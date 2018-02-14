You are here » Home
Nagpur Power & Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 532362
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE099E01016
|
BSE
15:23 | 12 Mar
|
37.60
|
1.95
(5.47%)
|
OPEN
35.20
|
HIGH
37.60
|
LOW
35.20
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Nagpur Power & Industries Ltd
Not listed in NSE
About Nagpur Power & Industries Ltd.
Nagpur Power & Industries Ltd
Nagpur Power & Industries Limited was incorporated in 1996.The Company has two segments, manufacture of High Carbon Ferro Manganese, High Carbon Silico Manganese, Medium Carbon Ferro Manganese and Low Carbon Ferro Manganese segment, and manufacture of Electronics & Electrical Products, Energy Meters & others segment. The Company primarily operates on metal recovery plant and produces Low Ferro Man...> More
Nagpur Power & Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Nagpur Power & Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|
|
|-
|Other Income
|0.33
|0.52
|-36.54
|Total Income
|0.33
|0.52
|-36.54
|Total Expenses
|0.7
|0.65
|7.69
|Operating Profit
|-0.37
|-0.12
|-208.33
|Net Profit
|-0.44
|-0.22
|-100
|Equity Capital
|13.1
|13.1
| -
Nagpur Power & Industries Ltd - Peer Group
Nagpur Power & Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Nagpur Power & Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-12.46%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|2.17%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|12.41%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|21.68%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|45.17%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Nagpur Power & Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|35.20
|
|37.60
|Week Low/High
|30.00
|
|42.00
|Month Low/High
|30.00
|
|45.00
|YEAR Low/High
|23.25
|
|53.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.40
|
|113.00
