JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Nagpur Power & Industries Ltd

Nagpur Power & Industries Ltd.

BSE: 532362 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE099E01016
BSE 15:23 | 12 Mar 37.60 1.95
(5.47%)
OPEN

35.20

 HIGH

37.60

 LOW

35.20
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Nagpur Power & Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 35.20
PREVIOUS CLOSE 35.65
VOLUME 14863
52-Week high 53.45
52-Week low 23.25
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 49
Buy Price 37.00
Buy Qty 5.00
Sell Price 37.60
Sell Qty 100.00
OPEN 35.20
CLOSE 35.65
VOLUME 14863
52-Week high 53.45
52-Week low 23.25
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 49
Buy Price 37.00
Buy Qty 5.00
Sell Price 37.60
Sell Qty 100.00

About Nagpur Power & Industries Ltd.

Nagpur Power & Industries Ltd

Nagpur Power & Industries Limited was incorporated in 1996.The Company has two segments, manufacture of High Carbon Ferro Manganese, High Carbon Silico Manganese, Medium Carbon Ferro Manganese and Low Carbon Ferro Manganese segment, and manufacture of Electronics & Electrical Products, Energy Meters & others segment. The Company primarily operates on metal recovery plant and produces Low Ferro Man...> More

Nagpur Power & Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   49
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 55.62
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.68
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Nagpur Power & Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income 0.33 0.52 -36.54
Total Income 0.33 0.52 -36.54
Total Expenses 0.7 0.65 7.69
Operating Profit -0.37 -0.12 -208.33
Net Profit -0.44 -0.22 -100
Equity Capital 13.1 13.1 -
> More on Nagpur Power & Industries Ltd Financials Results

Nagpur Power & Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Shilp Gravures 126.10 -4.18 77.55
Sarthak Metals 55.50 -2.89 75.98
Facor Alloys 2.82 2.55 55.13
Nagpur Power 37.60 5.47 49.26
Rohit Ferro Tec. 3.50 0.57 39.82
Shiva Granito 16.45 -4.64 21.75
Metkore Alloys 3.03 -2.26 21.35
> More on Nagpur Power & Industries Ltd Peer Group

Nagpur Power & Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 60.34
Banks/FIs 0.09
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 12.10
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 24.99
Custodians 0.00
Other 2.48
> More on Nagpur Power & Industries Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Nagpur Power & Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -12.46% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 2.17% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 12.41% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 21.68% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 45.17% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Nagpur Power & Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 35.20
37.60
Week Low/High 30.00
42.00
Month Low/High 30.00
45.00
YEAR Low/High 23.25
53.00
All TIME Low/High 0.40
113.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Nagpur Power & Industries: