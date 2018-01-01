You are here » Home
Nahar Spinning Mills Ltd.
|BSE: 500296
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: NAHARSPING
|ISIN Code: INE290A01027
|
BSE
LIVE
13:57 | 12 Mar
|
94.50
|
-0.90
(-0.94%)
|
OPEN
95.40
|
HIGH
102.75
|
LOW
92.95
|
NSE
LIVE
13:16 | 12 Mar
|
94.50
|
-1.10
(-1.15%)
|
OPEN
95.60
|
HIGH
96.90
|
LOW
92.70
About Nahar Spinning Mills Ltd.
Nahar Spinning Mills Ltd
Incorporated in 1980, Nahar Spinning Mills to set up a worsted spinning unit and a hosiery unit at Ludhiana. The company manufactures and exports cotton hosiery garments, woollen knitwear and textiles, and cotton and synthetic yarn. The company's units are located at various places in Ludhiana. The worsted yarn produced by the unit at Sherpur, Ludhiana, is captively consumed. It also has its own d...> More
Nahar Spinning Mills Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Nahar Spinning Mills Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Nahar Spinning Mills Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|545.77
|509.7
|7.08
|Other Income
|1.91
|2.6
|-26.54
|Total Income
|547.68
|512.3
|6.91
|Total Expenses
|509.42
|474.4
|7.38
|Operating Profit
|38.26
|37.89
|0.98
|Net Profit
|2.29
|3.91
|-41.43
|Equity Capital
|18.03
|18.03
| -
Nahar Spinning Mills Ltd - Peer Group
Nahar Spinning Mills Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Nahar Spinning Mills Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-8.70%
|-9.18%
|-0.07%
|-1.00%
|1 Month
|-16.33%
|-19.64%
|-1.69%
|-0.97%
|3 Month
|-12.46%
|-13.22%
|1.49%
|0.86%
|6 Month
|-19.51%
|-16.96%
|4.86%
|4.21%
|1 Year
|-25.88%
|-26.94%
|16.50%
|15.98%
|3 Year
|-4.06%
|-3.87%
|16.56%
|18.23%
Nahar Spinning Mills Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|92.95
|
|102.75
|Week Low/High
|92.95
|
|105.00
|Month Low/High
|92.95
|
|117.00
|YEAR Low/High
|92.95
|
|154.00
|All TIME Low/High
|19.20
|
|1750.00
Quick Links for Nahar Spinning Mills: