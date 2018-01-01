You are here » Home
Nagarjuna Agri Tech Ltd.
|BSE: 531832
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE793H01017
|
BSE
15:14 | 05 Mar
|
7.00
|
0.03
(0.43%)
|
OPEN
7.00
|
HIGH
7.00
|
LOW
7.00
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Nagarjuna Agri Tech Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|7.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|6.97
|VOLUME
|90
|52-Week high
|8.80
|52-Week low
|2.79
|P/E
|12.50
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7
|Buy Price
|7.00
|Buy Qty
|10.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|12.50
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|7.00
|CLOSE
|6.97
|VOLUME
|90
|52-Week high
|8.80
|52-Week low
|2.79
|P/E
|12.50
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7
|Buy Price
|7.00
|Buy Qty
|10.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|12.50
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6.56
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Nagarjuna Agri Tech Ltd.
Nagarjuna Agri Tech Ltd
Nagarjuna Agri Tech was incorporated as Nagarjuna Health Products Pvt Ltd in Nov.'87 to manufacture and deal in ayurvedic and herbal medicines. Till 1991, the company was into ayurvedic medicines on a leased land. Consequent to the Government's liberal economic policies and encouragement to floriculture, the company decided to discontinue the manufacturing of herbal and ayurvedic medicines and ven...
Nagarjuna Agri Tech Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Nagarjuna Agri Tech Ltd - Financial Results
Nagarjuna Agri Tech Ltd - Peer Group
Nagarjuna Agri Tech Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Nagarjuna Agri Tech Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|0.00%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-13.37%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|4.48%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|41.70%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|324.24%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Nagarjuna Agri Tech Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|7.00
|
|7.00
|Week Low/High
|7.00
|
|7.00
|Month Low/High
|6.94
|
|8.00
|YEAR Low/High
|2.79
|
|9.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.48
|
|47.00
