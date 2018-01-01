JUST IN
Nagreeka Exports Ltd.

BSE: 521109 Sector: Industrials
NSE: NAGREEKEXP ISIN Code: INE123B01028
BSE 14:54 | 12 Mar 33.50 -0.75
(-2.19%)
OPEN

33.50

 HIGH

33.55

 LOW

33.50
NSE LIVE 15:10 | 12 Mar 33.50 -0.65
(-1.90%)
OPEN

34.25

 HIGH

34.80

 LOW

32.70
About Nagreeka Exports Ltd.

Nagreeka Exports Ltd

Incorporated in Mar.'89, Nagreeka Exports (NEL) was promoted by Chairman Ishwarlal Patwari. NEL was started to set up a 100% export-oriented spinning unit for cotton yarn. This unit has an installed capacity of 26208 spindles and is located in the Kolhapur district of Maharashtra. Commercial production commenced in Mar.'95, after a delay of 6 months, which was caused by the delay in the delive...> More

Nagreeka Exports Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   44
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   5
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 02 Sep 2014
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 86.77
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.39
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Nagreeka Exports Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 147.37 159.33 -7.51
Other Income 0.02 0.16 -87.5
Total Income 147.4 159.48 -7.57
Total Expenses 141.13 153.68 -8.17
Operating Profit 6.27 5.8 8.1
Net Profit 0.75 1.4 -46.43
Equity Capital 6.26 6.26 -
Nagreeka Exports Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Zenith Fibres 102.10 -2.53 45.13
Spentex Inds. 4.90 -1.61 43.99
Bhandari Hosiery 3.00 1.69 43.95
Nagreeka Exports 33.50 -2.19 43.55
Blue Blends (I) 21.10 -1.40 43.44
STI India 14.75 -4.84 42.78
Spenta Intl. 150.65 -5.96 41.58
Nagreeka Exports Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 52.64
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.03
Indian Public 26.19
Custodians 0.00
Other 21.14
Nagreeka Exports Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -7.84% -5.23% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -9.34% -7.97% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -30.06% -33.07% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 9.30% 2.92% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 11.67% 11.67% 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 43.47% 51.24% 17.24% 19.02%

Nagreeka Exports Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 33.50
33.55
Week Low/High 32.50
38.00
Month Low/High 32.50
40.00
YEAR Low/High 26.50
60.00
All TIME Low/High 4.10
174.00

