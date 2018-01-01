JUST IN
Nahar Spinning Mills Ltd.

BSE: 500296 Sector: Industrials
NSE: NAHARSPING ISIN Code: INE290A01027
BSE LIVE 13:57 | 12 Mar 94.50 -0.90
(-0.94%)
OPEN

95.40

 HIGH

102.75

 LOW

92.95
NSE LIVE 13:16 | 12 Mar 94.50 -1.10
(-1.15%)
OPEN

95.60

 HIGH

96.90

 LOW

92.70
About Nahar Spinning Mills Ltd.

Nahar Spinning Mills Ltd

Incorporated in 1980, Nahar Spinning Mills to set up a worsted spinning unit and a hosiery unit at Ludhiana. The company manufactures and exports cotton hosiery garments, woollen knitwear and textiles, and cotton and synthetic yarn. The company's units are located at various places in Ludhiana. The worsted yarn produced by the unit at Sherpur, Ludhiana, is captively consumed. It also has its own d...

Nahar Spinning Mills Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   341
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   5
Latest Dividend (%)   30.00
Latest Dividend Date 31 Aug 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.57
Book Value / Share () [*S] 223.21
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.42
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Nahar Spinning Mills Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 545.77 509.7 7.08
Other Income 1.91 2.6 -26.54
Total Income 547.68 512.3 6.91
Total Expenses 509.42 474.4 7.38
Operating Profit 38.26 37.89 0.98
Net Profit 2.29 3.91 -41.43
Equity Capital 18.03 18.03 -
Nahar Spinning Mills Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Fiberweb (India) 131.70 -0.64 379.16
Mafatlal Inds. 265.80 -2.26 369.73
Voith Paper 790.00 4.54 346.81
Nahar Spinning 94.50 -0.94 340.77
Ashima 26.45 0.38 339.75
Mohota Indust. 218.95 0.64 319.45
Nahar Indl. Ent. 76.00 -2.12 302.78
Nahar Spinning Mills Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 64.83
Banks/FIs 0.10
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.02
Indian Public 29.41
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.63
Nahar Spinning Mills Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -8.70% -9.18% -0.07% -1.00%
1 Month -16.33% -19.64% -1.69% -0.97%
3 Month -12.46% -13.22% 1.49% 0.86%
6 Month -19.51% -16.96% 4.86% 4.21%
1 Year -25.88% -26.94% 16.50% 15.98%
3 Year -4.06% -3.87% 16.56% 18.23%

Nahar Spinning Mills Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 92.95
102.75
Week Low/High 92.95
105.00
Month Low/High 92.95
117.00
YEAR Low/High 92.95
154.00
All TIME Low/High 19.20
1750.00

