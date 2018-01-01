JUST IN
Nahar Polyfilms Ltd.

BSE: 523391 Sector: Industrials
NSE: NAHARPOLY ISIN Code: INE308A01027
BSE 15:55 | 12 Mar 56.90 -0.55
(-0.96%)
OPEN

58.25

 HIGH

58.25

 LOW

56.25
NSE LIVE 15:28 | 12 Mar 57.90 0.75
(1.31%)
OPEN

58.00

 HIGH

59.00

 LOW

56.40
About Nahar Polyfilms Ltd.

Nahar Polyfilms Ltd

Incorporated as a public limited company in Nov.'88, Nahar Exports was promoted by the Oswals and their associates. To begin with, the company started manufacturing and exporting cotton hosiery garments and knitwear. To integrate backward, the company set up a spinning unit (inst. cap. : 25,000 spindles) which was completed in Aug.'92. By Nov.'94, its spindleage increased to 40,128. It set up a...> More

Nahar Polyfilms Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   140
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.80
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 31.61
Face Value ()   5
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 31 Aug 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.87
Book Value / Share () [*S] 83.90
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.68
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Nahar Polyfilms Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 66.31 55.41 19.67
Other Income 0.11 0.14 -21.43
Total Income 66.42 55.55 19.57
Total Expenses 61.66 49.08 25.63
Operating Profit 4.76 6.46 -26.32
Net Profit 0.86 1.88 -54.26
Equity Capital 12.29 12.29 -
Nahar Polyfilms Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
BKM Industries 28.80 -4.79 188.64
Sh. Jagdamba Pol 199.30 -4.98 175.38
Flexituff Intl. 60.15 -2.59 149.65
Nahar Poly 56.90 -0.96 139.86
Bilcare 57.00 -4.44 134.23
Rollatainers 4.82 -4.93 120.55
Gopala Polyplast 132.65 -3.32 117.66
Nahar Polyfilms Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 70.19
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.01
Indian Public 24.39
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.77
Nahar Polyfilms Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -5.40% -9.81% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -18.42% -17.58% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -6.64% -3.90% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -2.65% 2.30% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 1.07% 1.67% 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 179.61% 191.69% 17.24% 19.02%

Nahar Polyfilms Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 56.25
58.25
Week Low/High 55.15
64.00
Month Low/High 55.15
71.00
YEAR Low/High 49.00
86.00
All TIME Low/High 7.00
500.00

