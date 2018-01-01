Nagreeka Exports Ltd.
|BSE: 521109
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: NAGREEKEXP
|ISIN Code: INE123B01028
|BSE 14:54 | 12 Mar
|33.50
|
-0.75
(-2.19%)
|
OPEN
33.50
|
HIGH
33.55
|
LOW
33.50
|NSE LIVE 15:10 | 12 Mar
|33.50
|
-0.65
(-1.90%)
|
OPEN
34.25
|
HIGH
34.80
|
LOW
32.70
|OPEN
|33.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|34.25
|VOLUME
|594
|52-Week high
|60.05
|52-Week low
|26.50
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|44
|Buy Price
|33.50
|Buy Qty
|556.00
|Sell Price
|34.85
|Sell Qty
|50.00
|OPEN
|34.25
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|34.15
|VOLUME
|3077
|52-Week high
|61.20
|52-Week low
|26.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|44
|Buy Price
|33.50
|Buy Qty
|100.00
|Sell Price
|34.50
|Sell Qty
|6.00
|OPEN
|33.50
|CLOSE
|34.25
|VOLUME
|594
|52-Week high
|60.05
|52-Week low
|26.50
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|44
|Buy Price
|33.50
|Buy Qty
|556.00
|Sell Price
|34.85
|Sell Qty
|50.00
|OPEN
|34.25
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|34.15
|VOLUME
|3077
|52-Week high
|61.20
|52-Week low
|26.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|43.55
|Buy Price
|33.50
|Buy Qty
|100.00
|Sell Price
|34.50
|Sell Qty
|6.00
About Nagreeka Exports Ltd.
Incorporated in Mar.'89, Nagreeka Exports (NEL) was promoted by Chairman Ishwarlal Patwari. NEL was started to set up a 100% export-oriented spinning unit for cotton yarn. This unit has an installed capacity of 26208 spindles and is located in the Kolhapur district of Maharashtra. Commercial production commenced in Mar.'95, after a delay of 6 months, which was caused by the delay in the delive...> More
Nagreeka Exports Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|44
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|5
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|10.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|02 Sep 2014
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|86.77
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.39
Announcement
-
Outcome Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 30 & 33 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015
-
-
-
Intimation Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29 Of The SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints Under Regulation 13(3) Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 For The Quar
-
Nagreeka Exports Limited - Reply to Clarification- Financial results
Nagreeka Exports Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|147.37
|159.33
|-7.51
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.16
|-87.5
|Total Income
|147.4
|159.48
|-7.57
|Total Expenses
|141.13
|153.68
|-8.17
|Operating Profit
|6.27
|5.8
|8.1
|Net Profit
|0.75
|1.4
|-46.43
|Equity Capital
|6.26
|6.26
|-
Nagreeka Exports Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Zenith Fibres
|102.10
|-2.53
|45.13
|Spentex Inds.
|4.90
|-1.61
|43.99
|Bhandari Hosiery
|3.00
|1.69
|43.95
|Nagreeka Exports
|33.50
|-2.19
|43.55
|Blue Blends (I)
|21.10
|-1.40
|43.44
|STI India
|14.75
|-4.84
|42.78
|Spenta Intl.
|150.65
|-5.96
|41.58
Nagreeka Exports Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Nagreeka Exports Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-7.84%
|-5.23%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-9.34%
|-7.97%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-30.06%
|-33.07%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|9.30%
|2.92%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|11.67%
|11.67%
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|43.47%
|51.24%
|17.24%
|19.02%
Nagreeka Exports Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|33.50
|
|33.55
|Week Low/High
|32.50
|
|38.00
|Month Low/High
|32.50
|
|40.00
|YEAR Low/High
|26.50
|
|60.00
|All TIME Low/High
|4.10
|
|174.00
Quick Links for Nagreeka Exports:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices