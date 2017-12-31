You are here » Home
Nahar Industrial Enterprises Ltd.
|BSE: 519136
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: NAHARINDUS
|ISIN Code: INE289A01011
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
76.30
-1.35
(-1.74%)
OPEN
79.00
HIGH
79.00
LOW
75.70
NSE
LIVE
15:28 | 12 Mar
76.20
-1.45
(-1.87%)
OPEN
78.95
HIGH
79.15
LOW
75.50
About Nahar Industrial Enterprises Ltd.
Nahar Industrial Enterprises Ltd
Nahar Industrial Enterprises (NIEL) was promoted by the OSM Group in Sep.'83, as a public limited company, as Oswal Fats and Oils. To begin with, the company installed a fatty acid unit with an annual capacity of 10,500 tpa and the plant was commissioned in Feb.'85. The main products were hard oil, fatty stearic acid and distilled glycerine. NIEL installed, in Feb.'87, a plant for production of ox...
Nahar Industrial Enterprises Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Nahar Industrial Enterprises Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|452.23
|385.56
|17.29
|Other Income
|0.11
|1.99
|-94.47
|Total Income
|452.34
|387.55
|16.72
|Total Expenses
|416.42
|342.61
|21.54
|Operating Profit
|35.92
|44.94
|-20.07
|Net Profit
|4.83
|15.22
|-68.27
|Equity Capital
|39.84
|39.84
| -
Nahar Industrial Enterprises Ltd - Peer Group
Nahar Industrial Enterprises Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Nahar Industrial Enterprises Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-10.34%
|-12.96%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-21.26%
|-21.04%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-22.89%
|-24.07%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-28.29%
|-28.05%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-32.54%
|-33.01%
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|49.46%
|48.83%
|17.24%
|19.02%
Nahar Industrial Enterprises Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|75.70
|79.00
|Week Low/High
|75.70
|87.00
|Month Low/High
|75.70
|99.00
|YEAR Low/High
|75.70
|150.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.70
|650.00
Quick Links for Nahar Industrial Enterprises: