Nagarjuna Agri Tech Ltd.

BSE: 531832 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE793H01017
BSE 15:14 | 05 Mar 7.00 0.03
(0.43%)
OPEN

7.00

 HIGH

7.00

 LOW

7.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Nagarjuna Agri Tech Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Nagarjuna Agri Tech Ltd.

Nagarjuna Agri Tech Ltd

Nagarjuna Agri Tech was incorporated as Nagarjuna Health Products Pvt Ltd in Nov.'87 to manufacture and deal in ayurvedic and herbal medicines. Till 1991, the company was into ayurvedic medicines on a leased land. Consequent to the Government's liberal economic policies and encouragement to floriculture, the company decided to discontinue the manufacturing of herbal and ayurvedic medicines and ven...> More

Nagarjuna Agri Tech Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   7
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.56
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 12.50
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 4.97
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.41
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Nagarjuna Agri Tech Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.84 0.01 8300
Other Income -
Total Income 0.84 0.01 8300
Total Expenses 0.57 -
Operating Profit 0.27 -
Net Profit 0.23 -
Equity Capital 9.37 9.37 -
Nagarjuna Agri Tech Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Vertical Indust. 8.96 -4.98 6.99
VMV Holidays 13.70 6.86
Sanguine Media 0.59 -1.67 6.73
Nag. Agri Tech. 7.00 0.43 6.56
Unique Organics 10.93 -4.96 6.50
Glittek Granite 2.45 -4.30 6.36
Milestone Glob. 12.40 0.00 6.22
Nagarjuna Agri Tech Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 31.32
Banks/FIs 2.67
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.53
Indian Public 21.99
Custodians 0.00
Other 43.49
Nagarjuna Agri Tech Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 0.00% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -13.37% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 4.48% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 41.70% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 324.24% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Nagarjuna Agri Tech Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 7.00
7.00
Week Low/High 7.00
7.00
Month Low/High 6.94
8.00
YEAR Low/High 2.79
9.00
All TIME Low/High 0.48
47.00

