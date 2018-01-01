Nagreeka Exports Ltd

Incorporated in Mar.'89, Nagreeka Exports (NEL) was promoted by Chairman Ishwarlal Patwari. NEL was started to set up a 100% export-oriented spinning unit for cotton yarn. This unit has an installed capacity of 26208 spindles and is located in the Kolhapur district of Maharashtra. Commercial production commenced in Mar.'95, after a delay of 6 months, which was caused by the delay in the delive...> More