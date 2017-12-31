JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Nahar Industrial Enterprises Ltd

Nahar Industrial Enterprises Ltd.

BSE: 519136 Sector: Industrials
NSE: NAHARINDUS ISIN Code: INE289A01011
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 76.30 -1.35
(-1.74%)
OPEN

79.00

 HIGH

79.00

 LOW

75.70
NSE LIVE 15:28 | 12 Mar 76.20 -1.45
(-1.87%)
OPEN

78.95

 HIGH

79.15

 LOW

75.50
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 79.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 77.65
VOLUME 3933
52-Week high 149.70
52-Week low 75.70
P/E 31.92
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 304
Buy Price 76.45
Buy Qty 50.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 79.00
CLOSE 77.65
VOLUME 3933
52-Week high 149.70
52-Week low 75.70
P/E 31.92
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 304
Buy Price 76.45
Buy Qty 50.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Nahar Industrial Enterprises Ltd.

Nahar Industrial Enterprises Ltd

Nahar Industrial Enterprises (NIEL) was promoted by the OSM Group in Sep.'83, as a public limited company, as Oswal Fats and Oils. To begin with, the company installed a fatty acid unit with an annual capacity of 10,500 tpa and the plant was commissioned in Feb.'85. The main products were hard oil, fatty stearic acid and distilled glycerine. NIEL installed, in Feb.'87, a plant for production of ox...> More

Nahar Industrial Enterprises Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   304
EPS - TTM () [*S] 2.39
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 31.92
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 07 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.29
Book Value / Share () [*S] 170.00
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.45
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Nahar Industrial Enterprises Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 452.23 385.56 17.29
Other Income 0.11 1.99 -94.47
Total Income 452.34 387.55 16.72
Total Expenses 416.42 342.61 21.54
Operating Profit 35.92 44.94 -20.07
Net Profit 4.83 15.22 -68.27
Equity Capital 39.84 39.84 -
> More on Nahar Industrial Enterprises Ltd Financials Results

Nahar Industrial Enterprises Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Ashima 26.85 1.90 344.89
Nahar Spinning 92.75 -2.78 334.46
Mohota Indust. 215.25 -1.06 314.05
Nahar Indl. Ent. 76.30 -1.74 303.98
Lovable Lingerie 198.25 0.13 293.41
Loyal Textile 597.15 -0.03 287.83
Donear Inds. 53.55 -1.74 278.46
> More on Nahar Industrial Enterprises Ltd Peer Group

Nahar Industrial Enterprises Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 68.63
Banks/FIs 0.08
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.43
Mutual Funds 0.03
Indian Public 23.61
Custodians 0.00
Other 7.22
> More on Nahar Industrial Enterprises Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Nahar Industrial Enterprises Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -10.34% -12.96% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -21.26% -21.04% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -22.89% -24.07% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -28.29% -28.05% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -32.54% -33.01% 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 49.46% 48.83% 17.24% 19.02%

Nahar Industrial Enterprises Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 75.70
79.00
Week Low/High 75.70
87.00
Month Low/High 75.70
99.00
YEAR Low/High 75.70
150.00
All TIME Low/High 2.70
650.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Nahar Industrial Enterprises: