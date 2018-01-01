Nahar Polyfilms Ltd.
|BSE: 523391
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: NAHARPOLY
|ISIN Code: INE308A01027
|BSE 15:55 | 12 Mar
|56.90
|
-0.55
(-0.96%)
|
OPEN
58.25
|
HIGH
58.25
|
LOW
56.25
|NSE LIVE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|57.90
|
0.75
(1.31%)
|
OPEN
58.00
|
HIGH
59.00
|
LOW
56.40
About Nahar Polyfilms Ltd.
Incorporated as a public limited company in Nov.'88, Nahar Exports was promoted by the Oswals and their associates. To begin with, the company started manufacturing and exporting cotton hosiery garments and knitwear. To integrate backward, the company set up a spinning unit (inst. cap. : 25,000 spindles) which was completed in Aug.'92. By Nov.'94, its spindleage increased to 40,128. It set up a...> More
Nahar Polyfilms Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|140
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|1.80
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|31.61
|Face Value
|()
|5
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|10.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|31 Aug 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.87
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|83.90
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.68
Nahar Polyfilms Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|66.31
|55.41
|19.67
|Other Income
|0.11
|0.14
|-21.43
|Total Income
|66.42
|55.55
|19.57
|Total Expenses
|61.66
|49.08
|25.63
|Operating Profit
|4.76
|6.46
|-26.32
|Net Profit
|0.86
|1.88
|-54.26
|Equity Capital
|12.29
|12.29
|-
Nahar Polyfilms Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|BKM Industries
|28.80
|-4.79
|188.64
|Sh. Jagdamba Pol
|199.30
|-4.98
|175.38
|Flexituff Intl.
|60.15
|-2.59
|149.65
|Nahar Poly
|56.90
|-0.96
|139.86
|Bilcare
|57.00
|-4.44
|134.23
|Rollatainers
|4.82
|-4.93
|120.55
|Gopala Polyplast
|132.65
|-3.32
|117.66
Nahar Polyfilms Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Nahar Polyfilms Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-5.40%
|-9.81%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-18.42%
|-17.58%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-6.64%
|-3.90%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-2.65%
|2.30%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|1.07%
|1.67%
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|179.61%
|191.69%
|17.24%
|19.02%
Nahar Polyfilms Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|56.25
|
|58.25
|Week Low/High
|55.15
|
|64.00
|Month Low/High
|55.15
|
|71.00
|YEAR Low/High
|49.00
|
|86.00
|All TIME Low/High
|7.00
|
|500.00
