and Nagarjuna Finance, and is a part of the Nagarjuna group. It is managed by chairman Nitish K Sen Gupta. In Oct.'94, it came out with a public i...> More

NACL Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   643
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.73
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 56.37
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   12.50
Latest Dividend Date 27 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.32
Book Value / Share () [*S] 14.82
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.78
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

NACL Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 186.69 159.01 17.41
Other Income 5.28 2.83 86.57
Total Income 191.97 161.84 18.62
Total Expenses 174.75 145.42 20.17
Operating Profit 17.22 16.42 4.87
Net Profit 1.37 -0.25 648
Equity Capital 15.63 15.59 -
> More on NACL Industries Ltd Financials Results

NACL Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Bharat Rasayan 4475.50 1.17 1902.09
Insecticid.India 734.70 0.03 1518.62
Astec Life 566.00 -0.64 1105.40
NACL Industries 41.15 6.06 643.17
Paushak 1449.50 -0.34 465.29
Shivalik Rasayan 731.80 2.78 308.09
Bhagiradha Chem. 282.00 -2.42 219.68
> More on NACL Industries Ltd Peer Group

NACL Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.64
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 2.03
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 17.07
Custodians 0.00
Other 6.26
> More on NACL Industries Ltd Share Holding Pattern

NACL Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -2.49% -4.61% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -14.54% -12.21% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -7.01% -5.59% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -14.54% -10.98% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 54.99% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 161.27% NA 17.24% 19.01%

NACL Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 38.20
41.50
Week Low/High 36.10
43.00
Month Low/High 36.10
49.00
YEAR Low/High 25.70
69.00
All TIME Low/High 0.19
69.00

